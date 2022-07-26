ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival brings gift of music to those living with autism

By Dani Janae
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal music lovers can look forward to the Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival. In addition to delivering great live performances, the event will also benefit two organization that serve youth and adult individuals with autism. Ron Esser and musician John Vento are the founders of Band Together Pittsburgh, a...

Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival at Shrine Pavilion; JAMBREWZLE at Four Seasons Brewing; OpenStreetsPGH (Sat., 7/30/22)

1) The fifth annual Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival will take place today and tomorrow at the Syria Shrine Center Pavilion in Cheswick. The strong lineup of blues musicians includes headliners Mike Zito (Saturday) and Tinsley Ellis (Sunday). Also on the bill is The Nighthawks with special guest Billy Price, Buffalo Rose, Kenny Blake and the New Hip, Norman Nardini, Miss Freddye Blues Band, The Compadres, Band Together Pittsburgh Performers, and more. 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The nonprofit groups Band Together Pittsburgh and the Autism Society of Pittsburgh are the beneficiaries of the event. There will also be performances from musicians on the autism spectrum. The festival is produced in association with Ron Esser, owner of Moondog’s Pub and John Vento. Syria Shrine Center, 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick.
Pittsburgh CLO delivers fresh, yet lovingly familiar production of A Chorus Line

On a mostly-bare stage at the Benedum Center, 17 professional dancers compete for eight spots in the chorus of a Broadway musical in Pittsburgh CLO’s production of A Chorus Line. Although the set design is minimal, consisting of a long horizontal white line downstage and rotating mirrors at the back, the stage pulses with color and energy for two hours as the auditioners who “really need this job” leave it all on the stage in CLO’s terrific, traditional staging of the classic musical.
19 best concerts in Pittsburgh this August, from Thundercat to Matmos

Pittsburgh, 200 million years ago. It’s hot. It’s swampy. Dinosaurs roamed the Earth. So, pretty much like August in Pittsburgh right now. Rock dinosaurs like Metallica, Anthrax and Alice in Chains are leaving giant footprints (and crushed IC Light cans) behind, while more obscure creatures (Matmos, Heilung) scurry out of the muck onto land for the first time.
Pittsburgh Song Spotlight: New music from Zack Keim, F3ralcat, and more

F3ralcat - "Late Night Vibing" This song is the epitome of smooth. It's the perfect track for, as the title suggests, late-night vibing in the car or just in your room. Pairing the dulcet tones of the sax with the sweetness of a flute was a genius move. The wordlessness of the track really lets you get lost in the melody. 10/10, no notes. "Late Night Vibing" comes off a new EP from F3ralcat called Waiting for Waifu II, now available for purchase and streaming.
Strand Theater hosting open auditions Saturday

ZELIENOPLE − The Strand is having auditions from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Ron Carter, executive director of The Strand Initiative, believes there is a lot of local talent out there that haven't thought about auditioning. "I want to encourage people to audition because we often have Broadway,...
City Guide 2022: Seeking out Pittsburgh's hidden gems, old favorites, and unique places

Whether you’re brand new to Pittsburgh, or just searching for some new-to-you spots, this year’s City Guide is here to help inspire you to seek out the unexpected. Fan of graffiti? Head to the park dedicated to the art form, one that encourages you to bring a can of spray paint so you can leave your own mark. Love vegan food? We’ve found your new favorite restaurant with Trinidadian cuisine sure to satisfy your cravings. From a brand new addition at a popular art museum to fresh sandwiches with a view of the Allegheny River, we compiled some of our favorite hidden gems, old favorites, and unique places for you to discover even more things to love about the Steel City.
Joe Grushecky set to rock out at Allegheny RiverTrail Park

Legendary Pittsburgh rocker Joe Grushecky will hit the stage Friday in Aspinwall for an evening of blues and soul sure to get audiences movin’ in their seats. The concert is part of the Rock the River series, the park’s annual summer shows, aimed at bringing stellar musical performances to the region in a natural setting.
Fiberart International artist preserves Holocaust narratives in wax

A quick glance at the Beauty & Terror series by artist Robin Bernstein may register as a straightforward emulation of elaborate crests or logos from a bygone age. A closer look suggests that they are actually fiber paintings constructed from brightly colored threads woven into evocative images. Both would be...
Black Pittsburgh nurses combine Crocs and formal wear for fundraising ball

Crocs are probably the beloved and maligned footwear out there. For many professionals who work on their feet all day, however, the EVA, antimicrobial slides are a lifesaver, offering comfort and personality in a wide range of colors and styles. This especially applies to nurses, and on Sept. 3, Black nurses in the region will attend the Croc Ball as a way to celebrate and advance their hard work and contributions to the medical industry.
Pittsburgh Pets of the Week: Lia and Lucinda

These beautiful girls came to Animal Friends when their owner could no longer care for them. They are a bonded pair looking for a place to call their own! Lucinda is outgoing and talkative, while Lia is a little shy and takes some time to warm up. Once you get to know Lia and Lucinda, you’ll learn that they love to play, socialize and be petted. They are also two of our “Yana’s Special Felines which means their requested adoption donations have been underwritten and they will be sent home with individualized starter kits of supplies and other support based on their unique needs.
The largest mural in the Pittsburgh region is coming to life in the Hill District — and you can help paint it

The photo above, courtesy of Kyle Holbrook, shows Holbrook’s Aunt Vicky helping to paint the new mural in the Hill District. The largest mural in the Pittsburgh region is in the works, and you can help create it. By fall, the art will cover most of the new Salem’s Marketplace and Grill in the Hill District, where the Shop-n-Save used to be. With a paintbrush and an idea, novices become artists, adding their touches to this new mural in the Hill District which is soon to be the biggest in the Pittsburgh region.
Monroeville resident earns national, regional performing awards

First came a series of auditions for potential colleges. Then Kylie Edwards’ senior year at Gateway High School started, with major roles in a pair of theatrical productions on the horizon. As graduation approached, she turned in an award-winning performance in Pittsburgh. And after having earned her cap and...
Festival brings wild beer (literally) from across the world to Pittsburgh

Craft beer festivals are a blast, but there are certain stereotypes that can follow them. Folks often associate fests with lots of incredibly heavy and high ABV beers served in cramped parking lots or taprooms. So how about a festival of wild ales and traditionally made beer, all hosted on a working farm that celebrates the nature of those beverages?
GoatFest PGH returns to South Side Park with free music, fun, and animals

Pittsburgh parks have depended on the work of goats to clear away difficult weeds and brush otherwise not accessible, or too tough for conventional landscaping equipment. An annual event will remind residents about the lawnmowers of the animal kingdom with GoatFest PGH. Taking place Sat., July 30, the latest GoatFest...
Westmoreland happenings: Christmas in July craft and vendor show, Steelers bingo party, spaghetti dinner

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
The Cheese Queen Reigns Supreme in Mt. Oliver

On a beautiful summer evening, hundreds of people packed The Deck in Mt. Oliver to hear live music, drink local libations and eat cheese. They were at the entertainment venue to celebrate The Cheese Queen, a new charcuterie and specialty fromage shop at 156 Brownsville Road. “I made 200 adult...
It’s Halloween Every Day at This Pittsburgh-Area Bakery

It’s 3 a.m. and TJ Sabatello is working in his laboratory. Dressed all in black, his foot-high mohawk nearly touching the ceiling, he extracts his latest creation from the fiery depths of a red-hot machine. Thunder rumbles; lighting flashes. “This,” he thinks, “is one killer cheesecake.”. A...
Play ball with first trailer for Pittsburgh-shot series, A League of Their Own

Perhaps Pittsburgh's reputation as a historic sports town attracted the makers of A League of Their Own, the new Amazon Prime series about an all-women baseball team that played during World War II. Regardless of why it was shot here, the first trailer has now dropped, giving a little taste of what viewers can expect when the series debuts in August.
Dog-friendly dining spots gaining in popularity

There’s a special menu offered at The Olde Spitfire Grille geared toward four-legged customers. From “bark bowls” to “sweet puptato chips,” the South Greensburg eatery has gone out of its way to cater to customers and their pets. It’s been a growing trend in Western...
