Attempted Burglary Suspect Arrested in Orcutt

Police search for vehicle pursuit suspect following burglary in Atascadero
Atascadero Police along with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect they believe is involved in a burglary and pursuit.
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest 18-Year-Old for Attempted Burglary
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an 18-year-old Santa Maria resident for attempted burglary on Monday, July 25. At around 4:12 a.m., deputies responded to the 5700 block of Calle De La Rosa in Orcutt in response to a report of suspicious individuals attempting to open the windows and doors of residencies, according to Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick. Once deputies arrived on scene, they made contact with one of the individuals, Adrian Buelna, by the intersection of Calle De La Rosa and Alderwood Lane.
Sheriff's Office looks for suspected jewel thieves after grand theft in Cambria
Three people are suspected of grand theft after a bracelet was taken from a jewelry store in Cambria.
Sheriff Deputies Seek Assistance in Identifying Grand Theft Suspects
CAMBRIA — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of grand theft around 4 p.m. on July 22, which occurred at a business in Cambria — the business has requested to remain anonymous. The victim reported a man entered the business with two women. While...
Police & SWAT Serve Search Warrant on Eastside
On the morning of July 28, 2022, Santa Barbara Police Officers, Detectives, and Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of South Alisos Street. One adult male was arrested and transported back to the Police Station for questioning. Law enforcement...
Nws Release: Suicide by Hanging
LOCATION: Walgreens, 2303 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard. VICTIM: Name withheld pending notification of next of kin. On July 28, 2022, at approximately 6:53 a.m., the Oxnard Police Department and the Oxnard Fire Department responded to Walgreens, located at 2303 E. Vineyard Avenue, in reference to a male seen hanging on the outside of the building. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a male hanging by a nylon strap tied tightly around his neck. EMS pronounced the male deceased. Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene to investigate. Detectives determined that the male had committed suicide by hanging.
Bakersfield woman arrested after vehicle break-in, use of stolen cards in Atascadero
A Bakersfield woman was arrested on Tuesday evening for reportedly breaking into a car and later attempting to use the credit cards found inside the car, according to the Atascadero Police Department. Following her arrest, a chase between law enforcement and a male suspect driving the get-away car pursued as the second suspect got away. The post Bakersfield woman arrested after vehicle break-in, use of stolen cards in Atascadero appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Woman dies after car vs. bike accident in Santa Maria on Monday
38-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car while riding her bike in Santa Maria on Monday The post Woman dies after car vs. bike accident in Santa Maria on Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Stabbing, Gunfire Reported on Santa Barbara’s Eastside
Santa Barbara Police are searching for a suspect involved in a reported stabbing that occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the Eastside neighborhood near Cacique Street. Investigators believe it was an isolated incident. Authorities responded to the scene and found one adult male with a stab wound. He was transferred...
Burglary Spree Suspect Arrested for Multiple Break-ins
The Santa Barbara Police Department received four reported residential burglaries occurring in the City of Santa Barbara in less than 24 hours. Officers responded to these burglaries to investigate further. The initial investigations led Officers to believe that the same suspect had committed all four burglaries. Information was provided through eyewitness descriptions, physical evidence, video surveillance, and cell phone photos supplied by witnesses.
Five Cities Fire Authority fire truck hits, kills bicyclist in Grover Beach
The bicyclist was stuck near the intersection of 13th Street and Trouville Ave around 10:20 p.m. The post Five Cities Fire Authority fire truck hits, kills bicyclist in Grover Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bicyclist Dies Following Vehicle Collision in Santa Maria
On 07/25/22 at about 0507 hours, Santa Maria Police Officers responded to a traffic collision, vehicle vs. bicyclist, in the 1300 blk. of W. Main St. Upon arrival, officers contacted a female (38 years old) bicyclist, down in the roadway, suffering from critical injuries.
Victim transported to hospital after stabbing in Ventura
A man was transported to the hospital after he was stabbed several times in his upper body and face in Ventura early Wednesday morning, according to the Ventura Police Department. The post Victim transported to hospital after stabbing in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
One Injured in Eastside Stabbing
On July 26, 2022, around 11:00 pm, the Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center received a report of a stabbing that had just occurred in the area of 1200 Cacique Street. Officers responded with lights and sirens, as did the fire department and paramedic personnel. Officers located an adult male...
Deputies reunite stolen golden retriever with family
A golden retriever was reunited with her family after getting lost and then stolen from Animal Services. The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office says Blossom the golden retriever was first found when she got lost in Nipomo on Saturday, July 23. Deputies transported her to Animal Services and say she...
Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Highway 1
A motorcyclist has died following a collision with three vehicles on Highway 1 Thursday morning. At 7:49 a.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department received the call near San Antonio road. Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) emergency response joined on the scene and discovered the motorcyclist had fallen 40 feet...
John Winter Dead after DUI Hit-and-Run on Rose Avenue [Oxnard, CA]
Luiz Armando Ayala Arrested after Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Rose Avenue. The incident happened at 3:30 a.m. near St. John’s Regional Medical Center, at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Tiesa Lane. According to reports, Winter was walking in the area near St. John’s Regional Medical Center, when he was...
Man stabbed outside apartment complex, police say
Santa Barbara Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Cacique Street on Tuesday night. The department says it received a report of the stabbing around 11 p.m., in the area of 1200 Cacique Street. Officers responded along with the fire department and paramedic personnel, and say they found an...
Firefighters Respond to Commercial Vehicle Fire in Paso
PASO ROBLES — At approximately 3:58 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to Paso Robles Street for a reported vehicle fire. The first arriving unit reported a passenger car on fire inside a semi-truck vehicle transport trailer. Crews were able to quickly get the fire controlled by making access.
Paso Robles man facing federal charges for drug-related death
A Paso Robles man accused of selling a local teen fentanyl that resulted in his death is now facing federal charges.
