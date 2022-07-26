ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contract renewed for voting equipment maintenance in Northampton

By Holly Taylor
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
 2 days ago

WITN

Six ENC communities among those getting hundreds of millions in clean water funding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Six communities in Eastern Carolina are among those set to receive hundreds of millions in state water and wastewater infrastructure funding. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Wednesday that communities across the state will get a record $789.4 million in funding to help pay for 385 projects, including 140 construction projects.
RALEIGH, NC
rrspin.com

Two roads in Halifax County to become all-way stops

Two roads in Halifax County are among nearly a dozen which will become all-way stops, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The department this week awarded a $580,000 contract to Highway Traffic Control of Durham to do the work, which can begin between August and October. The two...
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Town of Lawrenceville to hold Friday Farmers Markets

Farmers Market to be held on Fridays-—On July 29 the Town of Lawrenceville - Main Street Marketplace presents Farmers Market Friday. It’s FREE and will be held every Friday in Downtown Lawrenceville. The vendor set-up will be parking spaces, which will be taped off for vendor set-up (table and tent). Showcase your crafts, fresh vegetables and more! To register for vendor space email: main_street_marketplace@yahoo.com.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Enviva eyes expansion at Ahoskie pellet mill

AHOSKIE – Enviva Pellets, LLC is seeking to increase the annual production at its Ahoskie mill as well as making improvements to its air quality control system. Chris Brown, Community Relations for Enviva, provided an update about those pending modifications at the recent meeting of the Ahoskie Town Council. He said Enviva wants to increase production at the Ahoskie plant from 481,800 oven dried tons to 657,000 oven dried tons per year. That increase, he said, requires the installation of air pollution control equipment and operational limits to reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds and total hazardous air pollutants.
AHOSKIE, NC
WNCT

NC Democrat Party to hold ‘Too Extreme GOP’ event in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Democrat Party will hold a press conference Thursday at 11 a.m. that will feature State Senator and NC congressional candidate Don Davis. Davis is running to fill the U.S. House District 1 seat left open by Congressman G.K. Butterfield’s decision to retire. Davis is currently running against Republican Sandy […]
GREENVILLE, NC
roanokebeacon.com

McNair gets 11 years in federal court

A Plymouth man, guilty of recurring Washington County sex crimes and drug trafficking dating back to 1999, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after conviction of more recent offenses in Pitt. County. Cortha Matthew McNair, 44, of Plymouth, was sentenced last week to 132 months in prison...
PLYMOUTH, NC
#Election Local
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Your Health, Your Community

In our last article, we shared a personal story from Lawrenceville’s Associate Chief of Police, Tasha Brown. She explained that knowing her family health history impacted her life in a major way. Officer Brown also encouraged readers to share their personal health history with relatives, because you never know who may be going through similar health issues as you. This inspired Tamica Williams, Board Member of Central Virginia Health Services (CVHS) and resident of Meredithville, Virginia to share her story about family health history.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
WNCT

Hedgepeth approved for transfer to renowned Atlanta hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth’s health insurance company has approved his transfer to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, his family announced Tuesday. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director and a local pastor, has been recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident in June. His family reported Saturday that their medical insurance had denied Hedgepeth a transfer to the Shepherd Center, a renowned rehabilitation hospital. The family said at that time they’d appeal the decision, and their efforts seem to have paid off.
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for 5 central North Carolina counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for five central North Carolina counties. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 7:24 p.m. for several parts of multiple central North Carolina counties. Vance, Warren, Granville, Nash, Franklin and Halifax are all affected until 8:30 p.m. according to the last National Weather Service Raleigh update. The thunderstorm warning expired at 8:30 p.m.
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

The Southern Star

MURFREESBORO – As the Murfreesboro Town Council discusses the possibility of having a mural painted of the Southern Star, perhaps it’s fitting to read about the past history of this ship, the largest ever built in North Carolina at that time. The logo of the Murfreesboro Historical Association...
MURFREESBORO, NC
WITN

I-95 North reopens after third crash in 24 hours

HALIFAX, N.C. (WRAL) - All lanes of I-95 North were closed for about 2 hours near mile marker 160 in Halifax County on Thursday afternoon. It marks the third crash within a one-mile stretch of the highway in the last 24 hours. WRAL reports several vehicles were involved in the...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Hot….Hot…Hot!!

The National Weather Service has placed northeastern North Carolina, to include the local Roanoke-Chowan area, and portions of southeast Virginia under a Heat Advisory today (Thursday). The Advisory runs from 12 noon until 8 pm. Today’s high temperature is projected at 94 degrees, but with the accompanying high humidity it...
ROANOKE, VA
WNCT

Greenville murder suspect arrested in Pennsylvania

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Idn Arrington in June. Andre’vious Ni’ja Spencer, 18, of Greenville, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Harrisburg, Pa. Arrington was pronounced dead at the scene of an apparent shooting on Kennedy Circle on June 15. Carlos Cox, 18, was […]
GREENVILLE, NC

