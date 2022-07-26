Special Weather Statement issued for Hoke, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Durham; Franklin; Harnett; Johnston; Wake The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Harnett County in central North Carolina Wake County in central North Carolina Northwestern Johnston County in central North Carolina Southeastern Durham County in central North Carolina Southwestern Franklin County in central North Carolina * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 259 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wake Forest to 7 miles southwest of Fuquay-Varina, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Raleigh, Cary, Wake Forest, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Zebulon, Angier, Bunn and RDU International. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DURHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO