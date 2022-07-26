ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DallasNews: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

DALLAS (AP) _ DallasNews Corporation (DALN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.4...

www.mysanantonio.com

geekwire.com

T-Mobile adds 1.7M customers, shares climb despite missing earnings expectations

T-Mobile reported $19.7 billion in revenue for its second fiscal quarter, which was down slightly from the year-ago quarter and missed analyst expectations. Still, the Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier added 1.7 million new customers, up from 1.3 million a year ago, and the highest second quarter growth in its history. The company raised guidance for the current year.
BELLEVUE, WA
Investopedia

Snap Q2 2022 Earnings Report Recap

Average daily active users beat analyst estimates by close to 3 million users. The more daily active users Snap can attract and retain, the more appealing its platform is to potential advertisers. Selling ad space is how the company generates most of its revenue. Due to operating environment uncertainties, Snap...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial OCFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OceanFirst Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. OceanFirst Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Eversource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) _ Eversource Energy (ES) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $291.9 million. The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 86 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Clearfield Q3 Earnings

Clearfield CLFD reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearfield beat estimated earnings by 39.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $32.52 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Celanese: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Celanese Corporation (CE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $434 million. On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.98. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $4.99 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Insights

Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat estimated earnings by 30.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was down $66.00 million from the same period last...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: United States Steel Q2 Earnings

United States Steel X reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United States Steel missed estimated earnings by 0.26%, reporting an EPS of $3.86 versus an estimate of $3.87. Revenue was up $1.26 billion from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Deckers Outdoor Q1 Earnings

Deckers Outdoor DECK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Deckers Outdoor beat estimated earnings by 32.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.25. Revenue was up $109.78 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Valley National Q2 Earnings

Valley National VLY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Valley National beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $132.66 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: International Paper Q2 Earnings

International Paper IP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. International Paper beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.08. Revenue was down $227.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Diana Shipping Q2 Earnings

Diana Shipping DSX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Diana Shipping beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $27.50 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: TriMas Q2 Earnings

TriMas TRS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TriMas reported in-line EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $18.69 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares increased by 21.5% to $13.8 during Thursday's regular session. Maxeon Solar Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 266.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $615.6 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Martin Marietta Materials: Q2 Earnings Insights

Martin Marietta Materials MLM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Martin Marietta Materials beat estimated earnings by 3.94%, reporting an EPS of $3.96 versus an estimate of $3.81. Revenue was up $146.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Old Republic Intl Q2 Earnings

Old Republic Intl ORI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Old Republic Intl beat estimated earnings by 7.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was down $5.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A.O. Smith: Q2 Earnings Insights

A.O. Smith AOS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. A.O. Smith beat estimated earnings by 1.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.81. Revenue was up $106.10 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Kearny Financial Q4 Earnings

Kearny Financial KRNY reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kearny Financial missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $2.44 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Northrop Grumman: Q2 Earnings Insights

Northrop Grumman NOC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:40 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Northrop Grumman missed estimated earnings by 0.66%, reporting an EPS of $6.06 versus an estimate of $6.1. Revenue was down $350.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

