Nisei Veterans WWII Memorial Highway to be dedicated in Hood River

▶️ Destination Oregon: Favell Museum of Western Art and Indian Artifacts
There is a place on the shore of the Klamath River in the town of Klamath Falls that was once a summer fishing site for local Indians. That was in the 1800s. Today, on that very site sits one of the world’s finest collections of Indian artifacts and western art — the world-renowned Favell Museum of Western Art and Indian Artifacts.
‘The Daily Show’ takes a comic look at Eastern Oregonians who want to be part of Idaho
Late-night comedy shows haven’t been shy about poking fun at Oregon, and Wednesday’s episode of “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” continued that tradition. In the show, correspondent Ronny Chieng visited Mike McCarter, the La Pine resident who is president of Move Oregon’s Border, a nonprofit organization that wants to move some counties in eastern and southern Oregon to Idaho, believing that state better represents rural Oregon counties’ more conservative values.
2 Cities Leading U.S. Rat Infestation Are Hours From Tri-Cities
Would you believe that 2 of the top 25 cities with the worst rat problems in the United States are within just hours drive from the Tri-Cities? Orkin released their list for the cities in the USA with the worst rat problems, and two well known close cities are on their list.
Stay In This Real Life Hobbit Home In Oregon
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a hobbit house like Frodo and Bilbo do in Lord Of The Rings? One couple in Oregon decided to find out and built a real life hobbit home in Mosier, Oregon. Now you too can stay in this enchanting Airbnb and fulfil your dreams of living like a hobbit.
Riding for ovarian cancer
Mark Shafer’s next mountain bike ride is in the name of ovarian cancer awareness. The retired Merrill Lynch financial advisor of 31 years, who has already hiked more than 90% of the Oregon section of the Pacific Crest Trail, is ready for the 670-mile Oregon Timber Trail (oregontimbertrail.org) that winds north from Oregon’s state line with California near Lakeview up through Central Oregon to the Columbia River Gorge at Hood River.
In a push to make the November ballot, Betsy Johnson sizes up her audience
Your browser does not support the audio element. It’s mid-June, in St. Helens, Oregon, and several hundred people have come out to the Columbia County fairgrounds to see a local political star. A cover band plays hits as the crowd spills over a broad lawn, mingling over mocktails and...
Washington Breweries Sue the state of Oregon alleging discrimination
On July 26th 2022 three Washington breweries filed a lawsuit against the State of Oregon alleging unlawful discrimination against them in a way that violates the U.S. Constitution. The complaint is an attempt to overturn Oregon state rules that prohibit out-of-state breweries to self-distribute or ship their own beer direct to consumers in the state. Washington has no similar laws, and many Oregon breweries enjoy the ability to cross state lines and sell their beer without aligning themselves with a third party wholesale company.
Why Does a Historic Hotel Meant to House Low-Income Seniors Stand Empty In the Heart of Portland?
For much of the past year, Josephine Allen slept outside, across the street from her old apartment building. Her tent and wheelchair were perched on a patch of dirt above Interstate 405 on Portland’s West End. This gave her a full view of the Taft Home, her residence until eight months ago.
Portland’s Forest Park Wildfire Cause Revealed by Officials
A deadly wildfire broke out after someone carelessly discarded their lit cigarette in the woods of Portland’s Forest Park. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, shortly after the blaze began, a bystander called 911 to report the fire. Soon after making the call, local firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.
Fire in southwest Idaho burns about 1,500 acres
Control of the Favre Fire near Midvale is expected Thursday night. Smoke from the fire was visible on satellite images Wednesday.
Former WA Attorney General weighs in on Oregon’s battle over smoke regulations amid heatwave
As new Oregon workplace smoke regulations take effect this week, a federal lawsuit filed in Medford, Ore. challenges the state’s workplace heat policy. The regulation comes after a series of injuries, illnesses, and even the death of an Oregon farmer facing heat and wildfire smoke in the summers, heat, and smoke. The rules require employers to provide respirator masks in smoky conditions and water and shade breaks in heat.
What Are the Best Beaches of the Oregon Coast? Seriously Surprising Answer
(Oregon Coast) – What are the best beaches along the Oregon coast? What are the best beach towns? (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) Here's the seriously surprising answer: that's a ridiculous question. It all depends on what YOU like. There is no one magic bullet and catchall for the best of everything in any coastal burgh or on any one stretch of beach.
Severely short on nurses, Central Oregon hospital system quietly declares crisis
Late in the afternoon of July 15, leaders at St. Charles Health System took the unprecedented step of declaring “crisis standards of care” at all four of their locations — the first health system in Oregon to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Pump your own gas: Oregon’s no self-serve rule suspended for heat wave
Drivers in 25 Oregon counties, including Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties, will be allowed to pump their own gas — at least for a few days. The Oregon Fire Marshal made the announcement Wednesday as a result of Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency declaration due to the heat wave hitting the state.
Hundreds of air conditioners sit unused in Portland warehouses
After almost 70 people in Multnomah County died in the heat wave last summer, KOIN 6 is continuing to follow state, city and county efforts to get free air conditioning units to low-income people.
Oregon tight end Spencer Webb was attempting to climb ‘nearly vertical’ cliff at Triangle Lake when he fell to his death, according to sheriff’s reports
Oregon tight end Spencer Webb was attempting to climb a “nearly vertical” cliff at Triangle Lake when he lost his grip and tragically fell to his death earlier this month, according to Lane County Sheriff’s Office incident reports. Webb was declared deceased by West Lake Fire Department...
The 30 best beaches on the Oregon coast
From the beautiful sands of Cannon Beach to the hidden coves around Brookings, the Oregon coast has a ton of incredible beaches. How can you possibly play favorites?. Over the last six years, I’ve been traveling up and down the coastline, exploring every stretch of sand I could find. As of spring 2022, I had visited every beach on the Oregon coast.
Multiple K-9 Units from Idaho, Montana, Oregon & Washington Participate in Training at Winchester Lake State Park
WINCHESTER, ID - Last week, a total of 15 K-9 teams from Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington conducted training exercises at Winchester Lake State Park in Lewis County, ID. The Lewis County Sheriff's Office K-9 Search & Rescue unit and Latah County Search and Rescue K-9 Unit were among the 15 participating teams.
This Beach Being Named Best in Idaho is An Absolute Joke
Idaho may not border the Pacific like our neighbors Washington and Oregon, but that doesn’t mean that there is a lack of great beaches across the state!. With over 2,000 lakes, it’s really no surprise that some of the beaches that border these spectacular bodies of water have attracted national attention. Fodors Travel put together a list of 15 beaches that they called “The Best Beaches in the U.S. That Are Nowhere Near the Ocean.” Take a peek at #6 on the list and you’ll see North Beach on the Idaho side of Bear Lake. Its naturally blue-green, clear water is what earned the lake itself the nickname “The Caribbean of the Rockies.”
Oregon Issues Wildfire Risk Map
A new wildfire risk map has drawn questions from Oregon homeowners, reports Tiffany Olin for KTVL. Olin writes, “people across Southern Oregon have received letters in the mail from the Department of Forestry classifying their property as high or extreme risk and within the wildland-urban interface.” But the letters have raised questions since they don’t indicate how homeowners should respond. Derek Gasperini, Public Affairs Officer for Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), said for now, homeowners just need to be aware of the risk to their home.
