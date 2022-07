Rutgers women’s basketball sent out an offer this week to one of the top players in the class of 2023, four-star Khamil Pierre. In the past weeks, Pierre’s recruitment has really taken off with offers from Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Colorado, Oregon, Kentucky, Clemson and Penn State all coming within the past two weeks. According to ESPN.com, she is a four-star and the No. 93 recruit in the nation. A standout at Perry High School (Gilbert, AZ), Pierre put out an impressive 21 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season. Last season, the Pumas went 22-10. She also plays for the Arizona...

