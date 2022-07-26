Public meetings for the week of July 25

The long rolling breakers at Hollister Ranch have driven many a surfer to join with friends or acquaintances to buy a fraction of the ranch in order to get past the gatehouse — or to wish they could. But public access along the cliffs may have existed since 1982, an argument being fought out in court over easement dedications from onetime landowner YMCA of Los Angeles. Those dedications weren’t accepted by the State Coastal Conservancy until 2013, 31 years after the offers were recorded, and the Hollister Ranch Owners Association immediately sued both the Coastal Conservancy, and the California Coastal Commission.

