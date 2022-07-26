AirMed transports patient following accident at Trailside Bike Park

The search continues for a hiker who was last seen on July 16th in the San Juan National Forest in Colorado. Daniel Lamthach, 22, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was reported missing by a friend on Thursday, July 21st when he did not return from a hike. Search and Rescue operations began on July 22nd. Officials suspect that Lamthatch was heading towards the Trinity Peaks area. His vehicle was found in the Molas Lake Parking area. San Juan County Office of Emergency Management officials said he seemed unprepared to spend an extended time in the wilderness. Lamthatch’s phone was found by hikers on July 18th on the Elk Creek Trail, a section of the Colorado Trail near the CT/CDT junction.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO