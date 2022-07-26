ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Two-vehicle crash on I-10 sends child to hospital: Florida Highway Patrol

By Brett Greenberg
 2 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A two-car crash Tuesday afternoon on I-10 eastbound sent one child to the hospital for “minor injuries” and resulted in both cars driving off the road and “striking multiple trees,” according to a release from Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the release, a sedan and SUV were traveling east on I-10 near Mile Marker 7 when the sedan attempted to change lanes and hit the front of the SUV that was already in the outside lane. The two cars hit each other at around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.

Deputies looking for suspect in March 2021 murder: Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff

Both cars “lost control and went into the southern wood line along I-10 striking multiple trees,” according to the report. Road Rangers helped stopped traffic on the “outside” lane, so a tow company could tow the two cars.

Escambia County EMS responded to the scene and transported one juvenile to Sacred Heart Hospital due to minor injuries from the crash.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

