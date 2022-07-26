Aug. 7, 1944 - July 23, 2022 Funeral services for Delbert L. Barnett Sr., 77, of Franklin County’s McCall Creek community, were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Concord Baptist Church in McCall Creek with Brother Matt Emfinger officiating. Interment was in the Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 11 a.m., until the time of service on Tuesday, July 26 at the church. Mr. Barnett was born to Nathan and Lola Barnett on Aug. 7, 1944, in Natchez, and passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Saint Dominic Hospital in Jackson with his loving family by his side. He was a member of Concord Baptist Church, worked for many years as a commercial truck driver and enjoyed visiting with people. He loved to talk and go to the auction. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Preceding him in death were his parents; and his wife, Dolores Barnett. Survivors include his children, Delbert Barnett II (Susan), Bruce Barnett (Angie), James Barnett (Carlene), Jeannie Smith (Shane) and Earl Barnett (Cassandra); his brother, Howard Wayne Barnett (Linda); along with multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Pallbearers were Delbert Barnett II, Bruce Barnett, James Barnett, Earl Barnett, Dustin Barnett and Ethan Barnett. Honorary pallbearers were Ryan Roberts and Jeremy Barnett. Online condolences can be shared at www.brookhavenfuneralhome.net. Brookhaven Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.