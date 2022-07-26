July 1, 1951 - July 14, 2022 Funeral services for Boyce LaDon “Don” Evans, 71, of Laurel, were held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 18, 2022, at Brookhaven Funeral Home with Brother Jamie Altman officiating. Interment was in Riverwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Brookhaven. Visitation was held from noon until the time of service on Monday, July 18 at the funeral home. Mr. Evans, a 1970 graduate of Franklin County High School in Meadville, was born to Boyce and Edna Mae Jones Evans on July 1, 1951, in Odessa, Texas, and passed away at his home in Laurel on Thursday, July 14, 2022, surrounded and supported by his beloved family. He served in the United States Air Force where he attained the rank of sergeant, and later became involved in law enforcement and worked with the Brookhaven Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and as Meadville’s police chief. Additionally, he served as a fireman, captain, arson investigator and safety inspector for the Brookhaven Fire Department and became a certified emergency medical technician. He was also a private and criminal defense investigator who worked with many attorneys, insurance companies and private clients. He was preceded in death by his father, Boyce Evans; his brother, Charles Albert Evans, his sister, Betty Sue Evans Rodriguez; and his great-granddaughter, Bella Rae Titus. Along with his devoted mother, Edna Evans, Mr. Evans is survived by his wife of 32 years, Linda Bryan Evans; his children, Tammy Evans Moak (Brian), Chelsa Evans, Luke Hogan (Chrissy), Kevin Hogan (Ozzie), Sharon Hogan Jackson (A.J.), Jon Hogan, Heather Gonzales (Gabe) and Missy Salas (Gumby); 23 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; his sister, Sandra Alesich (Raymond); his sisters-in-law, Betsy Hancock and Carolyn Bryan; and a host of other family members and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.brookhavenfuneralhome.net. Brookhaven Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.