ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Julio Jones signing puts new Buccaneers players on the hot seat

By Rob Leeds
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.3 The Fan

Mary Kay Cabot: I expect Deshaun Watson to be playing this season, even if it's only in the second half

Mary Kay Cabot joined Baskin and Phelps and shared her thoughts on Deshaun Watson's status, whether or not he should be playing in the preseason, and how many first team reps Jacoby Brissett should get. She also discussed David Bell's injury and how big of an impact that will make, and what other moves the Browns need to make ahead of the regular season.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
CBS Boston

The 49ers are all done with Jimmy Garoppolo

BOSTON -- The Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco is now over. Despite winning over the hearts of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch in 2017, despite getting a big-time payday, despite leading the Niners to a Super Bowl appearance less than three years ago and two road playoff wins last season, the 49ers are moving on from their Jimmy G.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Us Weekly

Former NFL Player Drew Brees Falls More in Love With Wife Brittany ‘Every Day’: How They Keep the Spark Alive

Forever in love. Former NFL star Drew Brees has been married to his wife, Brittany Brees, for almost 20 years — and their romance is still going strong. “I consider myself very fortunate [and] very blessed to have met my wife in college,” the athlete, 43, said of Brittany, 43, while speaking with Us Weekly on Thursday, July 21, in partnership with Great Clips. “To have gone into the NFL without a really solid relationship like that … I think it becomes harder and harder for guys as they progress through their career.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Julio Jones
The Spun

Steelers Signed Veteran Running Back On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers did some shuffling of their running back depth on Tuesday morning. Pittsburgh announced moments ago that it has added veteran running back Jeremy McNichols on a one-year deal. To make room for McNichols, the Steelers cut Trey Edmunds, who appeared in 21 games for the team over the last four seasons and rushed for 92 yards on 22 carries in 2019.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Julio Jones lands with Tom Brady, Buccaneers: Best memes, reactions from NFL Twitter

After much anticipation, veteran wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL season is approaching that much closer, as players have begun reporting for training camp. There are plenty of big names still on the open market looking for new teams, one of them being former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Well, he is returning to the NFC South, but not to the ATL.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Cowboys should rush to sign this wide receiver with Julio Jones in Tampa

The Dallas Cowboys watched as Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They should make a run at one of the top wide receivers available in free agency. Just as players began reporting for training camp this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that they are still all-in for another run to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, July 26, the Buccaneers signed former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. That gives Tom Brady a receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jones.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Hot Seat#American Football#Bucs
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals To Kyler Murray: You’re Immature And Unprofessional

The Arizona Cardinals made Kyler Murray the second highest-paid QB in NFL history on July 21. The $230.5 million, 5-year contract extension puts Murray second to Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in annual salary at $46.1 million per year. Despite Arizona’s sizable investment in Murray and their future, the Cardinals don’t think much of Murray’s professionalism or maturity.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver

With training camp officially underway, the Dallas Cowboys have decided to add some depth to their receiving corps. According to Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country, the team has signed USFL standout KaVontae Turpin. Turpin was at The Star last week for a tryout session. He showed enough potential to warrant...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers make set of RB moves behind Najee Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pair of moves on Tuesday to solidify their depth at running back behind star Najee Harris. The team has signed Jeremy McNichols to a one-year deal, who played for the Tennessee Titans the last two seasons. To make room for him, they also released RB Trey Edmunds. We have signed […] The post Steelers make set of RB moves behind Najee Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Myles Garrett “not really” thinking about sacking Baker Mayfield in Week One

After trading Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, the Browns will likely see him behind center for the season opener on Sept. 11 when the two teams play each other. It wasn’t that long ago that Mayfield and Myles Garrett leaped in celebration of beating the Steelers in the wild card round of the 2020 playoffs. Now, the All-Pro defensive end will be charged with bringing Mayfield down — something he could never do in practice.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

270K+
Followers
511K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy