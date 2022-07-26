Situk River Federal subsistence Chinook Salmon fishery reopened until Sunday

Related
President Biden approves Alaska disaster declaration for Kenai landslide
Washington, DC (KINY) - FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Alaska to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a landslide on May 7. Federal funding also is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments...
AFN hosts 'historic' Native bill signings by Gov. Dunleavy
ANCHORAGE, AK (KINY) – The Alaska Federation of Natives is responding after Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed two bills on Thursday. AFN hosted the signing of House Bill 123, Providing for State Recognition of Tribes – and Senate Bill 34, the State-Tribal Education Compact Schools at the Alaska Native Heritage Center.
Gov. Dunleavy signs Tribal, crime fighting bills in Anchorage
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY/AP) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy held two bill signing events Thursday in Anchorage. The governor signed the Tribal Recognition bill (HB 123), sponsored by Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky, and the State-Tribal Education Compact bill (SB 34), sponsored by Sen. Gary Stevens, at the Alaska Native Heritage Center. Afterward, at...
Gov. Dunleavy to sign Tribal Recognition bill, State-Tribal Education Compact bill, crime bills Thursday
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy will hold two bill signing events Thursday in Anchorage. The governor will sign the Tribal Recognition bill (HB 123), sponsored by Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky, and the State-Tribal Education Compact bill (SB 34), sponsored by Sen. Gary Stevens, at the Alaska Native Heritage Center, Thursday at 10 a.m.
State releases update on current state of drug overdose mortality
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Health Analytics and Vital Records Section and Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention have announced the release of its 2021 Drug Overdose Mortality Update. The data brief is now available here. Drug overdoses are a significant contributor to mortality in Alaska and represent...
Legal opinion sheds light on correspondence school funds
Juneau, Alaska (AP) — An opinion released by the Alaska attorney general's office says the use of public correspondence school funding allotments to pay most or all of a student’s private school’s tuition is “almost certainly unconstitutional." The opinion from Deputy Attorney General Cori Mills considers...
Ketchikan man arrested on felony charges from California
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - A Ketchikan man has been arrested in Palmer on felony charges out of California. On Wednesday, after being contacted by the Imperial County Sheriff’s office in California informing Troopers that 21-year-old Joseph Romero of Ketchikan had a $50,000 extraditable warrant for probation violation in a carjacking case, Troopers made contact with Romero at his status hearing.
