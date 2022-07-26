ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinings, GA

Vinings library offers morning of fun for kids

By acicco, Andrew Cucco, Andrew Cicco
Marietta Daily Journal
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Parents and children gather at the Vinings Library Summer Toddler Playdate event on Tuesday. Andrew Cicco

pVININGS — Cobb County's Vinings Library hosted local children for a day of fun and learning on Tuesday./p pDozens of children gathered at the Summer Toddler Playdate event for activities, including parachute games, bubbles, building with LEGOs, and putting puzzles together./p pThe library, located on Paces Ferry Road, hosts the playdates weekly. Other events scheduled throughout the year include story time days for kids and weekly chess nights. For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/library./p

