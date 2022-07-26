ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

Semi rolls over on M-43 in South Haven Township

By Maura Johnson
abc57.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH HAVEN, Mich. - A semi rolled over at the intersection of M-43 and Blue Star Memorial Highway on Tuesday morning, South Haven...

www.abc57.com

Comments / 0

 

