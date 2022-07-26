ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Judge hears closing arguments in Pennsylvania K-12 funding case

By Dale Mezzacappa
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4KPb_0gto91Es00

In closing arguments in Pennsylvania’s landmark school funding case Tuesday, a Commonwealth Court judge repeatedly pressed attorneys on both sides about how she or anyone will know when the state has met its constitutional obligation to support public education.

During her exchanges with attorneys, Judge Renée Cohen Jubelirer asked whether the state’s constitution conferred a right to a high-quality education on every individual student. She also questioned whether a fair standard for the state would be for at least half of students to meet academic benchmarks, and at one point said looking solely at the system’s inputs was not necessarily the right approach.

Tuesday’s courtroom arguments followed a four-month trial that stretched from November to March. William Penn School District et al. vs Pennsylvania Department of Education et al. was originally filed in 2014 by six school districts, several parents and two statewide advocacy groups. It is the first in a long line of cases challenging the constitutionality of school funding in Pennsylvania to reach the trial stage.

The stakes in the case are especially high for districts like Philadelphia, the state’s largest. If Jubelirer, for instance, orders that all state basic education aid be funneled through a fair funding formula that is weighted more heavily to poorer districts, Philadelphia schools would gain $400 million a year, according to Uri Monson, the district’s chief financial officer.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs said the current system’s inequities — including funding gaps between wealthy and poor districts that are among the biggest in the country — mean that Pennsylvania is not meeting its constitutional mandate to maintain a “thorough and efficient system of education.”

Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg, an attorney for the Public Interest Law Center who is representing the plaintiffs, called the way the state funds schools “inadequate, inequitable, and illogical,” saying that it created rich and poor districts, as well as huge achievement disparities. “We’re not looking for perfectionism but reasonableness,” Urevick-Ackelsberg told Jubelirer.

But lawyers for Republican legislative leaders, who are the only state officials actively defending the current system, say that districts are already providing the “basic” level of education required by the state constitution, such as safe buildings and properly credential teachers. In addition, they said legislators are responsible for the structure of the school funding system, not judges.

“This court would have to become a super school board to determine at what level schools are meeting constitutional requirements,” said attorney Thomas DeCesar, who is representing House Republican State Senate Jake Corman.

The losing side is likely to appeal Jubelirer’s ruling to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The basis of the trial itself was the subject of debate between Jubelirer and one of the attorneys.

At one point, DeCesar said GOP legislative leaders believe that when the 1873 constitution was revised in 1967 to add the words “to meet the needs of the Commonwealth,” it essentially gave the General Assembly power to determine what those needs are, in education and otherwise.

“Then why did we have a trial?” Jubelirer responded. “There is no reason to have a trial about educational funding if the answer to the question is: As long as the legislature believes its accomplishing its goals, it’s up to them.”

Plaintiffs’ attorneys said at least a majority of students should reach proficiency based on state standards, among other goals, and that a constitutional system would give all students the chance to thrive academically and develop civic responsibility. Citing low proficiency rates in math and reading by a majority of Pennsylvania’s students, they also said that educational outcomes should be considered by the court in determining whether the constitutional standard is being met.

Respondents’ attorneys vociferously disagreed. “Picking an outcome level will require the court to enter into the policy arena,” DeCesar said.

But Jubelirer pushed back on this argument, saying, “Just looking at the inputs isn’t going to tell you if the system is meeting its goals.”

Separately, Jubelirer asked whether the state’s $850 million increase for education in next year’s budget, weighted considerably toward 100 low-wealth districts, would resolve the issue. Urevick-Ackelsberg replied that an increase in funding for one year in the current system would not make up for the “constitutional defect” caused by decades of underfunding high-needs, low-wealth school districts.

Jubelirer could take several months to issue her ruling. At one point, she apologized for her persistent questioning and said, in exchanges with both sides, that she was playing the “devil’s advocate.”

“Sorry to be nitpicky, but every word counts when you’re writing an order,” she said.

Dale Mezzacappa is a senior writer for Chalkbeat Philadelphia, where she covers K-12 schools and early childhood education in the city. She is a former president of the Education Writers Association . Contact Dale at dmezzacappa@chalkbeat.org.

