The Tampa Bay Buccaneers further buffed up the wide receivers’ room on Tuesday when they signed Julio Jones, but that’s not the only roster move they made ahead of camp. Star wideout Chris Godwin was cleared to return to practice and take part in training camp, a surprising revelation after he underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in January. According to Rick Stroud, neither Godwin nor LaVonte David will start the season on the PUP list, a major boost for the Bucs at the start of camp.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO