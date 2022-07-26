Nisei Veterans WWII Memorial Highway to be dedicated in Hood River

Idaho may not border the Pacific like our neighbors Washington and Oregon, but that doesn’t mean that there is a lack of great beaches across the state!. With over 2,000 lakes, it’s really no surprise that some of the beaches that border these spectacular bodies of water have attracted national attention. Fodors Travel put together a list of 15 beaches that they called “The Best Beaches in the U.S. That Are Nowhere Near the Ocean.” Take a peek at #6 on the list and you’ll see North Beach on the Idaho side of Bear Lake. Its naturally blue-green, clear water is what earned the lake itself the nickname “The Caribbean of the Rockies.”

2 DAYS AGO