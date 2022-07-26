California man pleads guilty to a federal crime after fatally stabbing Plainview boyfriend

Related
DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - 34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a combined 364 years in federal prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the majority were charged in a 38-count federal indictment that was filed in February 2020, then arrested in March 2020.
Lubbock man found stabbed at residence on Monday, police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was found stabbed at a residence in the 1800 block of Ave S on Monday, a police report said. Lubbock Police responded to a civil disturbance call and found the victim in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds. The victim refused to speak to the responding officers and tell them what happened.
Man accused in Frenship student’s death charged with evading arrest
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury indicted Gabriel Castillo, 20, on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle on Tuesday. He was previously indicted on charges stemming from a fatal crash that killed a Frenship student in April of last year. Police say Castillo was traveling 83 mph...
Chase over 100mph ends in crash at Lubbock pawn shop, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A high-speed chase Wednesday night ended after a juvenile crashed in front of a Lubbock pawn shop in the 5700 block of 50th Street, according to a police report. The chase started when a Lubbock police officer scanned a vehicle going 101mph on South Loop 289 near Slide Road. The officer activated […]
Man injures LPD officer in crash, now indicted
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - James Cottrell Smith was indicted on two charges involving a crash with a Lubbock Police Department officer. Smith was indicted on July 26 on the following charges:. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Failure to stop and render aid. On June 20, LPD officer Reagan Southard’s...
Car crashes into Lubbock home overnight, 4 injured LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 1:00 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department responded to a call regarding a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 2800 block of Duke Street. At the time of the call, LPD told EverythingLubbock.com there were two injuries: one moderate and one minor. As of Thursday morning, LPD said there were […]
Teen hurt, taken to Lubbock after Clovis shooting
CLOVIS N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Clovis Police Department: On July 26, 2022, at 4:39 p.m. Clovis Police Officers responded to the area of T-Mart, 320 W. 21st St., located at Hilltop Plaza in reference to shots being fired. While enroute, officers were also directed to 1908 W. […]
3 who died in New Mexico floodwaters were from West Texas
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have identified the bodies of three people who died in fast-moving floodwaters in Tecolote Canyon in northern New Mexico. San Miguel County sheriff’s officials said Wednesday that the victims were members of a West Texas family and were swept away last week during monsoon rains in mountainous terrain scorched by a 533-square mile wildfire.
Four injured after truck crashes into home overnight in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a home overnight in North Lubbock. Officers responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Thursday. Police say three people suffered minor injuries and one person has moderate injuries. It’s unclear if those hurt were inside the home or the vehicle.
One injured in Northwest Lubbock rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after a rollover on North Frankford Ave., near Hwy. 84. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. A silver pickup was involved. There is no word on what may have caused the crash. Motorists should avoid...
1 arrested for criminal mischief Sunday
UPDATE: This story has been updated without suspect identification because of the mental health issues involved. AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) a man was arrested for Criminal Mischief and False Report to Induce Emergency Response early Sunday morning. According to deputies, at 5:19 a.m. RCSO received a call […]
Wreck Victim Later Dies in Hospital
On July 21, Roswell resident Faustino Garcia died from injuries sustained in a collision occurring July 13 on State Highway 214, one mile south of Denver City. Garcia was taken by ambulance to UMC in Lubbock after the crash and remained there until he died eight days later. He was pronounced dead by Nurse Practitioner Charlotte Harris. Also involved in the wreck, but uninjured, was Jesus Also…
Thursday morning top stories: House passes Reese’s Law in honor of Lubbock toddler
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Pickup truck crashes into home in North Lubbock overnight. One person suffered moderate injuries, three other had minor injuries. Details here: Four injured after car crashes into home overnight in North Lubbock. House passes Reese’s Law in honor of Lubbock toddler. Reese’s...
Rules at Lubbock Parks Include No Picking of Flowers, No Metal Detectors
Lubbock has a lot of great parks for families to enjoy. But did you know the City of Lubbock actually has a list of activities that are banned inside local parks?. Many of the regulations make sense. For example, citizens are prohibited from playing sanctioned games of football, basketball, golf, soccer, etc. in a city park. Of course, you can always play a pick up game or a game between friends or two different groups as long as it's a friendly game.
“A dire situation:” Teacher shortage leaves Texas districts short hundreds of positions
LUBBOCK, Texas — Just weeks before students return to class, school districts around Texas are struggling to hire enough teachers. Seminole ISD superintendent, Kyle Lynch, testified about the issues he has seen in front of the Texas House Public Education Committee on Monday. “There’s no doubt, it is the...
Lubbock banks warn of new online scams
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock banks are warning customers about new tactics being used by scammers to steal money online. The newest form of scam is called account takeover fraud. Scammers impersonate major companies such as Amazon or Apple, then contact victims via text, saying you have a pending refund, but the payment was for the incorrect amount.
West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Hale County, Texas family is grieving after three of their family members were killed in flash flooding in New Mexico on Thursday, July 21. Jane Cummings, 62, from Hale Center, and her mother, 84-year-old Betty Greenhaw, from Cotton Center were found dead in the Tecolote Creek channel near Las Vegas.
Lubbock sanctuary needs help to feed 90 rescued horses
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rescued Animals Second Chance is in dire need of help. It works to save horses from slaughter and these horses live the rest of their lives there. The owner, Beth Nickels, tells me this is something she loves doing and will never stop. “I think that...
