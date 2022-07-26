ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Yadier Molina to start rehab assignment Thursday, could return early-August

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rcSRM_0gto9aqw00

ST. LOUIS – Yadier Molina is expected to begin a rehab assignment Thursday night, a positive sign that the catcher could return to the St. Louis Cardinals very soon.

Molina will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. He is expected to stick with the Redbirds through at least Friday. MLB.com’s Cardinals beat reporter John Denton says Molina could return to the lineup by the next homestand, which starts Aug. 2.

Now more than a month removed from his last MLB action, Molina landed on the injured list in mid-June with knee inflammation and spent some time away from the Cardinals in Puerto Rico. The 40-year-old has health with persistent knee soreness through much of the 2022 season.

Trending: Dardenne Creek levee breaks in St. Charles County after flood

Molina and Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright are nine starts away from making history as the MLB battery with the most starts. The duo has made 316 career starts together. Wainwright is set to pitch Friday in the Cardinals’ interleague series opener against the Boston Red Sox.

Prior to the injury, Molina was hitting .213 with two home runs and 10 RBI over 38 games this season. He was also throwing out runners at a 38% clip. Last month, he passed Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez for most putouts by a catcher in MLB history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Man dies after running stop sign in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man died Tuesday morning after running a stop sign in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. MSHP reports Kamron Lenoir, 23, of Wentzville, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. on Route P at Guthrie Road.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
ClutchPoints

The 2 current favorites to land Juan Soto in blockbuster trade before deadline

Juan Soto is expected to be traded ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. There are plenty of suitors and Soto’s unwillingness to sign a long-term deal with the Washington Nationals suggests a move may be on the horizon. But which team currently leads the pack? Who are the favorites to land Juan Soto? MLB insider Jeff Passan wrote in a recent ESPN article that the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are the current favorites.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Memphis, MO
ESPN

St. Louis Cardinals put unvaccinated Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Austin Romine on restricted list ahead of Toronto series

TORONTO -- The St. Louis Cardinals put first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, third baseman Nolan Arenado and catcher Austin Romine on the restricted list before Tuesday's game at the Toronto Blue Jays. The Cardinals recalled outfielder Conner Capel and catcher Iván Herrera and selected infielder Cory Spangenberg from Triple-A Memphis as...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Paul DeJong May Be Earning Another Chance

After a terrible start to the 2022 season, Paul DeJong was ultimately demoted to the St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds. The former All-Star shortstop was hitting just .130 with only one home run, seven RBI, and an abysmal .417 OPS. Things just hadn’t been the same for...
MLB
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Made History Just By Playing Tuesday Night

With Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both out of the lineup last night due to their vaccination status, the St. Louis Cardinals got a chance to give Albert Pujols a little more playing time while in Toronto. Last night, the future Hall-of-Famer got the start at first base and hit...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Adam Wainwright
FOX 2

Funeral plans for beloved bakery owner killed in crash

ALTON, Ill. – Funeral arrangements have been set for an Alton, Illinois business owner who was killed in a bus crash while on vacation in Jamaica earlier this month. The owner of “My Just Desserts” in downtown Alton, Yvonne Campbell, was on vacation with her twin sister Evelyn Campbell, her daughter, nieces, and their friends. […]
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

Bear shot and killed in Washington County, Missouri

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – A male bear was shot in Washington County, Missouri on Thursday according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. No one has yet been charged in connection with this incident. The carcass has been seized as evidence. Conservation agents are investigating. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louis#The St Louis Cardinals#The Boston Red Sox#Rbi#Hall Of Fame#Nexstar Media Inc#Rewri
FOX 2

Chesterfield man drowns in Meramec River Thursday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A Chesterfield man drowned Thursday on the Meramec River in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Larry Krumrey, 65, was kayaking downstream at about 10:45 a.m. when his kayak capsized and he went underwater. MSHP said he never resurfaced. Fire rescue crews removed him from the water. Krumrey was […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX 2

PHOTOS: SkyFOX spots major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County

ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Human remains of missing Creve Coeur man found in rural Missouri

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say human remains found Thursday in rural Missouri are those of a Creve Coeur man who went missing in February. Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discovered the remains of Timothy Dees around 8 a.m. Thursday in Madison County, Missouri, about 90 miles south of the St. Louis region.
FOX 2

Man running from police falls 25 feet at a St. Louis County bank

DES PERES, Mo. – A man fell 25 feet after running from police after someone tried to pass a forged check at a St. Louis area bank. One of the suspects says that she was picked up in Indiana and driven to St. Louis. The group may have been using the same scheme at several banks.
FOX 2

One person dies in flooded car in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – One person died in a flooded vehicle Tuesday morning in St. Louis City. The incident happened at about 10 a.m. Police said a car was submerged in about 8.5 feet of water at Rosedale Avenue and Enright Avenue. When the water receded, a body was found inside the car. Fire Chief Dennis […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy