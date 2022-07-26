ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wheeling around the world: Artist slowly building bridges on his journey to DC

By Breana Ross
Wbaltv.com
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
TravelNoire

Travel Through Music With This Black-Owned Subscription Box

Are you a lover of both travel and music? Then entrepreneur Safiya Leslie has something you will love. The 25-year-old is the creator of Safiya’s World Music Playlist, a bi-monthly subscription box that allows you to travel through music as you experience music and culture from countries across the globe.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
AFP

Tug-of-war: Ukraine celebrates its tank-towing farmers

Towed away gleefully as if it were parked illegally, the Soviet-era armoured personnel carrier doesn't look so intimidating as it is paraded before the delighted Ukrainians gathered to celebrate its seizure. It is unclear which Ukrainian first towed a Russian tank but the craze really took hold when Viktor Kychuk and his friends took charge of a Soviet T-80 on March 1 in Slatyne, a northeastern town of 6,000, just 13 kilometres from Russia.
INDUSTRY
Deadline

Sir Christopher Meyer Dies: Former British Ambassador To US Was 78

Click here to read the full article. Sir Christopher Meyer, the UK’s former ambassador to the US, has died aged 78. UK press reported that Sir Christopher died after suffering a stroke while on holiday in the French Alps. The long-time diplomat’s six years in Washington came during the Bill Clinton and George W Bush eras of presidency. He was sent to Washington by UK prime minister Tony Blair, and was in post during the 9/11 attacks. Sir Christopher had joined the British Foreign Office in 1966 with early postings to Moscow, Madrid and Brussels. A stint as press secretary to UK prime...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Iran#New York City#Persian
AFP

Two pilots killed as Soviet-era fighter jet crashes in India

Two pilots have been killed in India after a Soviet-era fighter jet crashed during a training sortie, the air force said, heightening safety concerns after a string of incidents involving the aircraft. The crash was the sixth MiG-21 aircraft to have gone down since January last year, with five pilots killed. 
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Sacramento

Feds: $401M will add high-speed internet to rural US places

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The federal government is pledging $401 million in grants and loans to expand the reach and improve the speed of internet for rural residents, tribes and businesses in remote parts of 11 states from Alaska to Arkansas.U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters Wednesday, ahead of the Thursday announcement, that farmers, store owners, schoolchildren and people seeking telehealth medical checkups will benefit from the ReConnect and Telecommunications Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee programs."Connectivity is critical to economic success in rural America," Vilsack said in a statement tallying the number of people who could be helped at...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Detentions loom over Egypt's political dialogue

CAIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - After nine years of sweeping crackdowns on dissent, Egypt is set to launch a carefully choreographed political dialogue, but the main Islamist opposition movement is excluded and critics say a parallel move to release prisoners is proceeding too slowly.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

Asian shares mixed on US rally, China economic growth woes

Asian shares were mixed Friday, as Chinese shares sank after leaders acknowledged the official 5.5% growth target for this year won't be met. Investors appear to have grown more convinced that the Federal Reserve may temper its aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation after the Commerce Department reported the U.S. economy contracted at a 0.9% annual pace in the last quarter. That followed a 1.6% year-on-year drop in the first quarter. Investors were also cautiously eyeing regional tensions over China’s stance on Taiwan after President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke for more than two hours...
MARKETS
travelnoire.com

Meet Doriana Diaz, Showcasing Black Travel, Wellness And Art From Around The World

Archiving Black travel, wellness, and art, Doriana Diaz creates a safe space for the Diaspora to feel seen and remembered. With an artistic practice that centers the Black experience and is influenced by traveling, she shares her process and musings. From her first-ever solo trip to Brazil, to nurturing community within the U.S., Diaz knows how to make the most of local and international influences. Exploring the world offered this artist a chance to connect with Black culture around the world, while embodying it.
travelnoire.com

Art Classes To Feed Your Inner Creative While Traveling

Millennial travelers are far more likely to travel to countries to experience rich cultures. They are less interested in vacationing, and more into authentic cultural experiences packed with information and discovery. Earlier this year StratoJet shared over 60 Mellenial Travel Statistics, concluding that 86% of millennials travel to experience new cultures, as opposed to 44% who view travel as a party destination, and 28% who want to go shopping in a new country. With this in mind, here is a list of art classes around the world you can enjoy while abroad. Who knows, maybe you’ll pick up a new hobby.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy