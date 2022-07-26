D’Aryhian Clemons, 2025 Spanaway Lake breakout star, receives first offer from Louisville Cardinals

The state of Washington has been pumping out bluechip football prospects in recent years, and the class of 2025 will be no different.

On Tuesday, Spanaway Lake High School athlete D’Aryhian Clemons picked up his first offer from the Louisville Cardinals:

"Well, I don’t know where to start... I’m blessed to receive my first offer from Louisville," Clemons said. "I just had to keep grinding and trust the process. I’m thankful for my family and my mom. They kept pushing me always, told me, 'Grades first.' I also want to thank Tracy (Ford). He always told me I'm going to be big and not to cheat the grind. He kept telling me that I have to always work and be a student-athlete, but this is just the beginning. Thanks to [Louisville recruiting director] Pete Nochta and the entire coaching staff for blessing me with my first offer."

The dynamic young athlete recently competed at Ford Sports Performance's elite defensive back event and blew away the coaches on hand, including FSP CEO Tracy Ford.

"D'Aryhian, he's going to be different," Ford said. "He moves different. He's still raw and needs to continue to keep training. He drives an hour-and-a-half there and back to be at everything. He's 100 percent attendance. He's still raw at the defensive back position, but he moves so fluid. When you look at how a kid moves, I'm not saying he's Budda Baker, but he's Budda Baker-ish because of the way he moves. It's different. He comes in and out of his breaks sharp and crisp and he's still raw. His upside is ridiculous. He's special."

Clemons was one of two big-time young Washington prospects to receive a Louisville offer, as he was joined by 2025 Graham-Kapowsin jumbo athlete Noah Flores.

Expect to see more offers pour in for the dynamic young duo, and for each of them to become bluechip prospects sooner rather than later.