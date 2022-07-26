Breaking down 4 biggest visitors for Texas football July BBQ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The woman behind Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA)Ash JurbergTexas State
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
The Austin tennis star who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Wind Energy Areas bigger than Houston and Austin proposed for the GulfT. WareAustin, TX
Kyle, Texas was established on this day on July 24, 1880Tour Tyler TexasKyle, TX
Texas football CB target Jordan Matthews could move up his timeline
One of the top targets in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class, the highly touted four-star Woodlawn (LA) cornerback Jordan Matthews, just arrived on campus for the BBQ on July 28. Matthews is one of the many important visitors that head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are hosting for the July BBQ ahead of this coming weekend.
Assessing 3 biggest trap games for Texas football in 2022
Roughly one week ahead from the start of fall camp for the Texas football program, head coach Steve Sarkisian is gearing up his team to face a difficult start to the regular season in early-to-mid September. Texas’ schedule is no joke out of the gates this season, including non-conference battles with two likely preseason top 25 teams in the UTSA Roadrunners and defending National Champion runner-up Alabama Crimson Tide.
Texas football on the rise with 5-Star EDGE Damon Wilson
Heading into the stretch run of this cycle for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are looking to continue this wave of momentum on the trail into the fall. Texas is on fire on the recruiting trail of late, which was sparked by the June 23 commitment of the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
4-Star EDGE target Colton Vasek visiting for Texas football July BBQ
Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff will soon be able to officially put the July dead period behind them when the Texas football program gears up for the July BBQ this coming weekend. Texas’ biggest visit weekend of the month is set to come starting on July 28, which will see a plethora of key targets of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes come to Austin for at least a couple of days.
The Insider: News galore on Texas football, baseball and basketball
In this week's edition of The Insider, it's an overload of news on Texas football heading into fall camp next week, as well as some intel on UT baseball and basketball.
Texas football gets shoutout in latest Better Call Saul episode
Nothing like watching Better Call Saul and seeing the 2010 Texas Longhorns mentioned.
fox7austin.com
Woman goes viral for documenting her Texas experience
TEXAS - A mother who moved to Round Rock from California a year ago has been documenting all the ins and outs she's learned about becoming a Texan, pleasant or not. "You can start sweating when you're still wet from the shower," she said in one TikTok video on what she’s learned living in Texas for one full year.
KTEN.com
Fireball in Texas Sunday night
AUSTIN, Texas (KTEN) -- Over 200 reports of a large fireball in Central Texas Sunday night. Check out this footage from a Nest camera in College Station, Texas. According to the American Meteor Society, the fireball entered the atmosphere over Cistern, Texas, and its flight ended just a few miles west of Austin, TX around 10:52 pm CDT Sunday.
thebuzzmagazines.com
SportzBuzz - August 2022
It was a one-of-a-kind reunion for a pair of former Strake Jesuit baseball players when the Texas Longhorns faced Notre Dame in the opening game of the College Baseball World Series. On the Texas side, the Longhorns lineup included starting shortstop and Class of 2020 Strake Jesuit graduate Dylan Campbell, while Notre Dame pitcher Will Mercer graduated from Strake Jesuit in 2018.
2 Central Texas breweries are closing their close doors at end of July
One has already shutdown, the other will close on Sunday.
luxury-houses.net
Asks $3,500,000! An Impressive Home in Austin with Spacious Floorplan and Sweeping Hill Views is Perfect for Both Entertaining and Daily Living
The Home in Austin, an impressive residence with thoughtful architectural detail, the finest modern fixtures, finishes throughout and sweeping hill country views is now available for sale. This home located at 7 Coleridge Ln, Austin, Texas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,900 square feet of living spaces. Call Joanie Capalupo (Phone: 512-470-7467) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
What Makes a Great Old-School Burger Stand?
There’s nothing like a Texas-made burger found on roads less traveled: hand-formed patties jutting out beyond the shelter of toasted buns, elevated by a simple assortment of toppings and American cheese. This handful of fried glory comes served atop red-and-white checkerboard paper in a primary colored basket. And to complete the meal, a bag of potato chips and a canned or bottled soda come with it.
Austin ranks second in nation for home price slashing, according to Realtor.com
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ranks second in a list of cities experiencing the highest rates of home price slashing, according to new data from Realtor.com. The Austin housing market has seen 32.4% of listings undergo price reductions. The current median home list price sits at $620,000. The price slashing...
Texas Has One of Nation’s Top College Football Mascots: Which Is Best?
Who doesn't love mascots? They make the game fun, give comic relief, and encourage team spirit in the crowd while entertaining fans of all ages. There are a lot of great sports mascots across the country, but a new list puts an iconic Texas image at the top of the heap, beating out well-known mascots from some of the most notable programs in college football.
AOL Corp
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for the Lone Star State. Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments.
mycurlyadventures.com
How to Get into the Top 14 Best Secret Speakeasies and Hidden Bars in Austin TX
If you’re on the lookout for fun things to do in Austin, why not try getting into the best secret speakeasies in Austin. A melting pot of different lifestyles and activities, Texas’ capitol encompasses a variety of unique hidden bars and dives waiting to be discovered. Some are easy to get into, but others present a challenge for only the most determined of partygoers. Try your hand at getting into these secret speakeasies and hidden bars in Austin. The detective work doesn’t have to stop there! We also have guides to how to get into the best speakeasies in DFW, San Antonio, and Houston.
The Other Texas Race You Should Know About
All of the news lately has been about Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Well, there is another race going on for Austin, Texas that deserves some attention.
usatales.com
Why Young People Are Moving From Austin To Houston
People who have lived in Austin all their lives may wonder why anyone would want to leave. Austin is an exciting city, with high economic growth leading to a constant state of evolution. There is always something new to try, and while other cities and states have their allure, they’re best for occasional visits.
You & Your Friends Can Stay In A Houseboat-Yacht On A Blue Texas Lake For Cheap
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. If you are looking for a unique Texas getaway to share with friends there are plenty of options in the Lone Star State like glamping or renting a cabin on a lake.
Your odds of winning the Mega Millions are 1 in 302 million; Here’s what’s more likely to happen
After Tuesday night's drawing in which no one claimed the top prize, the jackpot grew to a cool $1.025 billion, with a cash option of $602.5 million. The next drawing is Friday night.
