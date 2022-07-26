Helping Hands of St. Louis looking for shoe donations, volunteers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13abc.com
Salvation Army to hand out backpacks and school supplies during Tools for School event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army will be handing out backpacks and school supplies to children during their Tools for Schools event. According to the Salvation Army, the event will be on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 620 N. Erie Street. This event is...
Our Lady of Perpetual Help rummage sale is this week
TOLEDO, Ohio — This week Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in south Toledo is holding their annual rummage sale. The sale starts Wednesday and runs though Friday. However, you can check out a preview of the sale on Tuesday night starting at 5 p.m. The preview night is $5 per person to shop. All of the money raised goes right back to Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
WTOL 11 Leaders in Action: Healing veterans with horses at Swanton Township farm
SWANTON, Ohio — It sometimes takes a lot of pain and suffering to serve our country and those feelings can last for years after a conflict. But a local woman is doing what she can to help and she deserved a surprise. WTOL 11's Tim Miller and Dan Cummins...
Perfect match: Ability Center introduces Perrysburg man to his new service dog
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Service dogs can be crucial for those with disabilities who want to live a confident and independent life. Ted Blausey is on his way to achieving that goal with help from The Ability Center. At just two weeks old, Blausey, from Perrysburg, had a stroke. His...
2nd annual Rally BG returns to downtown Bowling Green on Aug. 27
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The second annual Rally BG on Main is returning to downtown Bowling Green on Aug. 27 from noon to 9 p.m. The event will feature multiple free activities, including a zip line, a Ninja Warrior course, a make-your-own street sign booth, a three-on-three basketball tournament and live music and performances from a DJ, marching bands and cheer and dance teams.
13abc.com
End of Watch Ride to Remember to honor fallen Toledo officer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Beyond the Call of Duty: End of Watch Ride to Remember is scheduled to arrive in Toledo this weekend to honor a fallen Toledo officer. According to the City of Toledo, Beyond the Call of Duty: End of Watch Ride to Remember is a group of motorcycle riders from the state of Washington. The group is currently escorting a 41-foot trailer across the country to honor fallen officers who were killed in the line of duty during 2021.
Tiffin firefighting trio given Medals of Honor for life-saving effort in 2021
TIFFIN, Ohio — On Tuesday, the Tiffin City Fire Department did something it had never done in the department's 130-year history: three Medals of Honor were given to firefighters Matt Gebauer, Josh Majors and Brian Hunt for saving two lives from a burning building in 2021. "It's humbling, but...
Beacon
Island House Hotel in Port Clinton aims for return to glory
The cornerstone of the City of Port Clinton, the Island House Hotel on Madison Street in downtown Port Clinton has new owners and a vision of returning the iconic hotel to its glory of the late 1800s, when it welcomed the creme de la creme of American society to the beautiful shoreline of Lake Erie.
Brothers aim to fully reopen Splash Universe Water Park
DUNDEE, Mich. — Families may have fond memories of taking trips to Splash Universe Water Park in Dundee, Michigan before it was forced to close during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Under the new ownership of brothers Jacob and Joseph Garmo, the wet wonderland is...
Violence interrupters receive training from Mercy Heath on how to address physical, mental violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's violence interrupters are trained to handle situations in some of the city's roughest areas, but their expertise ends as soon as an ambulance arrives. So, they're receiving hands-on training from Mercy Health, a partner with the city, to better understand their services. "They spent some...
Rappel down a 16-story building for a good cause
TOLEDO, Ohio — Registration is open for 'Over the Edge,' a one-of-a-kind rappelling experience that raises money for cancer patients and survivors -- and lets you rappel down a 16-story building without any training. The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Cross-country cyclist makes stop in Bowling Green during charity ride
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — German bicyclist Jörg Richter is completing a tour across the U.S. to raise money and awareness for Care-for-Rare America. "We are looking for kids with rare diseases," he said. "The so-called 'orphans of medicine' that nobody cares about or not enough persons care about or even know about."
rossford.com
Family fun at Wood County Fair
The 149th annual Wood County Fair welcomes visitors with a variety of fun, family activities for all ages. The fair will take place Monday, August 1 through Monday, August 8, at the county fairgrounds, West Poe Road, Bowling Green. Sponsored by the Wood County Agricultural Society, the week features many events, along with traditional food, amusement rides, animals and 4-H projects on display. …
nbc24.com
Accused fraudulent funeral director Shawnte Hardin to receive verdict soon
TOLEDO, Ohio — Shawnte Hardin, the man accused of falsely running a funeral home without a license in Summit, Cuyahoga, Franklin and Lucas counties, will be receiving a trial verdict soon. He is also accused of taking the remains of some Lucas County residents and storing them rather than...
Northwest Ohio craft communities: new breweries to open soon
TOLEDO, Ohio — Kyle King and Andy Perish are excited to see their COVID lockdown project come to life. Great Black Swamp Brewing Company has been around for years but now has a new location off Tedrow Rd in South Toledo. Since opening their brewery and full bar this past month, business has been great.
'I love helping families': Ohio man accused of running fake funeral business testifies
TOLEDO, Ohio — In an unusual legal tactic, Shawnte Hardin, the man accused of running a fake funeral business, took the stand on his own behalf Tuesday in a criminal bench trial in Toledo. Hardin is facing more than 40 criminal charges including impersonating a funeral director, abuse of...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Pointe Assisted Living & Memory Care Opens Senior Community At Side Cut Crossings
Maumee’s newest neighborhood, Side Cut Crossings off the Anthony Wayne Trail, is now home to Maumee Pointe, an 80-apartment best-in-class community that delivers compassionate assisted living services and a distinctive dementia care program for seniors with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. “We couldn’t be more excited to...
Developing downtown: More business to come to Toledo after Hilton grand opening
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thursday marked the official grand opening of the Hilton Hotel in downtown Toledo, which is expected to be a gamechanger for the area. At the corner of Monroe and Summit streets, the hotel consists of two brands under one roof. The Hilton Garden Inn is for standard travel, and Homewood Suites is for extended stays. It also includes the Napa restaurant that's brought in business for the past couple months too.
Timber framing workshop teaches historic construction techniques to build for the future
FINDLAY, Ohio — To help preserve historic buildings, it's important to understand how they were originally built. A new park pavilion is under construction at the Brucklacher Memorial Park in Findlay. And it's being built the old-fashioned way, with hand tools and large timber beams. A workshop for the...
Half-off admission and one dollar off beers: 'Twilight Thursdays' offer after-hours at Toledo Zoo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: A zoo news release mistakenly said beer was $1 instead of $1 off the total price. This has been updated in the headline and story. Every Thursday starting July 28 and continuing through Aug. 25, The Toledo Zoo will offer a unique after-hours experience.
