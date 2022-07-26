Firefighters extinguish wildfire near Burkburnett

Parking at the Hotter'N Hell Hundred has always been a headache, but this year it will be a lot worse. Thousands upon thousands of people will descend upon Wichita Falls the weekend starting on August 25th. Now the Big Ride is on the 27th, but the Hotter'N Hell folks have events going on all weekend long. I personally have only had issues with parking for the Saturday event. This is without a doubt the biggest event that happens in Wichita Falls, so every year I am prepared to be searching for parking downtown.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO