Attempted Burglary Suspect Arrested in Orcutt

LOCATION: Walgreens, 2303 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard. VICTIM: Name withheld pending notification of next of kin. On July 28, 2022, at approximately 6:53 a.m., the Oxnard Police Department and the Oxnard Fire Department responded to Walgreens, located at 2303 E. Vineyard Avenue, in reference to a male seen hanging on the outside of the building. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a male hanging by a nylon strap tied tightly around his neck. EMS pronounced the male deceased. Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene to investigate. Detectives determined that the male had committed suicide by hanging.

OXNARD, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO