ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

Angry customer at Bay Area bakery Starbread allegedly attacks employees, destroys store

By Madeline Wells
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

SJPD responding to San Jose fire

(KRON) — The San Jose Fire Department is responding to an outdoor fire near the 800 block of West San Carlos Street, according to a tweet from the department. As of 9:57 a.m., SJFD has the fire under control. Firefighters are getting “good knockdown” on the fire, the tweet continued. KRON On is streaming news […]
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Two shooters fire 42 rounds into group of people in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they are looking for two suspects that shot about 42 rounds towards a crowd of people in front of the Delta Liquor Store on June 16. Police say that the shooting occurred in front of the store located at 519 West Charter Way around 12:45 a.m. […]
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
City
Pittsburg, CA
Pittsburg, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

Women Deemed Ok Following Stabbing Early Thursday Morning

A woman was stabbed in Stockton early Thursday morning, police said. A 22-year-old woman was reportedly in the 2600 block of Delano Avenue in the Civic District when she got into an argument with a 24-year-old man. Police, who responded at 12:30 a.m., said the man stabbed the woman following...
STOCKTON, CA
KEYT

4 killed and 6 hurt in California highway head-on crash

RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Four people were killed and six were injured in a head-on crash between a sedan and an SUV carrying a Mexican family of seven on a one-week California vacation, authorities said. The crash on a two-lane highway in the San Francisco Bay Area that...
RIO VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Ktvu#Kgo#Surveillance
SFGate

Man Not Expected To Live Following Disturbance Arrest Wednesday Night

A man arrested Wednesday night in Stockton following a disturbance is not expected to survive, according to police. Officers were dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. to the 5400 block of Covey Creek Circle on reports of a suspicious person approaching people's front doors and screaming. At the scene, officers witnessed...
SFGate

Man Injured In Silver Terrace Shooting Tuesday Afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Silver Terrace neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Bayshore Boulevard, where the victim was outside of his vehicle and heard gunshots, then realized he had been shot, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

A Customer Punched and Injured Workers at the East Bay Outpost of Beloved Bakery Starbread

Staff at an East Bay location of Starbread Bakery, known for its wonderful senorita bread seen at many a Bay Area party, had a run-in with an irate customer who allegedly repeatedly punched and injured both an employee and the owner. Store manager Jesse Sanchez told KTVU the customer was banned from the Pittsburg store during the holidays for not following COVID-19 protocols by social distancing. The customer returned July 18 to buy bread and — after allowing him to make a purchase — staff reminded him not to return. The man then reportedly stated his twin brother was the one who was banned. Sanchez says they gave the customer “the benefit of the doubt and even offered him a refund.”
PITTSBURG, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Police: California burglar forgot keys inside crime scene

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California burglar returned to the scene of the crime this weekend after he forgot his keys inside a doughnut company’s corporate office. The thief stole some petty cash from Johnny Doughnuts’ office in the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday night, police said. In another twist, he also grabbed the keys to a bakery vehicle, but didn’t steal the vehicle itself. San Rafael police are seeking the public’s help to identify the burglar, who used an unknown tool to “manipulate” the office’s doorknob and get inside around 10 p.m., according to Lt. Dan Fink. The crime was reported to police on Monday. Surveillance video shows the man moving between the office and a back storage area, where he pried open a filing cabinet, Fink said.
FOX40

Fairfield cyclists block traffic, jump on moving vehicles and evade police

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of cyclists disrupted traffic and engaged in “reckless behavior” along West Texas Street in Fairfield on Saturday, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Officers said that when they tried to stop the group, the cyclists dispersed into several groups and caused even more congestion along area roadways. One group […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Police find meth in kids’ play area in Santa Rosa home

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after police found methamphetamine in his vehicle and residence, according to a press release Wednesday from the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD). Earlier this month, detectives with SRPD’s Narcotics Team opened an investigation into narcotics trafficking with a Sonoma County...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Homicide Reported In Mclaren Park Monday Afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police are investigating a homicide reported Monday afternoon in the area of John McLaren Park. Police have not released many details about the homicide, which was reported at 12:09 p.m. near Mansell Street and John F. Shelley Drive and left a male victim dead. No...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy