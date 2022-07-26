ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Franklin football coach Jesse Thompson leaves for job with Alabama Airborne of Major League Football

By Mike Wilson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7Kyr_0gtoBpoe00

By Mike Wilson

Jesse Thompson has stepped down as football coach at Franklin High School, leaving the Southeast Portland school after two seasons.

Thompson said in a text that he is coaching with the Alabama Airborne. The Airborne are one of four teams in Major League Football, which bills itself as a developmental league whose purpose is to expose team personnel in all functions to higher levels of football.

Marshall Haskins, athletic director for Portland Public Schools, confirmed Thompson’s departure and said an announcement of his successor is imminent.

Thompson was hired as Franklin’s head coach in summer 2020. He had been targeted for an assistant’s role at the school but applied for the top job after Chris Miller returned to his former job at West Linn High School.

The Lightning were 4-2 (3-0 in Portland Interscholastic League games) in Thompson’s first season, the pandemic-shortened campaign in spring 2021. In fall 2021, the Lightning finished 3-6 (3-3 PIL) after losing their first six games.

Among the highlights last fall for the Lightning was a 28-27 overtime win at Jefferson of North Portland. The Lightning not only played spoiler — preventing Jefferson from sharing the PIL title — but also posted their only win under Thompson against a team that finished .500 or better in the season of the matchup.

In less than two full seasons of games under Thompson, the Lightning (7-8, 6-3 PIL) had more wins than in the three seasons prior to his hire.

The Airborne, Thompson’s new team, are led by well-traveled professional coach Jerry Glanville. Thompson became part of Glanville’s coaching staff at Portland State in 2008. Thompson has also coached in the XFL and with professional teams in Europe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Football
City
Portland, OR
City
Jefferson, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Oregon Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Portland Public Schools#American Football#Franklin High School#The Alabama Airborne#Pil
Scorebook Live

Tampa Bay Tech returns talented core to make another run towards state

TAMPA, FLORIDA – The incredible run all the way to the Class 7A state championship game last season for the Tampa Bay Tech Titans was just that. Incredible. Now the Titans return many of the key pieces they would need to make another deep run in the postseason and towards reaching another state title berth, but they’ll do so in a new classification (Class 3A-Metro) and a new district (Class 3A-Metro, District 4).
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Arizona high school football coaching changes

By Brittany Bowyer   As the 2022 football season is quickly approaching, it’s time to review the game of musical chairs played every offseason by coaches. More than two dozen schools hired new coaches to take over their football programs after retirements, terminations and resignations ...
ALEXANDER, NY
Scorebook Live

Steinbrenner returns key skill players on offense for 2022

LUTZ, FLORIDA – Sometimes an 0-3 start to the season can end up being just what your team needs to kick-start themselves to getting on track. Steinbrenner started off winless after its first three games of the 2021 season before reeling off seven straight wins en route to the playoffs and a district championship. Now, Warriors head coach Andres Perez has guided the team through a smooth spring and summer, in hopes of Steinbrenner taking aim at a winning a third district championship and more.
ALACHUA, FL
Scorebook Live

Arkansas Class 6A high school football team previews: Little Rock Christian has talented core returning, looking to fill some holes

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Here, we focus on Class 6A’s Little Rock Christian Warriors. Playoffs: Def. Vilonia 53-29; Def. Nettleton 35-7; Lost to White Hall 24-14 in semifinals. KEY DEPARTURES. RB Jayvean Dyer-Jones, all-state, preferred walk-on at Arkansas. WR...
BRONX, NY
Scorebook Live

Arkansas Class 6A high school football team previews: Pulaski Academy moving up in class, aiming for same success

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Pulaski Academy Bruins from the 6A-West Conference. Playoffs: Def. Harrison 36-21; Def. Magnolia 56-25; Def. Greenbrier 38-28; Def. White Hall 51-19 for the 5A state championship. KEY DEPARTURES. QB Charlie Fiser, all-state,...
GREENBRIER, AR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy