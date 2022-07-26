July 22, 1956 - July 21, 2022 Funeral services for Ellis Jerald “Rooster” Smith, 65, of Roxie, were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville with the Rev. James Hunsucker officiating. Interment was in the Smith Family Cemetery in Roxie. Visitation was held from 9 a.m., until the time of service on Saturday, July 23 at the funeral home. Mr. Smith was born to Thomas Wilkin Smith and Willie Mae Twiner Smith on July 22, 1956, in Meadville, and passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Alton Smith and Alfred Cry Smith; and his sister, Carolyn Smith. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Mary “Susie” Smith; his daughter, Stephanie Terrell, and her husband, Donny, of Eddiceton; his son, Matthew Smith, and his wife, Nikki, of Brookhaven; his grandchildren, Graham Smith, Griffin Smith, Gatlin Smith and Ella Klaire Smith; his step-grandchildren; Skylar Terrell and Tripp Terrell; his special grandson, Jonathan Thornton; his brothers, Herman Smith (Betty), Thomas “T.J.” Smith (Barbara) and David Smith (Sharon); his sisters, Josephine Pierce and Diane Russell; his special family, Millie and Mark Thornton; his special nieces, Jennifer and Jessica Thornton; his special aunts, Pat Zumbro and Bess Wallace; and a host of family and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.franklinfh.com. Franklin Funeral Home of Meadville was in charge of arrangements.