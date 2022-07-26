Nov. 11, 1972 - July 22, 2022 Memorial-celebration of life services for Jason Dennis Howard, 49, of Biloxi, were held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home in Biloxi. Visitation was held from 5 p.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Franklin County. Mr. Howard was born to Marvin D. Howard and Rita J. (Howard) Perkins on Nov. 11, 1972, in Sacramento, Calif., and passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022. He was a graduate of Franklin County High School in Meadville, and furthered his education at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson and the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. He was employed as a manager and sales professional in retail businesses along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, including Sears, Rouses Market and Pat Peck Honda. Mr. Howard loved meeting and making new friends, and his employment success was easily attributed to his friendly and easy-going personality. Mr. Howard loved sports of all kinds, especially football. As part of that love, he developed and led a fantasy football league. Through this activity, he made new friends that extended across the nation. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Jeane Voos; and his paternal grandparents, Marvin Howard Sr. and Kitty Howard. Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Ann Howard, who was the love of his life; his son, Conner Howard; his daughter, Caroline Howard; his step-sons, Preston Comans and Jason Diamond; his mother, Rita Perkins, and his step-father, Ray Perkins; his father and step-mother, Marvin and Susan Howard; his mother-in-law, Patricia Davis; and his three siblings, John Perkins, Matthew Howard and Margaret Cunningham. Online condolences can be shared at www.bradfordokeefe.com. Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home of Biloxi was in charge of arrangements.