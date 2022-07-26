ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Food bank struggles with inflation costs as demand increases

By Macy Moors
NBC12
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbc12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Richmond, VA
Business
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Richmond, VA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Food Security#Inflation#Food Banks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy