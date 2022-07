Mike Brown, the president of the Cincinnati Bengals, says that the team’s priority is to extend former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow’s contract, per ESPN’s Ben Baby. “I can tell you that we couldn’t be happier with Joe Burrow,” Brown said. “He’s everything you would wish for, especially for a quarterback in Cincinnati. Our whole focus is going to be on keeping him here.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO