Franklin football coach Jesse Thompson leaves for job with Alabama Airborne of Major League Football

By Mike Wilson

Jesse Thompson has stepped down as football coach at Franklin High School, leaving the Southeast Portland school after two seasons.

Thompson said in a text that he is coaching with the Alabama Airborne. The Airborne are one of four teams in Major League Football, which bills itself as a developmental league whose purpose is to expose team personnel in all functions to higher levels of football.

Marshall Haskins, athletic director for Portland Public Schools, confirmed Thompson’s departure and said an announcement of his successor is imminent.

Thompson was hired as Franklin’s head coach in summer 2020. He had been targeted for an assistant’s role at the school but applied for the top job after Chris Miller returned to his former job at West Linn High School.

The Lightning were 4-2 (3-0 in Portland Interscholastic League games) in Thompson’s first season, the pandemic-shortened campaign in spring 2021. In fall 2021, the Lightning finished 3-6 (3-3 PIL) after losing their first six games.

Among the highlights last fall for the Lightning was a 28-27 overtime win at Jefferson of North Portland. The Lightning not only played spoiler — preventing Jefferson from sharing the PIL title — but also posted their only win under Thompson against a team that finished .500 or better in the season of the matchup.

In less than two full seasons of games under Thompson, the Lightning (7-8, 6-3 PIL) had more wins than in the three seasons prior to his hire.

The Airborne, Thompson’s new team, are led by well-traveled professional coach Jerry Glanville. Thompson became part of Glanville’s coaching staff at Portland State in 2008. Thompson has also coached in the XFL and with professional teams in Europe.