Tampa, FL

Buccaneers signing Julio Jones to one-year deal

By John Reynolds
snntv.com
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FanSided

Cowboys should rush to sign this wide receiver with Julio Jones in Tampa

The Dallas Cowboys watched as Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They should make a run at one of the top wide receivers available in free agency. Just as players began reporting for training camp this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that they are still all-in for another run to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, July 26, the Buccaneers signed former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. That gives Tom Brady a receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jones.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Julio Jones lands with Tom Brady, Buccaneers: Best memes, reactions from NFL Twitter

After much anticipation, veteran wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL season is approaching that much closer, as players have begun reporting for training camp. There are plenty of big names still on the open market looking for new teams, one of them being former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Well, he is returning to the NFC South, but not to the ATL.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Julio Jones has a message for Bucs fans

After spending a decade tormenting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a member of the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones has flown south for the 2022 season. Jones signed a one-year deal with the Bucs on Wednesday, joining an already star-studded group of pass-catchers in Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Julio Jones describes 'surreal' excitement to join Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. -- Julio Jones said he never imagined joining forces with a longtime NFC South division rival in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and playing with Tom Brady. But that's where life has taken Jones on his quest to win a championship -- one of the few prizes that has eluded the the future Hall of Fame wide receiver who spent last season with the Tennessee Titans after a decade with the Atlanta Falcons.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Bucs WR Julio Jones says he's '100 percent healthy'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added yet another big name to their already star-studded offense Wednesday, signing seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal. After dominating the Bucs for a decade as a member of the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, and spending last season with the Tennessee Titans, Jones joins a Tampa Bay squad hoping to make another Super Bowl run in 2022.
TAMPA, FL

