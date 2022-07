VANDALIA — CareFlight medical helicopters are a familiar sight to those who attend the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. Most air show patrons make the blue, black, and white helicopters a must-see stop as they tour static aircraft displays. The Dauphin helicopters are especially a favorite with children, partly because they are considered “cool” but mostly because the CareFlight nurses, and pilots are anxious to to show off their beautiful “bird” and explain what they do and some of the capabilities of their helicopter, whose primary mission is to get critical care patients to the area’s only Level 1 Trauma Care at nearly 200 miles per hour.

