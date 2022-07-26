Surfers know that riding waves provides an adrenaline and endorphin rush like nothing else can. With a board in hand, surfers brave the ocean for the challenge and thrill of navigating tricky waters. The combination of mental calculations and physical exertion makes surfing a unique sport full of enthusiastic athletes. These athletes form a worldwide community of passionate surfers constantly looking to carve waves on new coasts.

On a planet 71% covered by water, oceanic adventurers have plenty of incredible surfing locations to explore. Still, some coasts are better than others for catching quality waves. If you’re on the lookout for new beaches to visit, consider these five surf sites.

Ride the waves at these incredible surfing locations

Praia do Norte, Portugal

Home to a massive, record-breaking wave in 2018, Portugal's Praia do Norte (North Beach) welcomes experienced surfers. Here, spectacular waves let surfers lose themselves in the water.

© Luis Ascenso.

Mavericks, California

Many people imagine the California beach bro stereotype when thinking about surfing, and it's easy to see why in towns like Mavericks, California. Once home to the invite-only surfing competition Titans of Mavericks, this beach offers large, impressive waves and a thriving surfer culture.

© UltraView Admin.

Teahupo'o, Tahiti

Both kitesurfers and windsurfers can enjoy the Teahupo'o coast. Beware, though. Teahupo'o is for experienced surfers only. After all, the town's name does loosely translate to "broken skulls" or "place of skulls."

© Chris Hoare.

Jeffreys Bay, South Africa

Famous among surfers for the waves at nearby Supertubes Beach, Jeffreys Bay, South Africa, ranks high on many "top surfing locations" lists. Once known as a small hippie town, the area now hosts visitors from all over the world.

© Julien Carnot.

Banzai Pipeline, Hawai'i

Head on over to Hawai'i for stunning surf at the Banzai Pipeline. The beloved surfing spot hosts several competitions and features in films such as "Blue Crush'' and "Pipeline." For those skilled enough to navigate the waters, the Banzai Pipeline is an unforgettable experience.

© BirdsEyePix.

