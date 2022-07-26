Julio Jones signing puts new Buccaneers players on the hot seat

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Three things to do in Tampa, FloridaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTampa, FL
Delicious Stuffed Cookie Dough Donut Rising in Tampa at DoughOff Our CouchTampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Titus O'Neil Prioritizes Giving Back in the Tampa Bay Area, and He's Giving Away 30,000 Backpacks this School YearL. CaneTampa, FL
Related
Amari Cooper 'Shrunk': Here's Why Cowboys Traded WR to Browns
Despite catching a touchdown in the Wild-Card loss to the 49ers, the receiver's lackluster performance in the final moments of their devastating playoff loss disappointed the Cowboys
Steelers training camp: QB Kenny Pickett says he doesn't know where he is on the depth chart
The biggest question for the Pittsburgh Steelers to answer this offseason has to do with who the starting quarterback will be. It is a three-man race between veterans Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky along with rookie Kenny Pickett. Steelers players arrived at Latrobe on Tuesday and Pickett was asked about...
Tom Brady Takes a Shot at New Buccaneers Tight End Kyle Rudolph
Tight end Kyle Rudolph had been sitting on the free agent market for quite some time before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came calling. After spending the 2021 season with the New York Giants, who eventually released him, Rudolph has spent the majority of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. Rudolph...
Mary Kay Cabot: I expect Deshaun Watson to be playing this season, even if it's only in the second half
Mary Kay Cabot joined Baskin and Phelps and shared her thoughts on Deshaun Watson's status, whether or not he should be playing in the preseason, and how many first team reps Jacoby Brissett should get. She also discussed David Bell's injury and how big of an impact that will make, and what other moves the Browns need to make ahead of the regular season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 49ers are all done with Jimmy Garoppolo
BOSTON -- The Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco is now over. Despite winning over the hearts of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch in 2017, despite getting a big-time payday, despite leading the Niners to a Super Bowl appearance less than three years ago and two road playoff wins last season, the 49ers are moving on from their Jimmy G.
Kareem Hunt, who previously assaulted a woman on video, calls Deshaun Watson situation ‘stressful’
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt finds the uncertainty around quarterback Deshaun Watson’s playing status to be trying for the organization, specifically the coaching staff, who is having to adjust on the fly. In comments made to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Hunt addressed Watson’s legal situation, stating: "…It’s definitely...
Former NFL Player Drew Brees Falls More in Love With Wife Brittany ‘Every Day’: How They Keep the Spark Alive
Forever in love. Former NFL star Drew Brees has been married to his wife, Brittany Brees, for almost 20 years — and their romance is still going strong. “I consider myself very fortunate [and] very blessed to have met my wife in college,” the athlete, 43, said of Brittany, 43, while speaking with Us Weekly on Thursday, July 21, in partnership with Great Clips. “To have gone into the NFL without a really solid relationship like that … I think it becomes harder and harder for guys as they progress through their career.”
Brees Says He Isn’t Broadcasting This Season Because of His Kids
The former Saints quarterback is stepping away from the booth after just one season with NBC.
RELATED PEOPLE
Falcons Legend Julio Jones Signs with Division Rival
After a year away from the NFC South, former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones wants back in the division. But instead of returning to the Falcons, his home from 2011-20, he is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN was the first to report the news.
Steelers Signed Veteran Running Back On Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers did some shuffling of their running back depth on Tuesday morning. Pittsburgh announced moments ago that it has added veteran running back Jeremy McNichols on a one-year deal. To make room for McNichols, the Steelers cut Trey Edmunds, who appeared in 21 games for the team over the last four seasons and rushed for 92 yards on 22 carries in 2019.
Julio Jones lands with Tom Brady, Buccaneers: Best memes, reactions from NFL Twitter
After much anticipation, veteran wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL season is approaching that much closer, as players have begun reporting for training camp. There are plenty of big names still on the open market looking for new teams, one of them being former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Well, he is returning to the NFC South, but not to the ATL.
Cowboys should rush to sign this wide receiver with Julio Jones in Tampa
The Dallas Cowboys watched as Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They should make a run at one of the top wide receivers available in free agency. Just as players began reporting for training camp this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that they are still all-in for another run to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, July 26, the Buccaneers signed former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. That gives Tom Brady a receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll vocal on harsh reality of not having Russell Wilson at camp
The Seattle Seahawks are now preparing to enter the new season without ex-superstar quarterback Russell Wilson for the first time in a decade. It’s a tough pill to swallow for the Seahawks, who will now try to find a way to fill the gaping hole that was left by the departure of the nine-time Pro-Bowler to the Denver Broncos.
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals To Kyler Murray: You’re Immature And Unprofessional
The Arizona Cardinals made Kyler Murray the second highest-paid QB in NFL history on July 21. The $230.5 million, 5-year contract extension puts Murray second to Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in annual salary at $46.1 million per year. Despite Arizona’s sizable investment in Murray and their future, the Cardinals don’t think much of Murray’s professionalism or maturity.
Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver
With training camp officially underway, the Dallas Cowboys have decided to add some depth to their receiving corps. According to Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country, the team has signed USFL standout KaVontae Turpin. Turpin was at The Star last week for a tryout session. He showed enough potential to warrant...
Steelers make set of RB moves behind Najee Harris
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pair of moves on Tuesday to solidify their depth at running back behind star Najee Harris. The team has signed Jeremy McNichols to a one-year deal, who played for the Tennessee Titans the last two seasons. To make room for him, they also released RB Trey Edmunds. We have signed […] The post Steelers make set of RB moves behind Najee Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Myles Garrett “not really” thinking about sacking Baker Mayfield in Week One
After trading Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, the Browns will likely see him behind center for the season opener on Sept. 11 when the two teams play each other. It wasn’t that long ago that Mayfield and Myles Garrett leaped in celebration of beating the Steelers in the wild card round of the 2020 playoffs. Now, the All-Pro defensive end will be charged with bringing Mayfield down — something he could never do in practice.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin driving Mitch Trubisky hype train with nickname
Training camp is underway for the Pittsburgh Steelers as the franchise prepares for a new season. It’ll be interesting to see how this team fairs this year, as the organization is undergoing a quarterback change. With that in mind, it sounds like Mike Tomlin is liking what he’s seeing from Mitch Trubisky so far.
Fond Farewell: Jason Pierre-Paul May Be Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jason Licht Greatest NFL Draft Success
The Bucs general manager has had some hits and some misses, but he nailed his draft trade with the New York Giants back in 2018.
Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey Has the ‘Bougiest Room on the Team’
Panthers rookies and veterans reported to training camp at Wofford College on Tuesday, eager to get on the field for drills and begin day one in preparation for the 2022 NFL season. But, for some Carolina players, getting on the practice field is only one part of the equation. The...
FanSided
270K+
Followers
511K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0