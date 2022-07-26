Helping Hands of St. Louis looking for shoe donations, volunteers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Beyond the Call of Duty: End of Watch Ride to Remember is scheduled to arrive in Toledo this weekend to honor a fallen Toledo officer. According to the City of Toledo, Beyond the Call of Duty: End of Watch Ride to Remember is a group of motorcycle riders from the state of Washington. The group is currently escorting a 41-foot trailer across the country to honor fallen officers who were killed in the line of duty during 2021.

