Rush Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Earnings Preview: OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial OCFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OceanFirst Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. OceanFirst Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Schneider National: Q2 Earnings Insights
Schneider National SNDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schneider National beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was up $386.00 million from the same...
Cuervo parent company Becle reports 58.6% rise in Q2 net profit
MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - Mexican distiller Becle, better known as the parent company of the popular Jose Cuervo tequila brand, posted a 58.6% jump in second-quarter net profit on increased demand for the spirit across all regions except the United States and Canada, the company said on Thursday.
Recap: Clearfield Q3 Earnings
Clearfield CLFD reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearfield beat estimated earnings by 39.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $32.52 million from the same period last...
geekwire.com
T-Mobile adds 1.7M customers, shares climb despite missing earnings expectations
T-Mobile reported $19.7 billion in revenue for its second fiscal quarter, which was down slightly from the year-ago quarter and missed analyst expectations. Still, the Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier added 1.7 million new customers, up from 1.3 million a year ago, and the highest second quarter growth in its history. The company raised guidance for the current year.
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Ford Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Strong Electric Vehicle Demand, Dividend Raise And More
Automaker Ford Motor Company F reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Ford reported second-quarter automotive revenue of $37.91 billion, beating a Street estimate of $34.32 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Total company revenue was $40.2 billion in the quarter.
Recap: Agnico Eagle Mines Q2 Earnings
Agnico Eagle Mines AEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agnico Eagle Mines beat estimated earnings by 4.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.73. Revenue was up $614.68 million from...
Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Insights
Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat estimated earnings by 30.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was down $66.00 million from the same period last...
Goosehead Insurance: Q2 Earnings Insights
Goosehead Insurance GSHD reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Goosehead Insurance missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was up $14.85 million from the same...
Earnings Outlook For Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold EGO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Eldorado Gold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13. Eldorado Gold bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Deckers Outdoor Q1 Earnings
Deckers Outdoor DECK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Deckers Outdoor beat estimated earnings by 32.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.25. Revenue was up $109.78 million from the same...
Pathward Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights
Pathward Financial CASH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pathward Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was down $4.78 million from the same...
Recap: International Paper Q2 Earnings
International Paper IP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. International Paper beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.08. Revenue was down $227.00 million from the same...
Recap: Valley National Q2 Earnings
Valley National VLY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Valley National beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $132.66 million from the same...
EssilorLuxottica improves margin in challenging market
July 29 (Reuters) - Luxury eyewear company EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) raised its operating margins substantially in the first half of the year, it said on Friday, despite a challenging environment.
Recap: TriMas Q2 Earnings
TriMas TRS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TriMas reported in-line EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $18.69 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Nielsen Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Nielsen Holdings NLSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nielsen Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $21.00 million from the same...
Recap: Diana Shipping Q2 Earnings
Diana Shipping DSX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Diana Shipping beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $27.50 million from the same...
Magna International's Earnings Outlook
Magna International MGA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Magna International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59. Magna International bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
