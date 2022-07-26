Contract renewed for voting equipment maintenance in Northampton

AHOSKIE – Enviva Pellets, LLC is seeking to increase the annual production at its Ahoskie mill as well as making improvements to its air quality control system. Chris Brown, Community Relations for Enviva, provided an update about those pending modifications at the recent meeting of the Ahoskie Town Council. He said Enviva wants to increase production at the Ahoskie plant from 481,800 oven dried tons to 657,000 oven dried tons per year. That increase, he said, requires the installation of air pollution control equipment and operational limits to reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds and total hazardous air pollutants.

AHOSKIE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO