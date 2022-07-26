ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Helping Hands of St. Louis looking for shoe donations, volunteers

WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

WTOL 11

Our Lady of Perpetual Help rummage sale is this week

TOLEDO, Ohio — This week Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in south Toledo is holding their annual rummage sale. The sale starts Wednesday and runs though Friday. However, you can check out a preview of the sale on Tuesday night starting at 5 p.m. The preview night is $5 per person to shop. All of the money raised goes right back to Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

2nd annual Rally BG returns to downtown Bowling Green on Aug. 27

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The second annual Rally BG on Main is returning to downtown Bowling Green on Aug. 27 from noon to 9 p.m. The event will feature multiple free activities, including a zip line, a Ninja Warrior course, a make-your-own street sign booth, a three-on-three basketball tournament and live music and performances from a DJ, marching bands and cheer and dance teams.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

End of Watch Ride to Remember to honor fallen Toledo officer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Beyond the Call of Duty: End of Watch Ride to Remember is scheduled to arrive in Toledo this weekend to honor a fallen Toledo officer. According to the City of Toledo, Beyond the Call of Duty: End of Watch Ride to Remember is a group of motorcycle riders from the state of Washington. The group is currently escorting a 41-foot trailer across the country to honor fallen officers who were killed in the line of duty during 2021.
TOLEDO, OH
Beacon

Island House Hotel in Port Clinton aims for return to glory

The cornerstone of the City of Port Clinton, the Island House Hotel on Madison Street in downtown Port Clinton has new owners and a vision of returning the iconic hotel to its glory of the late 1800s, when it welcomed the creme de la creme of American society to the beautiful shoreline of Lake Erie.
PORT CLINTON, OH
WTOL 11

Brothers aim to fully reopen Splash Universe Water Park

DUNDEE, Mich. — Families may have fond memories of taking trips to Splash Universe Water Park in Dundee, Michigan before it was forced to close during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Under the new ownership of brothers Jacob and Joseph Garmo, the wet wonderland is...
DUNDEE, MI
WTOL 11

Rappel down a 16-story building for a good cause

TOLEDO, Ohio — Registration is open for 'Over the Edge,' a one-of-a-kind rappelling experience that raises money for cancer patients and survivors -- and lets you rappel down a 16-story building without any training. The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m....
TOLEDO, OH
rossford.com

Family fun at Wood County Fair

The 149th annual Wood County Fair welcomes visitors with a variety of fun, family activities for all ages. The fair will take place Monday, August 1 through Monday, August 8, at the county fairgrounds, West Poe Road, Bowling Green. Sponsored by the Wood County Agricultural Society, the week features many events, along with traditional food, amusement rides, animals and 4-H projects on display. …
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Northwest Ohio craft communities: new breweries to open soon

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kyle King and Andy Perish are excited to see their COVID lockdown project come to life. Great Black Swamp Brewing Company has been around for years but now has a new location off Tedrow Rd in South Toledo. Since opening their brewery and full bar this past month, business has been great.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Developing downtown: More business to come to Toledo after Hilton grand opening

TOLEDO, Ohio — Thursday marked the official grand opening of the Hilton Hotel in downtown Toledo, which is expected to be a gamechanger for the area. At the corner of Monroe and Summit streets, the hotel consists of two brands under one roof. The Hilton Garden Inn is for standard travel, and Homewood Suites is for extended stays. It also includes the Napa restaurant that's brought in business for the past couple months too.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

