Family of Matt Hazeltine, ex-49er from the Bay Area, gets team ring back decades after death

2,000-foot-tall marine layer brings measurable rain to SF Bay Area
Many locations across the San Francisco Bay Area saw measurable precipitation on Wednesday morning. The totals were small, but any rain that dampens the landscape is notable in July when the region is at high risk for wildfires. National Weather Service forecaster Brayden Murdock said the marine layer was over...
Transgender Indian woman attacked in San Francisco during attempted robbery
An Indian transgender activist based in the Bay Area says she was attacked in downtown San Francisco this weekend, sparking an international wave of support on social media. Anjali Rimi, a 43-year-old trans Hindu woman who lives in the East Bay, was walking with her friend, another trans South Asian woman, in downtown San Francisco late Saturday night after parking on 5th and Mission streets, across from the AMC Metreon, she told SFGATE in an interview Tuesday afternoon. (A San Francisco police spokesperson confirmed to SFGATE that an attempted robbery took place in the area.)
$150 million in jewelry reportedly stolen from armored truck between Bay Area and Southern California
In a heist that sounds like it came straight out of "Ocean’s 11," an estimated $150 million in jewelry was reportedly stolen from an armored Brink's vehicle that was bound from the Bay Area to Southern California. KPIX says that the gems – some of which were sapphire and...
The Fish Market closes Santa Clara store after 4 decades: 'An unexpected development'
After a forced temporary closure, The Fish Market has permanently closed its Santa Clara restaurant location. The closure seems to have occurred in late June when The Fish Market first shared on Facebook that its South Bay outpost, at 3775 El Camino Real, was closing for good. Dwight Colton, president of The Fish Market, called the store closure “an unexpected development.”
The Daily 07-26-22 Bay Area city residents kept awake by mysterious sound
The thrum of a mysterious bass tone kept Richmond residents up from late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning, so much so that the city’s mayor announced his office would offer a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced on his online forum Sunday that hundreds of people from Richmond, San Pablo and El Sobrante took to Facebook and Nextdoor on Saturday to complain about an “incessant bass tone beat that kept them up all night.” Butt says that after receiving tips from three different people, including one person who will be the recipient of the $500 reward, he’s “pretty much solved the whole issue.”
Angry customer at Bay Area bakery Starbread allegedly attacks employees, destroys store
The bakery's owner allegedly suffered a fractured hand and broken finger from the attack.
Missing Northern California woman Kassandra McKee seen on camera footage in San Francisco store
The woman recently reported a threat on her life.
Popular SF Bay Area state park closes campground for summer due to drought
A favorite San Francisco Bay Area spot for sleeping under towering redwood trees is temporarily shutting down its campground again this summer because of California's historic drought. Portola Redwoods State Park said Tuesday that its campground facilities with 55 sites and four group sites will be closing Aug. 5 and...
Bay Area Mexican restaurant to take over Shen Hua space in Berkeley
Back in June, Berkeley residents mourned the loss of Shen Hua, a well-loved Chinese restaurant that was open for nearly 25 years on College Avenue. Now, the Elmwood neighborhood is getting a new restaurant: 5 Tacos & Beers, the second location of the Albany Mexican restaurant, as first reported by What Now San Francisco.
‘American dream story’ bakery to close after 31 years
Red A Bakery, a cherished restaurant and pastry shop at 634 Clement St. in the Inner Richmond, is closing after 31 years of business. The last day of service is set for sometime in mid-August. The multifaceted eatery, known for Chinese pastries like egg tarts as well as Hawaiian barbecue...
Mark Zuckerberg Sells San Francisco House for $31 Million
The sale is the largest residential deal in San Francisco so far this year.
10 Beautiful Restaurants In San Francisco To Try At Least Once
These 10 restaurants in San Francisco didn’t skimp when it came to the design of their dining rooms, and the results are absolutely phenomenal. Here’s a list of some of the most beautiful restaurants in the city, compiled with a little help from our Instagram followers. The beloved Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar is one of the longest continually running tiki bars in the States. It’s basically everything a tiki bar should be; an explosion of deliciously kitsch tropical decor with all the themed, lethal cocktails and Polynesian-fusion dishes you could hope for. But it truly stands out for the large plunge...
What are these BART boxes all about?
Why there are colorful and graphic boxes in BART stations along San Francisco’s Market Street. The platforms inside BART stations along Market Street are typically void of vibrant colors, but thanks to a collaboration with local art students, platforms in downtown San Francisco are beginning to pop with graphic installations steeped in local iconography.
Bay Area's Favourite Cheesecake
Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture. That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.
