Julio Jones signing puts new Buccaneers players on the hot seat

Forever in love. Former NFL star Drew Brees has been married to his wife, Brittany Brees, for almost 20 years — and their romance is still going strong. “I consider myself very fortunate [and] very blessed to have met my wife in college,” the athlete, 43, said of Brittany, 43, while speaking with Us Weekly on Thursday, July 21, in partnership with Great Clips. “To have gone into the NFL without a really solid relationship like that … I think it becomes harder and harder for guys as they progress through their career.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO