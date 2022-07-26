ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burkburnett, TX

Firefighters extinguish wildfire near Burkburnett

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
WFFD responds to fire at Alsco Linens

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Alsco Linens early Thursday morning. Firefighters were sent to the building around 2:25 a.m. An employee was unable to find the source of the fire, but firefighters reportedly found it in a laundry storage area where bags of bio-hazard laundry were stored overhead.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Comanche Co. Courthouse closed after chemical exposure

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Courthouse has been closed after what officials are calling a “chemical exposure.”. According to the Emergency Management office, the employee was working in the basement and was exposed to an unknown chemical which cause a “medical response.”. The employee has been...
LAWTON, OK
Firefighters respond to wildfire near FM 1954

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are working to contain a grass fire between Thorman and East Jentsch roads along FM 1954. Officials at the scene estimate the fire is about 40 acres large and 98% contained. Firefighters from the Archer City, Bowman, Scotland and Windthorst volunteer fire departments are all on scene.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
1 home lost, wildfire near Holliday 95% contained

HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE: 9:05 p.m. A homeowner posted on Facebook that the wildfire near Holliday took his house, two trucks, a boat and a motor home. A GoFundMe has been set up to help him and his family. The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates the fire is 10...
HOLLIDAY, TX
Forest service estimates Long Creek Fire 90% contained

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are battling a wildfire that started in northern Clay County on Wednesday near Prairie Flower and Macon Boddy roads. The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates the Long Creek Fire is 215 acres large and 90% contained. Clay County Pct. 3 Commissioner Retta Collins said...
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Grandfield Volunteer Fire Department expands

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “We’ve had a couple of trucks forced to sit outside, because of space and no room inside. So throughout the winter months, our trucks stay empty and we have tried to winterize them when they freeze and bust”, said Fire Chief Aaron Henson.
GRANDFIELD, OK
Clay County extends burn ban

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Clay County Commissioners Court has extended its burn ban to Aug. 27, 2022. Welding is permitted as long as two people are present with a sprayer that has at least 100 gallons of water. Outdoor cooking is also permitted in an enclosed cooking container only; open fires are not allowed.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Fire breaks out near Cameron University

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a large fire near 45th street and 45th place around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Emergency crews were staged at the Cameron University President’s house, which Cameron University officials said was never at risk, in order to better access the fire.
CAMERON, OK
Construction to reduce parking, close entrances at health district

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is set to close part of the parking lot starting on Aug. 1, 2022. The parking lot directly in front of the building, the front entrance and the WIC entrance will all reportedly be closed.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Kiowa Casino honors first responders, nonprofits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Multiple first responders were honored by Kiowa Casino on Wednesday. The 14th annual Hometown Heroes event shined a spotlight on community nonprofits and other organizations in the area. It all took place at the Kemp Center for the Arts. The annual four-month-long promotion gave back...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
SAFB gives tour to Arc of Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 80th Flying Training Wing gave members of the Arc of Wichita County a tour of Sheppard Air Force Base on Monday. They got to go through the helmet room to see how future fighter pilots gear up, as well as out to the flight line to see the planes up close.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Missing Comanche County girl found

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A young woman who was reported missing in Comanche County has been found alive and well. Bonnie Clark-Pressley, 18, was reported missing Tuesday night, after she was last seen at Mount Scott on Monday afternoon. However, this morning Comanche County Sheriff Stradley said the search...
Recent drought has residents worried

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Do I water the lawn, wash my car every week or have drinking water next week?. The recent heat wave has residents worried we might see a repeat of the drought of 2011. “Every bit of bad, if not worse, and the way the weather...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Archer County fugitive arrested in Grape Creek

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — A fugitive wanted for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant is in custody after his arrest in Grape Creek on Thursday, July 21, 2022. According to a statement issued by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Danos, 40, of Sargent, TX was located and arrested in Grape Creek following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division. The Sheriff’s Office says the Special Response Team was activated to arrest Danos due to the severity of the charges against him.
GRAPE CREEK, TX
New horse statue revealed at Texas Oncology Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Oncology Center unveiled a new art installation at the Wichita Falls cancer center Thursday morning. Local artist Nell Nations painted the statue. She is also the chief radiation therapist for the Texas Oncology Center and has been at the Wichita Falls location since 2017.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Dead fish at Liberty lake park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thousands of dead fish washed up on shore at Liberty Lake Park on Monday. Lawton city workers were busy cleaning up the remnants and had buckets full of them. Neighbors said the park just isn’t what it use to be. “I have been here since...
Wichita Falls Preparing for Crazy Parking at Hotter’N Hell Hundred This Year

Parking at the Hotter'N Hell Hundred has always been a headache, but this year it will be a lot worse. Thousands upon thousands of people will descend upon Wichita Falls the weekend starting on August 25th. Now the Big Ride is on the 27th, but the Hotter'N Hell folks have events going on all weekend long. I personally have only had issues with parking for the Saturday event. This is without a doubt the biggest event that happens in Wichita Falls, so every year I am prepared to be searching for parking downtown.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Hospice of Wichita Falls to host free grief seminar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is set to host a grief seminar on July 30, 2022. It will happen from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dillard Family Meeting Center and is free for the community to attend. Grief specialist and author Gary Roe will be speaking at the event about the journey of grief and how it is different for everyone.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

