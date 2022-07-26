Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival brings gift of music to those living with autism

1) The fifth annual Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival will take place today and tomorrow at the Syria Shrine Center Pavilion in Cheswick. The strong lineup of blues musicians includes headliners Mike Zito (Saturday) and Tinsley Ellis (Sunday). Also on the bill is The Nighthawks with special guest Billy Price, Buffalo Rose, Kenny Blake and the New Hip, Norman Nardini, Miss Freddye Blues Band, The Compadres, Band Together Pittsburgh Performers, and more. 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The nonprofit groups Band Together Pittsburgh and the Autism Society of Pittsburgh are the beneficiaries of the event. There will also be performances from musicians on the autism spectrum. The festival is produced in association with Ron Esser, owner of Moondog’s Pub and John Vento. Syria Shrine Center, 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick.
