Talk of Alyssa Farah Griffin joining "The View" officially upsets Wanda Sykes and viewers

By Joy Saha
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vTAF6_0gto6qGb00

Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House Director of Strategic Communications under the Trump administration, is said to be joining "The View" officially as its 23rd co-host and new conservative panelist, multiple unnamed sources told Variety.

Farah Griffin has previously sat in as a guest co-host alongside the show's current lineup, which includes Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin. At this time, Farah Griffin's upcoming stint has not been formally announced, but sources close to the show confirmed that ABC executives have already made their decision and are set on finalizing the deal.

A spokesperson for "The View" reportedly told Variety, "We do not have a co-host announcement to make at this time. Stay tuned."

Ana Navarro, who is a part-time co-host on the show, allegedly auditioned for the same position. Several sources said she was "disappointed" after losing the seat to Farah Griffin.

If Farah Griffin is indeed hired in this position, she'll join a running list of conservative hosts, which includes Meghan McCain, who was on "The View" from 2017 through 2021, and Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who was on the show from 2003 to 2013.

Following the Jan. 6 insurrection, Farah Griffin notably transformed from a Trump supporter to a vocal Trump critic. Despite her shift in loyalty, Farah Griffin's personal political takes, specifically on gun control, mask mandates and abortion, have landed her in arguments with the show's more liberal-leaning co-hosts, like Goldberg, Behar and Hostin.

Although Farah Griffin's "View" hosting gig is not set in stone, the recent speculation has inspired blacklash. Per a July 19 Daily Beast article, actor and comedian Wanda Sykes, who was set to appear on the show two weeks ago, suddenly backed out after learning that Farah Griffin was co-hosting.

"She didn't want to be part of helping a Trumper launder her reputation," a "View" insider later disclosed.

On Twitter, fans threatened to boycott the show if Farah Griffin's appointment becomes a reality.

"I get the feeling they will hire Alyssa full time. I'm not a fan all," wrote one viewer. "They should keep the rotating guest host."

A separate viewer tweeted in response, "If she is hired I'm out all over again! Do the producers not see how excited we all were when Meghan left?!! I have not missed her for one second! We don't need toxic Trump rejects for this show to be interesting!"

Prior to her appearances on "The View," Farah Griffin worked as a press secretary for former Vice President Mike Pence from 2017 to 2019 and a press secretary for the United States Department of Defense before joining Trump's White House staff. In 2021, she joined CNN as a political commentator and frequently spoke about her time working alongside Trump.

Ashli Babbitt’s mom tells Giuliani her death would be treated better if she was a “Black woman”

Ashli Babbitt's mother spoke to Rudy Giuliani on his podcast, released on Sunday, and claimed that her daughter is treated worse than a Black woman in America. Aside from the racist claim, Babbitt joined a crowd of attackers in breaking through the windows and doors of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, marched through the halls of the Capitol, then directly to the outer office of the Speaker of the House, where she helped break out the glass with a Capitol Police officer standing with his gun drawn. She chose to go through the window anyway.
SOCIETY
The US Sun

GMA fans fear shake-up and that popular host could REPLACE George Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts or Michael Strahan

GOOD Morning America fans are ready to welcome a new co-host to the weekend lineup but have voiced concern it spells a shake-up for the current cast. Janai Norman was announced this week as the new addition to the line-up with fans questioning what it means after recent absences from favorites George Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts, or Michael Strahan.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

After Nearly 40 Years on TV, What Is Kelly Ripa's Net Worth?

It’s safe to say that Kelly Ripa has one of the most recognizable faces on TV. The 51-year-old has been in the spotlight since she was 16 years old, when she first nabbed a role as a dancer on Dance Party USA. Since then, she's gone on to become an award-winning soap star, executive producer, and host of one of the most famous daytime talk shows in television history. Now, with the premiere of Generation Gap, Kelly can add "game show host" to her impressive resume.
TV SHOWS
