ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Alexander Reddick Obituary (1985 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI

By Lynn Sommers
dailybadgerbulletin.com
 2 days ago

Alexander Reddick, 37, of Kenosha passed away on July 22, 2022. Alexander was born on April 30, 1985, in Cook County, IL, the son of Anthony Reddick & Anita Howard. Alexander married Carol Schraeder on August 17, 2020, in Kenosha. Alexander was...

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Slobodan Ilic Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI

KENOSHA – Slobodan “Steve” Ilic, 82, of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s in Milwaukee. He was born on November 22, 1939 to the late Ljubisa and Milica (Petrovic) Ilic in Latvica, Serbia. At the age of 15, he and his mother immigrated to the United States to join his father, who moved here after World War II.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kristine Coon Obituary (1984 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI

Kristine Coon’s passing on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 has been publicly announced by Bruch Funeral Home – Kenosha in Kenosha, WI. According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Service, on August 6, 2022 at 1:00 pm, at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 – 67th Street, Kenosha, Wisconsin.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Julie Walberer Obituary (1942 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI

Julie E. Walberer (nee Marks), 79 years old of Kenosha, WI, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Julie was born July 25, 1942 in Cincinnati, OH, the daughter of Louise Epstein and Emanuel Marks. Julie graduated from University of Illinois Chicago and Illinois Institute of Technology. She found great joy and pride in being an occupational therapist and applied the skills from her education throughout her career. She retired from the CTA in Chicago where she worked as a paratransit advocate. Julie moved to Kenosha, WI in 2011 to be closer to family. Julie devoted countless hours over many years to volunteering with women’s shelters, children, and disability advocacy organizations. She was a frontline participant who demonstrated and educated for the rights of disabled people both locally and nationally. As an acknowledgment of her work, she was invited to Washington DC for the signing of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Robert Powers Obituary (2022) – Racine, WI

RACINE – Robert Deon Powers, age 86, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home. He was born in Iowa City, IA, June 25, 1936, son of the late James and Marie (Nee: Heinz) Powers. Robert was raised in Racine and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School...
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha, WI
Obituaries
City
Kenosha, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee fatal stabbing; Racine man charged

MILWAUKEE – Monquel Harper, 20, of Racine is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened near 13th and Granada on Milwaukee’s south side. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a report of a stabbing incident near 13th and Granada...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha Lifestyle & Retirement Expo Helps Locals Navigate Life After 55 |

The Lifestyle & Retirement Expo returned to Kenosha for a second year on Wednesday, July 27th, this time at The Stella Hotel and Ballroom, located at 5706 8th Ave. Before opening the doors at 9 am a line of seniors, caregivers, and soon to be retirees had already formed, ready to explore what the City of Kenosha has to offer as they enter their “golden years”.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay Road Master Plan Ideas, Feedback Sought In Winnetka

WINNETKA, IL — Village staff are gathering data as they prepare to draw up a new master plan for Winnetka’s portion of the Green Bay Trail. Nearly 2.25 miles of the 9-mile multiuse trail runs through Winnetka from Kenilworth to Glencoe. “To help formulate this plan, we are...
WINNETKA, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Piccolo, trombone duet at Racine Concert Band on July 31 | entertainment

Where: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Grade: The zoo’s gates at Walton Avenue and Augusta Street open at 7 p.m. for free admission to the concert site, the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert. The weekly concerts run through Sunday, Aug. 14.
RACINE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Howard
Person
Anthony Reddick
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee FBI celebrates 50 years of female agents

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The FBI has been around since 1908, but it’s just in the last 50 years that women have held the rank of agent. Female agents tell CBS 58 they’re treated just like their male counterparts behind this wall. And they’re thankful for the women who were here before them.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Twins In Milwaukee – Minnesota News Network

(Milwaukee, WI) — The first-place Minnesota Twins were off last night and will take on first-place Milwaukee for a two-game, interleague series starting tomorrow night in Wisconsin. The Twins swept a two-game set from Detroit over the weekend, including Sunday’s 9-1 victory. The Twins lead the American League Central Division by three games over the Guardians and four games over the White Sox. Minnesota’s record is 52-44. Tonight’s Minnesota-Milwaukee game starts at 7:10 PM at American Family Field.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Memorial Trees
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Radio Milwaukee Names Kenny Perez as 88Nine Assistant Program Director and Afternoon Drive Host

88Nine Radio Milwaukee has named Kenny Perez as its new 88Nine Assistant Program Director and Afternoon Drive Host. In his new position, Perez will be on-air weekdays from 3 to 6 pm on 88.9FM and will continue to host specialty program “In the Mix” on Saturday evenings from 9 pm to midnight. “In the Mix” broadcasts on 88.9FM and Radio Milwaukee’s new Urban Alternative channel, HYFIN (WYMS-88.9FM HD2).
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Sunday Parade returns for County Fair – West of the I

The Kenosha County Fair will again hold a parade on Sunday, Aug. 21. Check-in for parade entries will start at 10 am. The parade starts at 11 am. The fair is seeking antique vehicles, vintage-themed entries, fair-themed entries, local political figures, long running sponsors, local businesses and friends of the fair. If you have a Kenosha County club or business that’s been around for a while, this is a great chance to share your history, too.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Masks remain optional at KUSD for 2022-2023 school year | News

Kenosha Unified School District will continue to make mask-wearing optional for students and staff for the coming school year following a decision from the school board meeting Tuesday. KUSD will continue to provide hand sanitizer, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, officials said. KUSD chief communications officer Tanya Ruder...
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Army

Comments / 0

Community Policy