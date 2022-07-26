Bucs reach agreement with Julio Jones, Chris Godwin cleared to begin training camp

The Buccaneers have just added one of the best wide receivers in the NFL to their already-stacked wide receiver room. Here is where Julio Jones should fall on the depth chart. The arrival of Julio Jones in Tampa has sparked a firestorm for one of the best teams in the NFL. The Buccaneers already had one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL before Jones arrived. Now, the room has reached historic levels.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO