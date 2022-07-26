Stanford Health Care Ranked in Top 10 by U.S. News & World Report

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

Stanford Health Care is among the top 10 hospitals in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings.

The hospital was named in the top three in California and the best in the San Jose metropolitan area. For the eighth consecutive year, Stanford Hospital was included in the honor roll, which recognizes the 20 best-performing hospitals nationwide for a variety of medical specialties, procedures and conditions.

“We are honored once again to be recognized as a national leader in health care — a distinction all the more meaningful as we continue to contend with a pandemic,” said David Entwistle, president and CEO of Stanford Health Care. “I want to commend our entire Stanford Health Care community for their extraordinary dedication to our patients, year after year.”

Stanford Health Care’s strong showing reflects expertise in numerous specialties and complex procedures. It was recognized as No. 1 in the country for ear, nose and throat, and it earned top-10 rankings for cardiology and heart surgery as well as obstetrics and gynecology.

The hospital also ranked among the nation’s best for the following specialties:

• Cancer

• Diabetes and endocrinology

• Gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery

• Geriatrics

• Neurology and neurosurgery

• Orthopaedics

• Pulmonology and lung surgery

• Urology

“I am delighted to see Stanford Health Care’s innovations in patient care recognized across so many clinical specialties,” said Lloyd Minor, MD, dean of the Stanford School of Medicine. “We are tremendously proud of our teams across the health system who continue to deliver exceptional care to patients in the Bay Area and beyond.”

Stanford Health Care was designated “high performing” in psychiatry and rheumatology.

Eighteen procedures and conditions also earned a rating of high performing:

• Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair

• Acute kidney failure

• Aortic valve surgery

• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

• Colon cancer surgery

• Heart attack

• Heart bypass surgery

• Heart failure

• Hip fracture

• Hip replacement

• Knee replacement

• Lung cancer surgery

• Ovarian cancer surgery

• Pneumonia

• Prostate cancer surgery

• Spinal fusion

• Stroke

• Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)

U.S. News & World Report rankings are intended to help patients choose where to seek care, in consultation with their doctors. The rankings are based on a number of factors, including patient outcomes and experience, staffing, and availability of technologies, as well as physician surveys. COVID-19 cases were not included in the ratings.

These honors follow other recent recognition, including Vizient ranking Stanford Medicine among the top academic medical centers in the U.S. for inpatient and outpatient care, and Leapfrog Group naming Stanford Health Care a top teaching hospital and granting it an A grade for safety. The Healthcare Equality Index awarded Stanford Health Care and Stanford Children’s Health perfect scores for LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices.

Last month, Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford was named a top 10 children’s hospital by U.S. News & World Report for the third year in a row.

