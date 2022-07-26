ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito County, CA

Public meetings for the week of July 25

By BenitoLink Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our...

Draft of regional housing allocation plan OK’d for public review

The RHNA draft focuses on four recommendations put forth by COG concerning an increase in workforce housing and the elimination of single family zoning. Photo by Kinsey Canez. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. At the Council of San Benito County Governments (COG) meeting on July 21,...
San Benito County families learn money management in 6-month program

Residents who took part of the program met for the first time in person during the graduation ceremony. Photo courtesy of Lizbeth Silva. Este articulo y toda la pagina de BenitoLink puede ser traducido en español con el botón de google translate, localizado arriba a la derecha y en mobil abajo antes de los anuncios.
Santa Cruz County tracking COVID-19 in the wastewater

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — In Santa Cruz County, health leaders know that many COVID-19 cases are going unreported because of at-home testing. That means the data is not giving us an accurate look at the spread of the virus. In response, Santa Cruz County is turning to wastewater to...
SBC homeless population grows by 26%

There are 357 people experiencing homelessness, according to the county’s 2022 homeless count. That is a 26% increase from the 2019 data when the county reported 253 homeless people. The county conducted its Point-inTime (PIT) count of people experiencing homelessness January 27. According to the release, the U.S. Department...
3 affordable housing projects move forward

WATSONVILLE—Earth-moving equipment is carving up three lots off of Freedom Boulevard to make way for more than 200 affordable housing units set to be completed by nonprofit developers over the next two years. MidPen Housing is leading projects on Miles and Atkinson lanes that combined will produce 152 units,...
Santa Clara County mine project threatens wildlife

A proposed sand and gravel mine in South County could spell danger for the land and local wildlife, but the landowner isn’t calling it quits just yet. On Friday, Santa Clara County released a draft environmental impact report for the mine proposed at Sargent Ranch, just south of Gilroy. The land is called Juristac in the language... The post Santa Clara County mine project threatens wildlife appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose mayor criticizes Santa Clara County's pretrial release of arrestees

SAN JOSE -- San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Wednesday blasted a pandemic-era policy designed to minimize the threat of COVID-19 outbreaks among inmates, saying it effectively gives criminals a free pass."The jail depopulation policy is not working for our community," Mayor Liccardo said at a Wednesday press conference attended by members of the business community.Business owners complain that they are victims of break-ins and vandalism, but even when police catch the offenders, they often spend very little time in jail."There's no consequence. They go to jail and are released a hour later," says Mezcal Restaurant owner Adolfo Gomez.Mayor Liccardo...
A new movement is growing to build affordable housing on church properties.

When Gallup began polling Americans in 1937 about belonging to a house of worship, 73 percent answered “yes.” It hovered around 70 percent for six decades, until it began falling around 1990. Last year, just 47 percent said yes. With congregations shrinking and the need for housing growing, it’s led some congregations to consider turning empty parking lots and unused land into affordable housing.
FabMo Up and Running in Sunnyvale

“It’s been a roller coaster, like for every other business, I’m sure.”. Former FabMo Board Chair Holly Welstein can laugh about it now, but early 2020 was anything but easy for the South Bay-based nonprofit. In February of that year, FabMo had just moved to its new location...
Alisal Union School District offering free haircuts for students

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A former Alisal USD alumna is organizing an event to give out free haircuts for students returning to school for the second year. Marlene Garcia has made it possible for students to go to Jesse G. Sanchez Elementary School on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a The post Alisal Union School District offering free haircuts for students appeared first on KION546.
Gaviota Alliance Claims a Win Against Hollister Ranch

The long rolling breakers at Hollister Ranch have driven many a surfer to join with friends or acquaintances to buy a fraction of the ranch in order to get past the gatehouse — or to wish they could. But public access along the cliffs may have existed since 1982, an argument being fought out in court over easement dedications from onetime landowner YMCA of Los Angeles. Those dedications weren’t accepted by the State Coastal Conservancy until 2013, 31 years after the offers were recorded, and the Hollister Ranch Owners Association immediately sued both the Coastal Conservancy, and the California Coastal Commission.
Rotary Club creates ‘Safe Exchange Zone’ at MHPD

Local residents buying and selling cars and goods online now have a “Safe Exchange Zone” made up of designated parking spaces outside the Morgan Hill Police station. The zone is a place where people can meet with unknown buyers to transact a private sale. It is also available for safe child custody exchanges, says a press release from the Rotary Club of Morgan Hill.
Month long emergency closure announced for River Road near Gonzales

GONZALES, Calif. — Monterey County has announced an emergency closure for River Road near Gonzales. River Road, at Fairview Road, will be closed starting Tuesday, August 2, and will remain closed until Wednesday, August 31. The county said a detour will be set up around the construction. Drivers will...
Watsonville Strawberry Festival returns for 28th year

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is back beginning Friday, August 5. For that weekend, people can celebrate the "strawberry capital of the world's" signature crop. Located in Downtown Watsonville, there will be carnival rides for all ages, sweet treats, and local artists and vendors selling their wares. The...
San Benito County Jail implements suicide early-warning system

File photo of an inmate on a video call in 2020 when in-person meetings were prohibited because of COVID-19 restrictions. Photo courtesy of San Benito County Jail. Communications with the outside world have been recorded for years. Now a new software has been added aimed to prevent suicides. Photo courtesy of the San Benito County Jail.
