California man pleads guilty to a federal crime after fatally stabbing Plainview boyfriend

By KCBD Staff
fox34.com
 2 days ago

everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man found stabbed at residence on Monday, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was found stabbed at a residence in the 1800 block of Ave S on Monday, a police report said. Lubbock Police responded to a civil disturbance call and found the victim in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds. The victim refused to speak to the responding officers and tell them what happened.
fox34.com

Man accused in Frenship student’s death charged with evading arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury indicted Gabriel Castillo, 20, on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle on Tuesday. He was previously indicted on charges stemming from a fatal crash that killed a Frenship student in April of last year. Police say Castillo was traveling 83 mph...
fox34.com

Man injures LPD officer in crash, now indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - James Cottrell Smith was indicted on two charges involving a crash with a Lubbock Police Department officer. Smith was indicted on July 26 on the following charges:. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Failure to stop and render aid. On June 20, LPD officer Reagan Southard’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

3 who died in New Mexico floodwaters were from West Texas

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have identified the bodies of three people who died in fast-moving floodwaters in Tecolote Canyon in northern New Mexico. San Miguel County sheriff’s officials said Wednesday that the victims were members of a West Texas family and were swept away last week during monsoon rains in mountainous terrain scorched by a 533-square mile wildfire.
WEST, TX
fox34.com

Four injured after truck crashes into home overnight in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a home overnight in North Lubbock. Officers responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Thursday. Police say three people suffered minor injuries and one person has moderate injuries. It’s unclear if those hurt were inside the home or the vehicle.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

One injured in Northwest Lubbock rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after a rollover on North Frankford Ave., near Hwy. 84. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. A silver pickup was involved. There is no word on what may have caused the crash. Motorists should avoid...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested for criminal mischief Sunday

UPDATE: This story has been updated without suspect identification because of the mental health issues involved.  AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) a man was arrested for Criminal Mischief and False Report to Induce Emergency Response early Sunday morning. According to deputies, at 5:19 a.m. RCSO received a call […]
AMARILLO, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Wreck Victim Later Dies in Hospital

On July 21, Roswell resident Faustino Garcia died from injuries sustained in a collision occurring July 13 on State Highway 214, one mile south of Denver City. Garcia was taken by ambulance to UMC in Lubbock after the crash and remained there until he died eight days later. He was pronounced dead by Nurse Practitioner Charlotte Harris. Also involved in the wreck, but uninjured, was Jesus Also…
FMX 94.5

Rules at Lubbock Parks Include No Picking of Flowers, No Metal Detectors

Lubbock has a lot of great parks for families to enjoy. But did you know the City of Lubbock actually has a list of activities that are banned inside local parks?. Many of the regulations make sense. For example, citizens are prohibited from playing sanctioned games of football, basketball, golf, soccer, etc. in a city park. Of course, you can always play a pick up game or a game between friends or two different groups as long as it's a friendly game.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock banks warn of new online scams

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock banks are warning customers about new tactics being used by scammers to steal money online. The newest form of scam is called account takeover fraud. Scammers impersonate major companies such as Amazon or Apple, then contact victims via text, saying you have a pending refund, but the payment was for the incorrect amount.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Hale County, Texas family is grieving after three of their family members were killed in flash flooding in New Mexico on Thursday, July 21. Jane Cummings, 62, from Hale Center, and her mother, 84-year-old Betty Greenhaw, from Cotton Center were found dead in the Tecolote Creek channel near Las Vegas.
HALE COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock sanctuary needs help to feed 90 rescued horses

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rescued Animals Second Chance is in dire need of help. It works to save horses from slaughter and these horses live the rest of their lives there. The owner, Beth Nickels, tells me this is something she loves doing and will never stop. “I think that...
LUBBOCK, TX

