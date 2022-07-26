Two-vehicle crash on I-10 sends child to hospital: Florida Highway Patrol

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A two-car crash Tuesday afternoon on I-10 eastbound sent one child to the hospital for “minor injuries” and resulted in both cars driving off the road and “striking multiple trees,” according to a release from Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the release, a sedan and SUV were traveling east on I-10 near Mile Marker 7 when the sedan attempted to change lanes and hit the front of the SUV that was already in the outside lane. The two cars hit each other at around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.

Both cars “lost control and went into the southern wood line along I-10 striking multiple trees,” according to the report. Road Rangers helped stopped traffic on the “outside” lane, so a tow company could tow the two cars.

Escambia County EMS responded to the scene and transported one juvenile to Sacred Heart Hospital due to minor injuries from the crash.

