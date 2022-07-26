ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Summer cattle sales slower in Fort Pierre after busy 2021

By Eric Mayer
KELOLAND TV
 2 days ago

KELOLAND TV

Black Hills ‘dangerous turn’ signs get commission’s OK

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Some new technology could help motorcyclists and other drivers more safely make their way through several dangerous corners in South Dakota’s Black Hills. The state Transportation Commission decided Thursday to go ahead with a project for US 14A in the Central City area and...
PIERRE, SD
hubcityradio.com

Governor Noem and Republican governors call on President Biden to defend equal opportunities for girls and women

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – On Wednesday, Governor Kristi Noem led a coalition of 15 Republican Governors urging President Joe Biden to defend equal opportunities for girls and women. In a letter to President Biden, the governors challenge him to reject the rule and policy changes proposed by the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which would completely reinterpret Title IX. Title IX was passed 50 years ago to prevent discrimination “on the basis of sex” in education and athletic competition.
ELECTIONS
dakotanewsnow.com

Jet ski accident knocks man unconscious in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Dakota Radio Group News, two jet skis accidentally collided in the waters of LaFramboise Island, leaving one man unconscious. Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ian Paul said the accident happened at 6:30 p.m. on the main Missouri River channel. A rescue boat and rescue jet ski went to help the victim.
PIERRE, SD
hubcityradio.com

Courtney Hall sentenced five years for embezzling

PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- A Pierre woman is sentenced to five years in the South Dakota Women’s Prison for embezzling over 20-thousand dollars from a Pierre auto dealer. However 30-year-old Courtney Hall will only serve a year behind bars. Hughes County States Attorney Jessica LeMie says that percentage is 35-percent or...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Corrections Secretary tells legislative task force the State Women’s Prison facilities in Pierre are grossly understaffed and over crowded

The South Dakota Legislature’s Incarceration Construction Fund Task Force held its first meeting yesterday (July 26, 2022) in Pierre. Department of Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko provided an overview of each of the facilities in the state’s prison system. She says the Women’s Prison in Pierre is over crowded and understaffed.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Juvenile could face charges in series of almost 30 vehicle vandalisms on east side of Pierre

A juvenile from Pierre may face charges after a string of nearly 30 vandalisms were reported in the east side of town. Information from the Pierre Police Department says officers were alerted to approximately 17 vandalism incidents on Friday (July 22, 2022). Through the investigation, the officers identified a juvenile suspect who was also linked to an additional 10 prior vandalisms. The juvenile used spray paint and wrote graffiti and vulgar statements on vehicles and campers in the area.
PIERRE, SD

