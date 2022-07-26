Man injures LPD officer in crash, now indicted

www.kcbd.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
4 Lubbock gang members arrested; cash, drugs, weapons found
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four men were arrested Monday and charged with money laundering and possession of marijuana after a residential search warrant was executed in East Lubbock. Investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) conducted the warrant due to reports of illicit narcotics sales and gang activity. During the...
KCBD
3-vehicle crash to cause traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash on the access road of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Quaker Avenue. Three vehicles were involved in the crash on the westbound access road. Two people were injured, according to police. One person suffered moderate injuries and one person...
KCBD
2 injured, 1 seriously, after vehicle collides with light pole at 10th & Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured and another has moderate injuries after a vehicle collided with a light pole at 10th Street and Avenue Q around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday night. We’ll continue to update this story as details are released.
KCBD
Littlefield community honors Lubbock murder victim with balloon release
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Littlefield community released balloons Monday night to honor Thomas Richardson, who was murdered in Lubbock Saturday. His family says the 29-year-old grew up in Littlefield, alongside Julio Gutierrez, 31, who confessed to killing him. Richardson’s family and friends say he lived free. While Littlefield is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
1 person injured in S Loop 289 crash, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash on South Loop 289. The crash occurred near the Brownfield exit where S Loop 289 turns into Spur 327. The westbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Spur 327 have been shut down until police can clear...
KCBD
Robbery and police chase ends in crash, 3 arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Unit responded to a crash following a robbery and police chase. LPD officers responded to reports of a robbery at about 10:22 p.m. on July 30. The business being robbed is in the 2900 block of 50th Street. Police saw...
KCBD
Man indicted, accused of stealing more than $30k from Alliance Credit Union member
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man was indicted on Tuesday, charged with stealing over $30,000 from the account of an Alliance Credit Union member. Police say on May 26, Toby Lee Wilson entered a branch of the credit union and presented a fake drivers license and a forged credit card.
KCBD
Overnight police chase ends in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Unit responded to a crash following a police chase. The chase began at 10:27 p.m. on July 30 and ended just two minutes later when the vehicle crashed into a tree. The crash occurred on the 2500 block of 40th...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
Lubbock police connect with community during National Night Out
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - National Night Out was established to create relationships between law enforcement and those in the community. On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department went to three neighborhoods to reach out and get to know everyone. “It’s just our opportunity to hang out with our community. We’re here...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: 3 arrested after police chase in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 3 arrested after police chase in Central Lubbock Saturday night. Police say the suspects backed into a patrol car, led officers on a chase and crashed into a tree near 40th and Akron. Police are still investigating the incident. Details here: Robbery and...
KCBD
‘Happiest that I’ve ever been’: Ropes Teen Kallie Ketchersid healing at home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ropesville teenager Kallie Ketchersid is back home, healing and catching up on missed time with family and friends, after she was seriously injured in a car crash in March. She’s healing from a stroke, a broken jaw, and a fractured pelvis, but says she still has...
KCBD
Construction to begin on N University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Lubbock will begin pavement repairs on N University on Aug 2. Construction will take place between Marsha Sharp Freeway and Clovis Road. The repairs should be completed within nine weeks, according to a City of Lubbock release. Traffic delays are expected during that time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tina
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tina, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 2-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for five months and is waiting for her forever home. Staff says Tina is a sweet, tall girl. She gets along well...
KCBD
City of Lubbock to host National Night Out events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department is hosting three National Night Out events this evening. The Patterson Library is also hosting a National Night Out event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be more than 50 vendors on site and Texas Tech’s Masked Rider. The Lubbock Public Health Department will also be there offering back-to-school immunizations.
KCBD
Temps over 100, cooling some on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day of 90s and temps over 100 in the area with more heat expected for your mid-week forecast. The heat will continue to dominate the region through the weekend, although temperatures will drop some on Thursday and into the weekend. A weak cold front will...
KCBD
Vinyl stickers available to support Lubbock nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - HubCity Graphics has partnered with local nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats to help support the feral cat community in Lubbock. KAC is dedicated to reducing the overpopulation of street cats in Lubbock. The organization uses the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) method to humanely decrease the amount of feral cats in the city over time.
KCBD
South Plains sunshine and showers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty, mostly light, rain showers will continue over parts of the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. A shower is possible at your location. This evening the activity, which may include a thundershower or two, will favor the northwestern and northern viewing area. This afternoon otherwise will...
KCBD
Hot temperatures continue into August
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot temps and low rain chances continue over the South Plains with the arrival of a new month. However, the afternoon high in Lubbock, on the last day of July was almost a record in Lubbock at 101 degrees. The record for this day is 104 degrees, which occurred in the dust bowl days of 1934.
KCBD
Citizens Advisory Committee recommends $200M bond election for Lubbock roadways
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Citizens Advisory Committee was created to consider the needs of Lubbock roadways. Those citizens have recommended another bond election in November. This bond election is for a single $200 million proposition. The committee presented the Lubbock City Council with its recommendations Tuesday afternoon. The...
KCBD
Some Lubbock women feeling more confident after Women’s Self Defense Class
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock women gathered at Patterson Branch Library to learn skills that could save their lives. “Becoming mentally equipped with, ‘hey, how would I get out of a scenario,’ or ‘how do I get out of a situation,’ I mean, to me that’s paramount,” the instructor, Krysti Wuensche said.
Comments / 0