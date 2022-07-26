Jan. 7, 1937 - July 18, 2022 Funeral services for Faye Nell Sanderson-Thompson, 85, of Roxie, were held at 9 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Cranfield Baptist Church in Roxie with Pastor Kevin Campbell officiating. Interment was in the Thompson Cemetery. Visitation was held from 8 a.m., until the time of service on Saturday, July 23 at the church. She was born to Roan Sanderson and Cronie Lucille Busby Sanderson on Jan. 7, 1937, in Waynesboro, and passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at her residence while surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, James Terry Thompson. Survivors include her three daughters, Theresa Heilig, Cynthia “Cindy” Thompson and Lulu Thompson; her two sons, Roy Thompson and Tommy “Randy” Thompson; her two brothers, Glen Sanderson and Foye Sanderson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com. Marshall Funeral Homes of Bude, Natchez and Brookhaven were in charge of arrangements.