Want to slow global warming?

By Robert Sullivan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile transferring to all renewable energy sources, we may suffer from increasingly excessive heat caused by too much carbon in the air. Trees remove carbon from the air. America and the world used to have many, many more trees. Planting trees is very easy....

yankodesign.com

Climate change resistant structures that are designed to keep humanity safe in the future

Climate change and global warming, repercussions to our actions are closing up to us fast – just open the news and you will see headlines about raging wildfires, hiked up temperatures as well as floods across the world. While the world, and governments overall try to backtrack our steps, designers are looking at alternate solutions – from housing solutions to green energy creations, we have solutions that attempt to keep humanity safe while saving the planet.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Carbon removal using 'blue carbon' habitats may be 'uncertain and unreliable'

Restoring coastal vegetation—so called 'blue carbon' habitats—may not be the nature-based climate solution it is claimed to be, according to a new study. In their analysis, researchers from the University of East Anglia (UEA), the French Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) and the OACIS initiative of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation challenge the widely held view that restoring areas such as mangroves, saltmarsh and seagrass can remove large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere. 
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Climate disinformation leaves lasting mark as world heats

In 1998, as nations around the world agreed to cut carbon emissions through the Kyoto Protocol, America’s fossil fuel companies plotted their response, including an aggressive strategy to inject doubt into the public debate. “Victory,” according to the American Petroleum Institute’s memo, “will be achieved when average citizens ‘understand’...
ENVIRONMENT
POLITICO

Time for the nuclear option?

Presented by The American Petroleum Institute (API) In 1973, President Richard Nixon predicted the United States would have 1,000 nuclear power plants by the year 2000. The nation peaked at 104 operating reactors in 2012. Today, there are about 90. For decades, countries around the world have increasingly shuttered their...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Time for the government to tell the truth about nuclear power

The UK is sadly becoming habituated to an officially sponsored attrition of truth about nuclear power. Despite intensifying propaganda, even government data shows this military-backed technology to be, in reality, an expensive, slow, unreliable, risky and unpopular way to deliver affordable, secure, zero-carbon energy. The gap in efficacy and competitiveness...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

EVs save trees

It’s Tuesday, July 26, and a new study highlights some unexpected benefits of vehicle electrification. Replacing the U.S.’s gas-powered auto fleet with electric vehicles would do more than cut direct greenhouse gas emissions; according to a study published this month in the journal Ecological Economics, it could also prevent nearly 11 million acres of land – an area slightly larger than Switzerland – from being converted into cropland globally over the next 30 years.
CARS
Nature.com

Computing optimal carbon dioxide removal portfolios

Purusothmn Nair S. Bhasker NairÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9663-84792,3 &. To the editor - The Glasgow Agreement statement on the "phase-down" of coal means that limiting global warming to well below 2 Â°C will require emissions cuts through other means. To achieve mid-century carbon neutrality, aggressive policies are needed to reduce point-source emissions primarily through the increased use of renewables. Since many developing nations will be unable to make this transition by 2050, negative emissions technologies (NETs) will also have to be scaled up rapidly to offset residual emissions from fossil fuels through carbon dioxide removal (CDR)1. Many start-ups have followed the trend of the emerging "drawdown economy" to commercialize NETs through the sale of credits from CDR. However, there remains a gap in providing computational decision support for their strategic deployment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Rewetting global wetlands effectively reduces major greenhouse gas emissions

Carbon and nitrogen losses from degraded wetlands and methane emissions from flooded wetlands are both important sources of greenhouse gas emissions. However, the net-exchange dependence on hydrothermal conditions and wetland integrity remains unclear. Using a global-scale in situ database on net greenhouse gas exchanges, we show diverse hydrology-influenced emission patterns in CO2, CH4 and N2O. We find that total CO2-equivalent emissions from wetlands are kept to a minimum when the water table is near the surface. By contrast, greenhouse gas exchange rates peak in flooded and drained conditions. By extrapolating the current trajectory of degradation, we estimate that between 2021 and 2100, wetlands could result in greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to around 408 gigatons of CO2. However, rewetting wetlands could reduce these emissions such that the radiative forcing caused by CH4 and N2O is fully compensated by CO2 uptake. As wetland greenhouse gas budgets are highly sensitive to changes in wetland area, the resulting impact on climate from wetlands will depend on the balance between future degradation and restoration.
SCIENCE
internationaltechnology.com

An Immigrant Inventor in Canada Unlocks New Solution For Carbon Dioxide Emission Problems

"THE CARBON DIOXIDE CAPTURING AND ELECTRICAL ENERGY GENERATING SYSTEM INVENTION" Solomon Alema Asfhsa is an independent inventor passionate about scientific principles, new ideas, and novel technologies. With five unique patents under his name, now, Solomon Alema Asfhsa has a bigger fish to fry, and to restore the environmental problems humans caused throughout the planet. Intending to kill two birds with one stone, Solomon Alema Asfhsa invested years in documenting, researching, prototyping, and troubleshooting a state-of-the-art technology Dioxide Capturing & Electrical Energy Generating System. The owner and inventor of the sophisticated technology envision creating a win-win situation for all with the best thing since sliced bread.
AMERICAS
Ars Technica

Carbon offsets alone won’t make flying climate-friendly

Jet A-1, a straw-colored, kerosene-based fuel used in most big airplanes, is a difficult substance to replace. It’s packed with energy; per unit of weight, at least 60 times as much as the lithium-ion batteries used to propel electric cars. It’s also terrible for the climate. So as the aviation industry has gradually climbed aboard global pledges to get rid of carbon emissions, it has mostly promised to make up for its damage elsewhere—through offsets that might involve planting trees, restoring wetlands, or paying people to preserve ecosystems that otherwise would have been razed. But according to a growing body of research, those efforts leave something out: Most of the planet-warming effects of flying aren’t from carbon dioxide.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Inefficient building electrification risks prolonging fossil fuel use

A new study finds that decarbonization pathways need to incorporate more efficient electric heating technologies and more renewable energy sources to minimize strain on the U.S. electric grid during increased electricity usage from heating in December and January. Otherwise, harmful fossil fuels will continue to power these seasonal spikes in energy demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Celebrating new ways of reducing CO2 - the art of cutting carbon

Vast amounts of planet-heating carbon dioxide are created during the manufacture of many key materials that support our lives - from paper to plastic. Our environment analyst Roger Harrabin has been exploring new low-carbon technologies which could help cut those emissions. He has enlisted artists to help him tell the story.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Carbon dating hampered by rising fossil-fuel emissions

Archaeologists will increasingly have to rely on other techniques as emissions continue to alter the composition of carbon isotopes in air. You have full access to this article via your institution. The researchers who track the ever-rising levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide have charted a landmark moment. As of 2021,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

