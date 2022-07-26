Angry customer at Bay Area bakery Starbread allegedly attacks employees, destroys store

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Make an Arrest in Multiple Cold Cases With One Dating Back 42 YearsJames Patrick
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas Smith
Taste Our Terroir takes a tricky turn – at least for this judgeClay KallamLivermore, CA
A's Haven't Hit Much, But Promising Youngsters AwaitIBWAAOakland, CA
Which Walnut Creek Italian restaurant works best for you?Clay Kallam
Missing Northern California woman Kassandra McKee seen on camera footage in San Francisco store
The woman recently reported a threat on her life.
SJPD responding to San Jose fire
(KRON) — The San Jose Fire Department is responding to an outdoor fire near the 800 block of West San Carlos Street, according to a tweet from the department. As of 9:57 a.m., SJFD has the fire under control. Firefighters are getting “good knockdown” on the fire, the tweet continued. KRON On is streaming news […]
Looting mayhem unfolds at San Francisco jazz club after police respond to break-in
After the jazz club was broken into early Tuesday morning, two dozen looters allegedly raided the acclaimed music venue for five hours.
Two shooters fire 42 rounds into group of people in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they are looking for two suspects that shot about 42 rounds towards a crowd of people in front of the Delta Liquor Store on June 16. Police say that the shooting occurred in front of the store located at 519 West Charter Way around 12:45 a.m. […]
Women Deemed Ok Following Stabbing Early Thursday Morning
A woman was stabbed in Stockton early Thursday morning, police said. A 22-year-old woman was reportedly in the 2600 block of Delano Avenue in the Civic District when she got into an argument with a 24-year-old man. Police, who responded at 12:30 a.m., said the man stabbed the woman following...
Brutal Zip Tie Killing of Bay Area Man Leads Back to Covelo Woman, According to Law Enforcement
El Sobrante is an unincorporated community shadowed by the East Bay cities of San Pablo and Richmond. Across the water from San Quentin State Prison, El Sobrante blends into the featureless, urban sprawl of the East Bay. Until recently, 69-year-old Richard Hendrix rented a plot of pavement protected by a...
4 dead, 6 injured in major crash on SF Bay Area highway
Four people died and six were wounded in a major traffic collision Wednesday night on California's Highway 12 near the town of Rio Vista in Solano County, officials said.
4 killed and 6 hurt in California highway head-on crash
RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Four people were killed and six were injured in a head-on crash between a sedan and an SUV carrying a Mexican family of seven on a one-week California vacation, authorities said. The crash on a two-lane highway in the San Francisco Bay Area that...
Man Not Expected To Live Following Disturbance Arrest Wednesday Night
A man arrested Wednesday night in Stockton following a disturbance is not expected to survive, according to police. Officers were dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. to the 5400 block of Covey Creek Circle on reports of a suspicious person approaching people's front doors and screaming. At the scene, officers witnessed...
Man Injured In Silver Terrace Shooting Tuesday Afternoon
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Silver Terrace neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Bayshore Boulevard, where the victim was outside of his vehicle and heard gunshots, then realized he had been shot, police said.
Chow restaurant returns to the Bay Area with a new location in San Ramon mall
The forthcoming opening will also reportedly include a mini market with oven-ready meals.
A Customer Punched and Injured Workers at the East Bay Outpost of Beloved Bakery Starbread
Staff at an East Bay location of Starbread Bakery, known for its wonderful senorita bread seen at many a Bay Area party, had a run-in with an irate customer who allegedly repeatedly punched and injured both an employee and the owner. Store manager Jesse Sanchez told KTVU the customer was banned from the Pittsburg store during the holidays for not following COVID-19 protocols by social distancing. The customer returned July 18 to buy bread and — after allowing him to make a purchase — staff reminded him not to return. The man then reportedly stated his twin brother was the one who was banned. Sanchez says they gave the customer “the benefit of the doubt and even offered him a refund.”
Yellow Moto Pizzeria, Slug and more Bay Area bar and restaurant openings in July
From classic pizza pies in San Francisco to natural wine bars in Oakland.
The odd barricades saga outside San Francisco Police Department's Mission Station
Two years ago, during the George Floyd protests, the San Francisco Police Department put up barricades on the sidewalk outside its Mission Station on Valencia and 17th streets. The purpose of the barricades, according to Captain Michael McEachern, was to "protect the officers while they monitored the crowd that was at times hostile.”
Road-rage incident leads to chase, crash in San Francisco, police say
San Francisco police responded to reports of gunshots fired near Lombard and Laguna streets about 4:15 p.m.
Oakland resident dies following shooting at homeless camp
Officers are investigating the shooting.
Police: California burglar forgot keys inside crime scene
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California burglar returned to the scene of the crime this weekend after he forgot his keys inside a doughnut company’s corporate office. The thief stole some petty cash from Johnny Doughnuts’ office in the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday night, police said. In another twist, he also grabbed the keys to a bakery vehicle, but didn’t steal the vehicle itself. San Rafael police are seeking the public’s help to identify the burglar, who used an unknown tool to “manipulate” the office’s doorknob and get inside around 10 p.m., according to Lt. Dan Fink. The crime was reported to police on Monday. Surveillance video shows the man moving between the office and a back storage area, where he pried open a filing cabinet, Fink said.
Fairfield cyclists block traffic, jump on moving vehicles and evade police
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of cyclists disrupted traffic and engaged in “reckless behavior” along West Texas Street in Fairfield on Saturday, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Officers said that when they tried to stop the group, the cyclists dispersed into several groups and caused even more congestion along area roadways. One group […]
Police find meth in kids’ play area in Santa Rosa home
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after police found methamphetamine in his vehicle and residence, according to a press release Wednesday from the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD). Earlier this month, detectives with SRPD’s Narcotics Team opened an investigation into narcotics trafficking with a Sonoma County...
Homicide Reported In Mclaren Park Monday Afternoon
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police are investigating a homicide reported Monday afternoon in the area of John McLaren Park. Police have not released many details about the homicide, which was reported at 12:09 p.m. near Mansell Street and John F. Shelley Drive and left a male victim dead. No...
