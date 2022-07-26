AirMed transports patient following accident at Trailside Bike Park

Related
Ogden fire UPDATE: Crews loss stop + fire control
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – After reporting that crews were able to get water onto the fire and there was nobody inside the structure, Ogden Fire Department (OFD) says crews have “loss stop and fire control.” For those unfamiliar, Fire Engineering says “loss stop” is a benchmark that represents the point at which property damage has […]
Motorcyclist killed in Millcreek after police attempt stop
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist was killed after police attempted to stop the rider in Millcreek on Tuesday night. Unified Police have identified the deceased motorcyclist as Shaun Praszynski, 25. The incident began when police attempted to stop Praszynski around 10 p.m. in Millcreek. Police say he fled the area during the attempted stop, […]
68-year-old Utah woman dies, one injured after minivan crashes with semi in western Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — One person died and another person was injured after a minivan- and semi-involved crash on Friday, July 22 near Cokeville in western Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The person who died has been identified as Salt Lake City, Utah, resident Debra Sandack, 68, WHP...
Woman critically injured after being hit by FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City
A woman is in "extremely critical condition" after she was hit by a FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon.
Ogden fire causes about $100K in damages
OGDEN, Utah, July 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City firefighters responded to a fire in a metal building behind a residence Thursday. Crews were dispatched to the scene, in the area of 300 West and 7th Street, at 11:06 a.m. “Fire units arrived on the scene to a...
2 people, 1 dog burned in Salt Lake City 'flashover' fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two people and a dog were burned in a Salt Lake City "flashover" fire Wednesday night. Captain Tony Stowe with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said they received calls of a fire with numerous burn victims a short time before 10 p.m. Stowe...
Over 7,000 households without power in Duchesne, Uintah counties after fire
A fire outside of the Ft. Duchesne substation left over 7,000 households without power in Duchesne and Uintah counties Wednesday night.
Cyclist dies after falling off bike, into traffic in Orem
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A man died Monday evening in Utah County after he reportedly fell off his bike and was struck by a vehicle, authorities said. According to a statement from the Orem Police Department, the 28-year-old was riding on University Parkway in the area of 900 West at 5:17 p.m. when the crash happened. Witnesses told police they watched the man fall into the road and into the path of a vehicle.
Family honors Utah man killed in motorcycle accident
UTAH (ABC4) – Family and friends gathered together Tuesday to remember Landon Embry, a 34-year-old man who died in a motorcycle accident in Draper over the weekend. Landon was the oldest of four and his family recounted what a wonderful brother and uncle he was, sharing how he would always attend his niece’s soccer games […]
Four-car pileup on I-15 forces extrication of crash victim
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The driver who caused a four-car collision on Interstate 15 Tuesday fled the scene, leaving others badly injured, according to emergency response crews. Terry Addison, fire chief with South Salt Lake Fire, said the severity of the injuries isn’t known, nor was it clear...
Payson firefighter, paramedic dies from off-duty fall
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — The Payson Fire Department announced a fire rescue firefighter and paramedic has died from an off-duty fall. They said Eric Adams passed away on Monday. Additional details related to the incident were not available. He served with the Payson Fire Department for 10 years from...
Silver Alert canceled after missing Utah County woman found
OREM, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 73-year-old woman with dementia. Officials with the Orem Police Department said Thursday afternoon that Edith Smith walked away from the area of 600 South and 1400 West, possibly walking towards Provo. She is described as...
Local bridal shop leaves downtown Salt Lake City after complaints of crime, homeless population
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Business in the downtown area continues to be plagued by crime and issues with the homeless population. Now one business has closed its doors and decided to move elsewhere because of the issues. Latterdaybride, who has been downtown at different locations around pioneer park since 2001,...
Two weeks after Utah mother shot and killed, boyfriend still on the run
HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been two weeks since Julie Burns was shot and killed inside a home with her two daughters upstairs. Police say her boyfriend, Michael Asman, pulled the trigger — and they’ve been looking for him ever since. “He is dangerous, and he needs to be found, wherever he is,” said […]
Orem firefighters respond to flames at LDS Temple under construction
OREM, Utah, July 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem firefighters responded to a fire detected inside the Orem Temple, which has been under construction since September 2020. Doug Anderson, spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said the fire broke out just before midnight, and flames were visible in the under-construction building, located at 471 S. Geneva Road.
Firefighters tackle two blazes in Summit County on Pioneer Day
Two fires in Summit County on Pioneer Day burned briefly before local fire crews put them out. Monday evening shortly before 5 p.m., a brush fire off Interstate 80 forced westbound lanes near Wanship to close at the State Route 32 interchange. North Summit Fire responders in two fire engines...
15-year-old shot at WVC park is in critical condition
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A teen is in critical condition after being shot at Hillsdale Park Tuesday evening. West Valley City police say around 5:10 p.m., a vehicle arrived at a Granger Medical Clinic in West Valley at 2965 West 3500 South with a person with a gunshot wound to the chest. West […]
Search Continues for Missing Hiker in San Juan National Forest
The search continues for a hiker who was last seen on July 16th in the San Juan National Forest in Colorado. Daniel Lamthach, 22, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was reported missing by a friend on Thursday, July 21st when he did not return from a hike. Search and Rescue operations began on July 22nd. Officials suspect that Lamthatch was heading towards the Trinity Peaks area. His vehicle was found in the Molas Lake Parking area. San Juan County Office of Emergency Management officials said he seemed unprepared to spend an extended time in the wilderness. Lamthatch’s phone was found by hikers on July 18th on the Elk Creek Trail, a section of the Colorado Trail near the CT/CDT junction.
Park City addresses long-term housing needs with a $1M pilot program
Park City is looking for people to help solve the area’s housing crisis. The Park City Council committed $1 million to fund a pilot housing program they hope will improve long-term rental inventory. The mayor and city council will select five Park City residents or employees to sit on the Live Park City Advisory Committee. The committee will help determine Park City properties that can participate in the program.
Fire at Ogden Temple reported by freeway drivers, neighbors
OREM, Utah — Fire crews responded to a fire at the Orem Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints late Monday night. Battalion Chief Shaun Hirst, of Orem Fire, said that people in nearby apartments and drivers passing the site on I-15 called to report a fire on the top floor of the Temple which is still under construction.
