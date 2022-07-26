Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival brings gift of music to those living with autism

Whether you’re brand new to Pittsburgh, or just searching for some new-to-you spots, this year’s City Guide is here to help inspire you to seek out the unexpected. Fan of graffiti? Head to the park dedicated to the art form, one that encourages you to bring a can of spray paint so you can leave your own mark. Love vegan food? We’ve found your new favorite restaurant with Trinidadian cuisine sure to satisfy your cravings. From a brand new addition at a popular art museum to fresh sandwiches with a view of the Allegheny River, we compiled some of our favorite hidden gems, old favorites, and unique places for you to discover even more things to love about the Steel City.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO