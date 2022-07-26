April 13, 1946 - July 24, 2022 Funeral services for Pauline Flanagan McMillan, 76, of Franklin County’s Eddiceton community, were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville with Brother Vance Woodcock, Sister LaJoy Touchstone and the Rev. Calvin Wactor officiating. Interment was in the Eddiceton Cemetery in the McCall Creek area. Visitation was held from 9 a.m., until the time of service on Wednesday, July 27 at the funeral home. She was born to James Burl Flanagan and Ethel Mae McManus Flanagan on April 13, 1946, in Gallman, and passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Franklin County Memorial Hospital in Meadville. Mrs. McMillan enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, family genealogy, gospel music and Conway Twitty. She loved to play cards with her friends at Meadville Convalescent Home and was a proud member of the “Red Hat” Society. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Dougle Melvin McMillan Sr.; and her infant sister, Jeanette Flanagan. Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Wallace and her husband, Wade, of Eddiceton, and Joyce Touchstone and her husband, Wade, of Eddiceton; her son, Dougle Melvin “Bo” McMillan Jr., and his wife, Debby, of Eddiceton; her grandchildren, Emilee Wallace Whitehead and her husband, Hunter, of Roxie, Karlee Wallace, Colby McMillan, Mallory McMillan, Addie Touchstone, Gabe Touchstone and Ethan Touchstone; her great-grandson, Colt Whitehead; her life-long best friend, Dianne Rushing Little; and many special friends at Meadville Convalescent Home. The family requests memorials be made in Mrs. McMillan’s name to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org. Online condolences can be shared at www.franklinfh.com. Franklin Funeral Home of Meadville was in charge of arrangements.