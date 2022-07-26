The Southern Star

Related
Hot….Hot…Hot!!
The National Weather Service has placed northeastern North Carolina, to include the local Roanoke-Chowan area, and portions of southeast Virginia under a Heat Advisory today (Thursday). The Advisory runs from 12 noon until 8 pm. Today’s high temperature is projected at 94 degrees, but with the accompanying high humidity it...
Hello to a new place; farewell to a legendary face
Refreshed, reinvigorated, revitalized, and rejuvenated….that’s how these old bones of mine feel after taking a much-needed break from work last week. While my job isn’t physically demanding, the day-to-day chore of keeping up with the local news in the four counties we serve does indeed keep me on the go. That may mean traveling to and from meetings of our local county governmental agencies or watching those meetings via Zoom, or conducting interviews for profile feature stories, or covering an outdoor event, or attending ribbon cuttings for new businesses. In other words, I stay on the go…..a lot!! And then there’s a mountain of email to sort through daily….again, that’s not physically demanding, but if I don’t keep up with that type of news gathering activity then it will bury me.
Shirley D. Swain
AHOSKIE – Shirley Dilday Swain, age 85, passed away on July 25, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Swain was born in Hertford County, NC, on October 5, 1936, a daughter of the late Oba and Ruby Hill Dilday. Shirley worked for several businesses in Ahoskie including the News Herald, Golden Corral and Entertainment Connection, but mostly she served the town of Ahoskie for 28 years, working as a clerk in the Water Department. She also, along with her husband, Vernon, ran the Earl Theater, known then as Ahoskie Cinema in Ahoskie. She enjoyed many things including cooking and playing golf in her earlier years, but first and foremost in her life was her children, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Enviva eyes expansion at Ahoskie pellet mill
AHOSKIE – Enviva Pellets, LLC is seeking to increase the annual production at its Ahoskie mill as well as making improvements to its air quality control system. Chris Brown, Community Relations for Enviva, provided an update about those pending modifications at the recent meeting of the Ahoskie Town Council. He said Enviva wants to increase production at the Ahoskie plant from 481,800 oven dried tons to 657,000 oven dried tons per year. That increase, he said, requires the installation of air pollution control equipment and operational limits to reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds and total hazardous air pollutants.
Contract renewed for voting equipment maintenance in Northampton
JACKSON – The Northampton County Board of Commissioners took care of some routine business at their meeting here on July 18 by approving a maintenance contract for the county’s voting equipment. Northampton Board of Elections Director Spinosa Clements presented the request to the Board. She noted that before...
