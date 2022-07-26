California man pleads guilty to a federal crime after fatally stabbing Plainview boyfriend

Lubbock has a lot of great parks for families to enjoy. But did you know the City of Lubbock actually has a list of activities that are banned inside local parks?. Many of the regulations make sense. For example, citizens are prohibited from playing sanctioned games of football, basketball, golf, soccer, etc. in a city park. Of course, you can always play a pick up game or a game between friends or two different groups as long as it's a friendly game.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO