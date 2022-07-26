Soddy Daisy soon to reinforce school zone speed limits with traffic cameras

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox17.com
Heavy rains cause bridge failure with long-term closure in Tennessee
SEVIER COUNTY Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has reported that a bridge in Sevier County is now closed due to damage after heavy rains. Heavy rainfall caused a box bridge failure on State Route 339 also known as Jones Cove Road located in in Sevier County.
spectrumlocalnews.com
7-year-old girl dies after tree falls on tent at TN campground
GATLINBURG, TN — A 7-year-old girl from Georgia was killed when a tree fell on a tent she was in overnight in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, authorities say. Park rangers were called to the Elkmont Campground around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after a large tree, described as a two-foot wide red maple, fell on a tent. The girl's family members who were with her, including her father and two siblings, were not hurt.
WDEF
Girl dies in Smoky Mountains when tree falls on tent
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) – A 7-year-old girl died when a tree fell on a tent at Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Wednesday. The park did not identify the girl, who was from Georgia. The child’s father and two siblings were not injured. The large tree was a...
WBBJ
12 Tennessee entities get funding for EV charging units
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee is putting $5.2 million towards establishing new charging units for electric vehicles. According to a news release, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is granting the funding to 12 entities around that state that will then place current fast charging infrastructure at important interstate/highway locations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
Horde of burglars steal over $9K worth of merchandise from Tennessee store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — Memphis Police Department (MPD) Officers responded to the Village Mart on Frayser Boulevard regarding a business burglary Monday at 3:50 a.m. Officers say they observed forced entry through the front door and that the front door window was shattered. The complainant advised six or more...
Oxford Eagle
Tennessee woman suspected of issuing eight fraudulent checks to University Avenue bank
A Tennessee woman was arrested by the Oxford Police Department on suspicion of fraudulent check activity. On Wednesday, July 20, the OPD responded to a bank on University Avenue for a reported fraudulent check activity. After an investigation, it was determined that eight fraudulent checks had come from Bethany Pusser...
Is Tennessee ready for a disaster? Here’s what TEMA says about emergency preparedness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There are several types of disasters that Tennesseans have known through the decades of weather and infrastructure growth; the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency or TEMA lists some of the ways people can prepare. Natural disasters are mostly weather-related including drought, earthquakes, extreme temperatures, flooding, severe...
Tennessee Tire Recycling gets $750,000 from state to pump up business
A specialized company in Lebanon will be able to recycle more tires thanks to a large state grant from TDEC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Middle Tennessee area goes from drought concerns to flooding risk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In just the last week, the Middle Tennessee area has gone from one weather extreme to another. It seemed like the Midstate couldn’t get any rain for a while, which put us into a drought, and now we run the risk of seeing widespread flooding into the rest of the weekend.
Which Tennessee law enforcement agency has the best-looking cruiser?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is taking your votes for the best-looking cruiser in Tennessee. The contest is part of the annual Law Enforcement Challenge which includes a "Tennessee's Best-Looking Cruiser Award." Residents can vote until Wednesday, August 3 by 5 p.m. ET. You can...
fox17.com
Public school parents, community members call for court to stop Tennessee voucher rollout
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Following Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s July 13 announcement that the state will immediately begin implementing its controversial private school voucher program for the upcoming school year, public school parents and community members are going back to court in protest. The plaintiffs in McEwen v....
WTVC
TVA Sequoyah Nuclear Plant planning to "filter out fish"
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is in the early phases of a project to filter fish out of the water used to cool the nuclear reactors at Sequoyah Nuclear Plant, and then return the fish unharmed to Chickamauga Lake. The project, officially called the "Sequoyah...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Pray for rain’: Tennessee farmers dealing with effects of heat, low rainfall
Heat and drought have seriously impacted crops around the state.
Dozens of Tenn. teachers, parents plan rally against TISA
Dozens of Tennessee teachers, students, and parents are calling on Gov. Bill Lee and the Department of Education to prioritize students and not corporations.
WBBJ
West Tennessee pharmacy owner made TPA president
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The owner of several West Tennessee pharmacies has been selected for an additional role. According to a news release, Dr. Jay Phipps has been selected as the Tennessee Pharmacists Association’s president for 2022-2023. “Jay has been an effective and influential TPA member since he joined...
1029thebuzz.com
See The Weinermobile This Week In Middle Tennessee
The wiener on wheels will be cruising through Middle Tennessee this week. The 27 “foot long” vehicle will be at these locations:. 10 a.m.–1 p.m. at 2011 Nashville Pike in Gallatin, Tennessee 37066. 2-5 p.m at 273 E Main St in Hendersonville, Tennessee 37075. Wednesday, July 27:
Students return to class starting this week in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Back-to-school season is kicking off with some schools in Middle Tennessee starting classes this week. Here’s a list of return dates in chronological order. Some of these are only half days so be sure to click the links to view your school’s calendar.
themoorecountynews.com
Counties with the worst commutes in Tennessee
Compiled a list of the counties with the worst commutes in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
newstalk987.com
Many Grocery Items will be Tax Free in Tennessee During the Month of August
Beginning August first and throughout the entire month, grocery items like food and food ingredients may be purchased tax free. Food and food ingredients are defined as liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value.
Low Northeast Tennessee early voting turnout worries election officials
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The state of Tennessee is seeing record low early voting turnout for this election, and Northeast Tennessee as a region is no exception. Election administrators in both Washington and Sullivan Counties say they expect to break records, but not the records they’d like to see. “As of yesterday, we only have […]
Comments / 3