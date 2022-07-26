Firefighters extinguish wildfire near Burkburnett

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFFD responds to fire at Alsco Linens
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Alsco Linens early Thursday morning. Firefighters were sent to the building around 2:25 a.m. An employee was unable to find the source of the fire, but firefighters reportedly found it in a laundry storage area where bags of bio-hazard laundry were stored overhead.
Comanche Co. Courthouse closed after chemical exposure
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Courthouse has been closed after what officials are calling a “chemical exposure.”. According to the Emergency Management office, the employee was working in the basement and was exposed to an unknown chemical which cause a “medical response.”. The employee has been...
Firefighters respond to wildfire near FM 1954
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are working to contain a grass fire between Thorman and East Jentsch roads along FM 1954. Officials at the scene estimate the fire is about 40 acres large and 98% contained. Firefighters from the Archer City, Bowman, Scotland and Windthorst volunteer fire departments are all on scene.
1 home lost, wildfire near Holliday 95% contained
HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE: 9:05 p.m. A homeowner posted on Facebook that the wildfire near Holliday took his house, two trucks, a boat and a motor home. A GoFundMe has been set up to help him and his family. The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates the fire is 10...
Forest service estimates Long Creek Fire 90% contained
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are battling a wildfire that started in northern Clay County on Wednesday near Prairie Flower and Macon Boddy roads. The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates the Long Creek Fire is 215 acres large and 90% contained. Clay County Pct. 3 Commissioner Retta Collins said...
Grandfield Volunteer Fire Department expands
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “We’ve had a couple of trucks forced to sit outside, because of space and no room inside. So throughout the winter months, our trucks stay empty and we have tried to winterize them when they freeze and bust”, said Fire Chief Aaron Henson.
Clay County extends burn ban
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Clay County Commissioners Court has extended its burn ban to Aug. 27, 2022. Welding is permitted as long as two people are present with a sprayer that has at least 100 gallons of water. Outdoor cooking is also permitted in an enclosed cooking container only; open fires are not allowed.
Fire breaks out near Cameron University
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a large fire near 45th street and 45th place around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Emergency crews were staged at the Cameron University President’s house, which Cameron University officials said was never at risk, in order to better access the fire.
Construction to reduce parking, close entrances at health district
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is set to close part of the parking lot starting on Aug. 1, 2022. The parking lot directly in front of the building, the front entrance and the WIC entrance will all reportedly be closed.
Kiowa Casino honors first responders, nonprofits
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Multiple first responders were honored by Kiowa Casino on Wednesday. The 14th annual Hometown Heroes event shined a spotlight on community nonprofits and other organizations in the area. It all took place at the Kemp Center for the Arts. The annual four-month-long promotion gave back...
Man sentenced in 2020 Wichita Falls Walmart scare
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who panicked some shoppers in a Wichita Falls Walmart when he used a baseball bat to try to steal guns from the gun case has been sentenced to prison. Ken Esparza pleaded guilty to robbery Tuesday, April 26, for a five year prison...
SAFB gives tour to Arc of Wichita County
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 80th Flying Training Wing gave members of the Arc of Wichita County a tour of Sheppard Air Force Base on Monday. They got to go through the helmet room to see how future fighter pilots gear up, as well as out to the flight line to see the planes up close.
Missing Comanche County girl found
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A young woman who was reported missing in Comanche County has been found alive and well. Bonnie Clark-Pressley, 18, was reported missing Tuesday night, after she was last seen at Mount Scott on Monday afternoon. However, this morning Comanche County Sheriff Stradley said the search...
Recent drought has residents worried
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Do I water the lawn, wash my car every week or have drinking water next week?. The recent heat wave has residents worried we might see a repeat of the drought of 2011. “Every bit of bad, if not worse, and the way the weather...
Archer County fugitive arrested in Grape Creek
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — A fugitive wanted for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant is in custody after his arrest in Grape Creek on Thursday, July 21, 2022. According to a statement issued by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Danos, 40, of Sargent, TX was located and arrested in Grape Creek following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division. The Sheriff’s Office says the Special Response Team was activated to arrest Danos due to the severity of the charges against him.
New horse statue revealed at Texas Oncology Center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Oncology Center unveiled a new art installation at the Wichita Falls cancer center Thursday morning. Local artist Nell Nations painted the statue. She is also the chief radiation therapist for the Texas Oncology Center and has been at the Wichita Falls location since 2017.
Dead fish at Liberty lake park
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thousands of dead fish washed up on shore at Liberty Lake Park on Monday. Lawton city workers were busy cleaning up the remnants and had buckets full of them. Neighbors said the park just isn’t what it use to be. “I have been here since...
Wichita Falls Preparing for Crazy Parking at Hotter’N Hell Hundred This Year
Parking at the Hotter'N Hell Hundred has always been a headache, but this year it will be a lot worse. Thousands upon thousands of people will descend upon Wichita Falls the weekend starting on August 25th. Now the Big Ride is on the 27th, but the Hotter'N Hell folks have events going on all weekend long. I personally have only had issues with parking for the Saturday event. This is without a doubt the biggest event that happens in Wichita Falls, so every year I am prepared to be searching for parking downtown.
Hospice of Wichita Falls to host free grief seminar
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is set to host a grief seminar on July 30, 2022. It will happen from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dillard Family Meeting Center and is free for the community to attend. Grief specialist and author Gary Roe will be speaking at the event about the journey of grief and how it is different for everyone.
Man flung from bed of truck in fatal overpass wreck, identified
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is dead after being ejected from a vehicle on Lloyd Ruby Overpass around 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the 800 block of Lloyd Ruby Overpass to investigate a single vehicle crash. When officers arrived on scene they...
