Wheeling around the world: Artist slowly building bridges on his journey to DC

Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Update: How many migrants have been bused to Washington D.C. from the border by Texas Gov. Abbott since April?Pink PoliticTexas State
Legal marijuana use is sprouting green in the US.Matthew WoodruffWashington, DC
Three great steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Heroic Mom Rescues Daughter Missing for Nearly 2 MonthsFatim Hemraj
americanmilitarynews.com
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Female crane operator who became a TikTok star after posting videos of herself working is killed when high winds topple her 40ft crane to the ground in Russia
A female crane operator who became a TikTok star with videos of herself working has died after high winds toppled her 40-foot crane to the ground. Single mother-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, was killed instantly in the accident when her cabin smashed to the ground in Tyumen, a major oil hub in Russia.
Travel Through Music With This Black-Owned Subscription Box
Are you a lover of both travel and music? Then entrepreneur Safiya Leslie has something you will love. The 25-year-old is the creator of Safiya’s World Music Playlist, a bi-monthly subscription box that allows you to travel through music as you experience music and culture from countries across the globe.
LIV Golf’s latest stop brings together Trump, Saudi Arabia and plenty of criticism
The controversy that has come to define the Saudi-financed breakaway tour at the heart of professional golf’s civil war has redoubled this week as the LIV Golf Invitational Series stages its third event at the Old Course at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, the bucolic New Jersey township 45 miles west of New York City.
Tug-of-war: Ukraine celebrates its tank-towing farmers
Towed away gleefully as if it were parked illegally, the Soviet-era armoured personnel carrier doesn't look so intimidating as it is paraded before the delighted Ukrainians gathered to celebrate its seizure. It is unclear which Ukrainian first towed a Russian tank but the craze really took hold when Viktor Kychuk and his friends took charge of a Soviet T-80 on March 1 in Slatyne, a northeastern town of 6,000, just 13 kilometres from Russia.
Factbox-Egypt keeps former powerhouse Muslim Brotherhood out of politics
July 29 (Reuters) - After years of sweeping crackdowns on dissent, Egypt is set to launch a political dialogue, but the once-powerful and now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood is excluded.
Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood rejects 'struggle for power', exiled leader says
LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Egypt's outlawed Muslim Brotherhood will not launch a new struggle for power with authorities which toppled it from government nine years ago, even though the movement still claims wide support, its acting leader said.
Sir Christopher Meyer Dies: Former British Ambassador To US Was 78
Click here to read the full article. Sir Christopher Meyer, the UK’s former ambassador to the US, has died aged 78. UK press reported that Sir Christopher died after suffering a stroke while on holiday in the French Alps. The long-time diplomat’s six years in Washington came during the Bill Clinton and George W Bush eras of presidency. He was sent to Washington by UK prime minister Tony Blair, and was in post during the 9/11 attacks. Sir Christopher had joined the British Foreign Office in 1966 with early postings to Moscow, Madrid and Brussels. A stint as press secretary to UK prime...
Russia is failing in many areas of Ukraine war - UK defence minister
LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said on Friday that Russia was failing in "many areas" in its war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin might seek to change strategy again.
Two pilots killed as Soviet-era fighter jet crashes in India
Two pilots have been killed in India after a Soviet-era fighter jet crashed during a training sortie, the air force said, heightening safety concerns after a string of incidents involving the aircraft. The crash was the sixth MiG-21 aircraft to have gone down since January last year, with five pilots killed.
Feds: $401M will add high-speed internet to rural US places
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The federal government is pledging $401 million in grants and loans to expand the reach and improve the speed of internet for rural residents, tribes and businesses in remote parts of 11 states from Alaska to Arkansas.U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters Wednesday, ahead of the Thursday announcement, that farmers, store owners, schoolchildren and people seeking telehealth medical checkups will benefit from the ReConnect and Telecommunications Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee programs."Connectivity is critical to economic success in rural America," Vilsack said in a statement tallying the number of people who could be helped at...
Detentions loom over Egypt's political dialogue
CAIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - After nine years of sweeping crackdowns on dissent, Egypt is set to launch a carefully choreographed political dialogue, but the main Islamist opposition movement is excluded and critics say a parallel move to release prisoners is proceeding too slowly.
Asian shares mixed on US rally, China economic growth woes
Asian shares were mixed Friday, as Chinese shares sank after leaders acknowledged the official 5.5% growth target for this year won't be met. Investors appear to have grown more convinced that the Federal Reserve may temper its aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation after the Commerce Department reported the U.S. economy contracted at a 0.9% annual pace in the last quarter. That followed a 1.6% year-on-year drop in the first quarter. Investors were also cautiously eyeing regional tensions over China’s stance on Taiwan after President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke for more than two hours...
‘We like the sound of PVC tubing’: Fulu Miziki, the band who make music out of trash
The ‘Afrofuturist’ collective, who make their instruments out of what they find in Kinshasa’s dumps, play Womad this weekend
Hermes flags strong rebound in China, posts record margin
PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes (HRMS.PA) rose sharply in the second quarter, lifted by fast growth in Europe and the United States, and rebounding strongly in China in June.
India, China ministers at summit as PLA ship in neighbourhood irks Delhi
NEW DELHI, July 29 (Reuters) - Indian and Chinese foreign ministers were to attend a regional conference in Uzbekistan on Friday, a day after New Delhi expressed concern over a Chinese military ship's planned visit to a strategic port in India's southern neighbour Sri Lanka.
Vietnam says AES Corp intends to develop $13-billion wind farm
HANOI, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S.-based energy utility AES Corp (AES.N) plans to develop a major offshore wind farm in Vietnam, the Southeast Asian country said on Friday, that could potentially double the country's wind power capacity.
Eurozone GDP: France avoids recession and Spain beats growth forecasts – business live
French economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.5% in Q2, as exports and tourism make up for weak domestic demand
travelnoire.com
Meet Doriana Diaz, Showcasing Black Travel, Wellness And Art From Around The World
Archiving Black travel, wellness, and art, Doriana Diaz creates a safe space for the Diaspora to feel seen and remembered. With an artistic practice that centers the Black experience and is influenced by traveling, she shares her process and musings. From her first-ever solo trip to Brazil, to nurturing community within the U.S., Diaz knows how to make the most of local and international influences. Exploring the world offered this artist a chance to connect with Black culture around the world, while embodying it.
travelnoire.com
Art Classes To Feed Your Inner Creative While Traveling
Millennial travelers are far more likely to travel to countries to experience rich cultures. They are less interested in vacationing, and more into authentic cultural experiences packed with information and discovery. Earlier this year StratoJet shared over 60 Mellenial Travel Statistics, concluding that 86% of millennials travel to experience new cultures, as opposed to 44% who view travel as a party destination, and 28% who want to go shopping in a new country. With this in mind, here is a list of art classes around the world you can enjoy while abroad. Who knows, maybe you’ll pick up a new hobby.
