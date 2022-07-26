The Southern Star

Refreshed, reinvigorated, revitalized, and rejuvenated….that’s how these old bones of mine feel after taking a much-needed break from work last week. While my job isn’t physically demanding, the day-to-day chore of keeping up with the local news in the four counties we serve does indeed keep me on the go. That may mean traveling to and from meetings of our local county governmental agencies or watching those meetings via Zoom, or conducting interviews for profile feature stories, or covering an outdoor event, or attending ribbon cuttings for new businesses. In other words, I stay on the go…..a lot!! And then there’s a mountain of email to sort through daily….again, that’s not physically demanding, but if I don’t keep up with that type of news gathering activity then it will bury me.

