Buccaneers signing Julio Jones to one-year deal

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Three things to do in Tampa, FloridaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTampa, FL
Delicious Stuffed Cookie Dough Donut Rising in Tampa at DoughOff Our CouchTampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Titus O'Neil Prioritizes Giving Back in the Tampa Bay Area, and He's Giving Away 30,000 Backpacks this School YearL. CaneTampa, FL
Related
2 bold predictions for Julio Jones in 2022 NFL season with Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Julio Jones has finally found his next team, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones was one of the top receivers in the game a few years ago and is looking to revive his career with the Tom Brady-led side. He will be teaming up with the greatest player of...
Julio Jones gets surprisingly large contract from Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought in wide receiver Julio Jones to shore up the position, but the contract they gave him is a bit surprising. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jones will be due a $6 million base salary from the Buccaneers this season. He could make as much as $8 million with incentives.
Cowboys should rush to sign this wide receiver with Julio Jones in Tampa
The Dallas Cowboys watched as Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They should make a run at one of the top wide receivers available in free agency. Just as players began reporting for training camp this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that they are still all-in for another run to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, July 26, the Buccaneers signed former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. That gives Tom Brady a receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jones.
Julio Jones lands with Tom Brady, Buccaneers: Best memes, reactions from NFL Twitter
After much anticipation, veteran wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL season is approaching that much closer, as players have begun reporting for training camp. There are plenty of big names still on the open market looking for new teams, one of them being former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Well, he is returning to the NFC South, but not to the ATL.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette reports for training camp at 245 pounds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette took his share of criticism in recent weeks after a report surfaced that coaches were unhappy with the shape he was in when he reported for the team’s mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that...
Report: Bucs landed Julio Jones over 1 NFC playoff contender
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday signed Julio Jones to a 1-year deal. They apparently beat out another Super Bowl contender in order to sign the receiver. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Green Bay Packers also had interest in Jones. But Tampa Bay was most aggressive in pursuing the receiver, according to the report.
WATCH: Julio Jones has a message for Bucs fans
After spending a decade tormenting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a member of the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones has flown south for the 2022 season. Jones signed a one-year deal with the Bucs on Wednesday, joining an already star-studded group of pass-catchers in Tampa...
ESPN
Julio Jones describes 'surreal' excitement to join Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. -- Julio Jones said he never imagined joining forces with a longtime NFC South division rival in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and playing with Tom Brady. But that's where life has taken Jones on his quest to win a championship -- one of the few prizes that has eluded the the future Hall of Fame wide receiver who spent last season with the Tennessee Titans after a decade with the Atlanta Falcons.
RELATED PEOPLE
First look at WR Julio Jones in a Bucs uniform
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave Tom Brady another superstar pass-catcher when they signed seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones this week. Fans got their first look at Jones in a Bucs uniform when he took the field for training camp practice Thursday morning, wearing the No. 85 jersey. Jones...
Julio Jones picked Bucs over Packers, Saints and Colts
When you’ve put together a Hall of Fame career over 11 seasons in the NFL, including seven Pro Bowls, it’s no surprise that multiple teams will want to sign you when you hit the open market. That’s why, even with his age and recent injury history, veteran wide...
New Bucs WR Julio Jones says he's '100 percent healthy'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added yet another big name to their already star-studded offense Wednesday, signing seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal. After dominating the Bucs for a decade as a member of the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, and spending last season with the Tennessee Titans, Jones joins a Tampa Bay squad hoping to make another Super Bowl run in 2022.
AOL Corp
NFL training camp 2022 tracker: 49ers 'have moved on to Trey [Lance]'; Julio Jones lands with Bucs
NFL training camp season is officially here, and with come a cavalcade of news — both good and bad. Veterans reported to camp Tuesday, which kicks off the beginning of the last phase before the 2022 NFL season begins on Sept. 8 with the Buffalo Bills taking on the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
NFL・
Comments / 0