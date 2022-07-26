Mets rumors: Potential Cubs trade package could solve two major issues

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 2 current favorites to land Juan Soto in blockbuster trade before deadline
Juan Soto is expected to be traded ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. There are plenty of suitors and Soto’s unwillingness to sign a long-term deal with the Washington Nationals suggests a move may be on the horizon. But which team currently leads the pack? Who are the favorites to land Juan Soto? MLB insider Jeff Passan wrote in a recent ESPN article that the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are the current favorites.
Red Sox trade deadline plan for J.D. Martinez, revealed
A month ago, the Boston Red Sox had gone on a tear, going 29-9 over a prolonged stretch from May through June. That had them leading the American League wild card with slight hope of catching the New York Yankees for the AL East crown. Then, the month of July happened.
Cubs rumors: Willson Contreras isn’t the most likely fan favorite traded
Chicago Cubs star Willson Contreras has been heavily focused on in trade rumors, but he may not be the only one to be traded. Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has consistently come up as a target in trade rumors, but outfielder Ian Happ may be a favorite to be traded.
Report: Yankees shopping former All-Star outfielder
The New York Yankees are shaping up to be one of the most active teams ahead of the MLB trade deadline. That may include moving some players out as well as bringing them in. One Yankee who could be on the move is outfielder Joey Gallo, who has struggled in 2022. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have been actively shopping Gallo ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline. The San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are both interested, according to Heyman, but are currently prioritizing trade talks for Washington’s Juan Soto instead.
Braves can solve outfield woes by trading for former local product
The Atlanta Braves should look into trading for former local star Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies before the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. With Adam Duvall done for the season, the Atlanta Braves could look to solve its outfield issues by trading for Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies.
Yankees SP Jordan Montgomery stunningly questions Aaron Boone’s quick hook
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees began their subway series against the New York Mets. Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery was on the hill for the Yankees, which had typically been a good thing this year. Not Tuesday night. After being spotted a two-run lead in the first inning,...
Baseball bat kicked by San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon hits teammate Thairo Estrada
San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon, frustrated after the fifth inning in a 7-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, kicked a bat in the dugout that hit shortstop Thairo Estrada in the knee on Tuesday. Teammates, including infielder Wilmer Flores, weren't happy with Rodon's display. "Unacceptable action," Rodon said after...
Watch: MLB Pitcher's Awful Underhand Throw Is Going Viral
Dylan Coleman is going to want a redo of his terrible underhand throw on Wednesday. Coleman was pitching to Andrew Velazquez of the Los Angeles Angels when he got a groundball right back to him. He then what looked like an easy throw to first base before he botched it.
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols gets standing ovation from Blue Jays fans that’ll make your skin crawl
Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is currently in the midst of his farewell tour. He announced at the beginning of the season that he would be calling it a career at the end of the year. But now, post-All-Star break, Pujols’ impending retirement is on the mind of everyone....
Andrew Benintendi trade details: Yankees acquire former Red Sox slugger [UPDATED]
Despite his COVID-19 vaccine status, Andrew Benintendi is headed back to the AL East. The Royals have traded him to the New York Yankees. Just minutes after losing to their second straight game to the crosstown rival Mets, Brian Cashman had seen enough of this iteration of the Bronx Bombers.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
3 Red Sox who don’t deserve to be on the roster past the trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox have a few players that should not be on their team. The Boston Red Sox have been extremely streaky this season. They were in last place in the AL East entering play on May 16 with a 13-21 record. From May 16 through June 26, they were 29-10, which got them all the way up to 42-31 and good enough for second in the AL East and the third best record in the AL overall. But since then, they have gone 7-18. So they are back at .500 with a 49-49 record and back in last place in the AL East.
Cubs biggest trade chip says goodbye to teammates, Wrigley faithful
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras likely played his final home game at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, saying an emotional goodby to teammates and fans. Tuesday’s win at Wrigley Field had to be a bittersweet experience for Cubs fans. They watched their team beat the Pirates, 4-2, thanks to RBI doubles...
The Mets Are The Leading Buyer In the NL East
The New York Mets have some needs. A better third baseman? Maybe. An outfielder, for sure. Another late-inning bullpen arm, yes. And the designated hitter spot along with catcher has been weak at best. With a paltry two-game lead in the division and a basket full of money, the Mets will be in on a lot of the best free agents in the game. Whether or not they pull the trigger is another story.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone defends ridiculous Joey Gallo decision in loss to Mets
When the New York Yankees and manager Aaron Boone decided to pinch it, Joey Gallo, with two men on in the top of the 8th inning, they were hoping for an offensive spark that would put the Bombers back in the game. However, Gallo followed his usual streak of striking...
Buck Showalter talks Mets offense, trade deadline with Carton & Roberts
The 2022 Subway Series phase one begins tonight with the first of two at Citi Field, and the Mets enter with a two-game lead over the Braves in the NL East and the second best record in the National League. However, they also come in 25-20 since June 1, and...
A year later, Kris Bryant shares advice for Willson Contreras, Ian Happ at trade deadline
MILWAUKEE — Last July, Kris Bryant was in a weird place. The Chicago Cubs were on the precipice of trading him to the San Francisco Giants. They had already traded Joc Pederson to the Braves and they were trading Andrew Chafin to the Oakland A’s one year ago today.
Noah Syndergaard Comments On The Trade Rumors
The trade deadline rumors are heating up. We’re now just a week away from the official deadline. Several big names could be on the move, and while it’s fun to speculate, we have no way of knowing what’s going to happen in the next week. One pitcher...
TRADE: Boston Red Sox And Milwaukee Brewers Make A Deal
On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers made a trade. Brewers Player Development: "Minor league roster moves: OF Jackson Chourio Wisconsin (A+), will be active tomorrow (6/26) OF Abraham Almonte traded to Boston for cash considerations RHP Luis Contreras Biloxi (AA) RHP JT Hintzen has been released INF Jean Carmona has been released"
3 Players The Cubs Must Not Consider Trading At The Deadline
The one time during the baseball season that Chicago Cubs fans dread is coming soon. This is known as the fire sale for fans during their past two seasons. However, everyone else calls it the trade deadline. But no matter how people view this time, it’s a time where the...