Comments / 1

Related
fox29.com

Four Pennsylvania universities reject GOP call to freeze tuition

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Four Pennsylvania universities said Wednesday they will follow through with tuition increases despite calls from House Republicans to roll back the price hikes. The lawmakers, including Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, the GOP nominee for governor, argue Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, Lincoln and Temple are receiving federal...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf sues to stop amendment on abortion

Gov. Tom Wolf is taking state lawmakers to court over a proposed constitutional amendment that would declare abortion and public funding for abortion are not rights in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit filed Thursday in the state Supreme Court argues the proposed amendment would violate privacy protections. Wolf also asserts in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

It’s No Longer Crime To Be Gay In Pennsylvania After Gov. Wolf Signs Legislation Decriminalizing Homosexuality

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — It is no longer a crime to be gay in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation earlier this month that decriminalized homosexuality in the state. It was a law that some lawmakers didn’t even know was on the books. “Upper Darby found an Upper Darby way to handle an Upper Darby problem,” LGBTQ activist Damien Warsavage said. But that problem stretched much farther than Delco. Written into the state criminal code was a law that criminalized being gay, and then in the 1980s, Upper Darby included a statute of its own. “There was an actual ordinance written into...
UPPER DARBY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
DELCO.Today

2 Delco Leaders Make Forty Under 40 List for Pennsylvania

State Rep. Jennifer O'Mara (left) and Delaware County Council Chairman Monica Taylor.Images via Jennifer O'Mara Facebook page and delcopa.gov. Two officials in Delaware County, a state representative, and a county council chairman, made the 2022 City and State Pennsylvania magazine’s Pennsylvania Forty Under 40 list, writes the City and State staff and freelance writer Hilary Danailova.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

US Files Civil Suit Against Delaware County Pharmacy, Pharmacist

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the United States filed a civil lawsuit against Murray-Overhill Pharmacy, Inc., located in Media, PA, and its co-owner pharmacist Martin Brian, alleging a years-long practice of illegal dispensing and distribution of opioid and other controlled substances as part of a sex-for-pills scheme. At the same time the civil suit was filed, the United States also filed a proposed consent judgment that, subject to the court’s approval, would resolve the lawsuit. The consent judgment would require Murray-Overhill Pharmacy and Brian to pay $750,000 in civil penalties under the Controlled Substances Act and would permanently prohibit them from dispensing controlled substances or obtaining another controlled substance registration in the future.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia’s Mayor Signs Major Property Tax Relief Legislation

PHILADELPHIA, PA — On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney signed bills into law that provide significant relief for homeowners affected by the recent tax assessments by expanding the City’s Senior Citizen Tax Freeze Program (Bill No. 220499) and Longtime Owner-Occupants Program (Bill No. 220497). These changes dramatically increase access and eligibility for thousands of Philadelphia’s vulnerable homeowners and increase the value of the benefit for many households.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Corman
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Why so quiet on state-related money, Gov. Wolf?

There usually is nothing politicians love better than their moments of benevolent generosity. Legislators who opposed a program they deemed a pork project will nonetheless stand beaming with a large sweepstakes-winner-style check for a photo opportunity. The negotiations about who will announce a grant, loan or other funding when the money originates with the federal government, passes through the state and trickles to a municipality is akin to making the seating chart for a peace treaty signing. Everyone wants in.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
6abc Action News

Jewish leaders gather in Philly to decry Doug Mastriano's link to controversial online platform

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jewish Community leaders and elected officials came together on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia to call out Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano for alleged ties to a controversial online forum. The press conference in Center City was organized by Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro's campaign and included state...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Indiana students prepare for the post-Roe world

Since 2021, a group of students who support abortion rights at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana has met once a month to discuss topics that don’t come up often in their classrooms. They’ve analyzed everything from the makeup of the Supreme Court to legislation restricting abortion.But now, this group — named Royals for Women’s Rights after the high school’s mascot — realizes that activity has also prepared students for...
FISHERS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Law#Legislature#Politics Courts#Politics State#Commonwealth Court
KYW News Radio

Philly police keeps accreditation; state says Driving Equality Law not violation of standards

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Philadelphia Police Department kept its accreditation after a hearing Tuesday in the Poconos. The Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association threatened to pull the accreditation over the city’s Driving Equality Law. The Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (PLEAC) warned the department could lose its...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

GOP warms to far-right gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are warming up to Doug Mastriano. When he crushed a nine-person field to win the GOP nomination for Pennsylvania governor in May, some in the party warned that Mastriano’s far-right views on everything from abortion to the 2020 presidential election would squander an otherwise attainable seat in a critical battleground state. But now, as the general election season intensifies, the GOP machinery is cranking up to back Mastriano’s campaign and attack his Democratic rival, Josh Shapiro.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Drug Dealer Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that DeWitt Drayton, 46, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison, and five years of supervised release by United States Senior District Court Judge Anita B. Brody for manufacturing counterfeit pills using controlled substances, including methamphetamine, and for unlawfully possessing three firearms.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Boston 25 News WFXT

DOJ: Warren Buffett's mortgage company redlined in Philly

NEW YORK — (AP) — A Pennsylvania mortgage company owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway discriminated against potential Black and Latino homebuyers in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware, the Department of Justice said Wednesday, in what they are calling the second-largest redlining settlement in history. Trident...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy