(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch has announced partisan working groups to focus on the issues of abortion, guns, mental health, and social media. The Hillside Democrat says he created the working group of lawmakers to take a balanced and research-driven approach to reform Illinois laws. However, since the groups are not open to any Republicans or even the general public, many say the move comes straight out of former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s playbook. Meanwhile, it’s still unclear if there will be a special session of the General Assembly, which many lawmakers are calling for.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO