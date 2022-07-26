ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. David’s HealthCare adds home health, hospice services

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — St. David’s HealthCare has expanded to include home health and hospice services.

St. David’s HealthCare at Home and St. David’s Hospice and Family Care have joined the system’s network, which includes more than 180 sites of care; hospitals, freestanding emergency departments, urgent care clinics, and physician offices throughout Central Texas.

The expansion comes a year after HCA Healthcare, St. David’s national partner, announced the completion of the purchase of a majority stake in Brookdale Health Care Services from Brookdale Senior Living Inc., which expanded post-acute care services — specifically, home health and hospice. The services were rebranded to St. David’s HealthCare at Home and St. David’s Hospice & Family Care in June 2022.

St. David’s also announced a $953 million investment in February, which will build two new acute care hospitals in Kyle and Leander, a new behavioral health facility in north Austin, and expand and renovate existing Austin-area hospitals.

How St. David’s HealthCare will staff 3 new hospitals as part of $1B expansion

“St. David’s HealthCare is dedicated to ensuring Central Texans have the care and support they need during every stage of life,” David Huffstutler, president and chief executive officer of St. David’s HealthCare, said. “As the region’s leading healthcare provider, we have built a system around convenience and access in order to meet the needs of our patients, and home health and hospice are critical parts of this.”

St. David’s Medical Center is considered the No. 1 hospital in Austin and ranked at eighth best in the state, according to US News and World Report. St. David’s South Austin Medical Center tied for No. 21 with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth and University Medical Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

